Newmont Mining As A Hedge To Your Portfolio (Video)

Newmont looks stable enough to serve as a monetary hedge in your portfolio.

I look at what happens to the stock price if gold goes to both $800 and $2,000.

For me, gold miners are a hedge, nothing else.

There are many ways to approach investing in gold miners. Some simply stay away, some chase short-term gains and some, like me, look at them as potential hedges in case of loose future monetary policy.

When investing in gold and especially gold miners, you have to expect a lot of volatility and uncertainty. I think that gold can go to $2,000, but it can also fall below $800, perhaps even lower.

Given the distribution of future gold prices, I approach gold miners by asking: What happens if gold prices go to $800? And what happens if gold prices go to $2,000?

I have made such an analysis on Newmont (NEM). Here is the video summary:

(0:00) - Introduction to investing in gold as a hedge.

(2:08) - Company overview: mines, jurisdictions, reserves, debt.

(7:15) - Stock price and cash flow sensitivity to gold (company plans, mining costs and cash flows)

If you enjoyed this analysis, please consider following as I will be filling the comparative table with many other gold miners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.