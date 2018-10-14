VMware Supports JFrog For DevOps Continuous Management

I expect VMW to continue its focused investment pace and approach as developer tools capabilities are in demand by enterprises transitioning to the cloud.

JFrog, the recipient of previous investment by VMware, has just closed a $165 million funding round.

VMware has had impressive investment results for its portfolio of investee companies.

Quick Take

VMware (VMW) portfolio company jFrog has closed a recent Series D funding round of $165 million.

jFrog is developing a universal artifact management platform for DevOps acceleration.

VMW has been a disciplined investor in startups, whether for acquisition or investment return purposes and I expect its pace to be maintained or slightly increased due to strong demand for developer tools for the enterprise.

Investee Company

Netanya, Israel-based jFrog was founded in 2008 to improve the way organizations manage and release software through its universal artifact management platform.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Shiomi Ben Haim, who was previously the CEO of AlphaCSP.

Below is an overview video of the JFrog Artifactory:

(Source: JFrog)

JFrog’s primary offerings include:

JFrog Artifactory

JFrog Bintray

JFrog Xray

JFrog Mission Control

Company partners, or significant customers, include:

Google (GOOG)

Amazon (AMZN)

Netflix (NFLX)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Oracle (ORCL)

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global DevOps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% to $12.9 billion by 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing digitization of enterprises to automate business processes, rising adoption of cloud technologies, soaring adoption of agile frameworks, and need for better collaboration between IT teams to enhance operational efficiency.

North America is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, followed by Europe. The key factors contributing to regional growth are rapid adoption of digital services, advanced cloud infrastructure, and the presence of major tech players.

Major competitive vendors that provide DevOps software or services include:

IBM (IBM)

CA Technologies (CA)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Chef

Puppet Labs

Microsoft (MSFT)

Investment Terms and Rationale

Investors in the current round included lead investor Insight Venture Partners, Spark Capital, Geodesic Capital, Battery Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, and Vintage Investment Partners.

Investment valuation wasn’t disclosed. Including the current funding, JFrog is believed to have raised at least $226 million in investment since inception. (Crunchbase)

VMware has invested in JFrog since 2014 to support its continued feature buildout and expansion efforts.

As Insight Venture Partners’ Jeff Horing stated in the deal announcement,

JFrog is the next promising software infrastructure company that’s going to revolutionize the way software is updated and we’re looking forward to partnering with the JFrog team to capitalize on its impressive growth and industry momentum.

VMware has been an active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 17 company financings since 2013.

The graphic below shows a sample of VMW's recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that VMW has focused its investments most often in the industries of Enterprise IT, Security, and Software.

Most of its recent investments have been in the later stages of startup development, from Series B to expansion stages.

By geographic location, California-based startups have received the most investment.

VMware has likely done well with its investments in startups. Investee company CENX was recently acquired by Ericsson (ERIC) as part of a push into 5G operations.

Mobile application firm FeedHenry was acquired in 2014 by Red Hat (RHT) for EUR 63.5 million.

Apteligent was acquired by VMware in 2017 to improve application visibility for developers through contextual analytics.

And, Pivotal Software (PVTL) went public April 20, 2018. Pivotal was originally formed out of assets from Dell Technologies and VMware.

As a result of the IPO, VMW (and Dell as parent) own approximately 70% of the shares of Pivotal; that stake is currently valued at $3.3 billion, although it has been higher before recent share price drops due to a recent billings miss in its quarterly results.

VMware’s strategic investment approach could be described as cautious and it doesn’t appear the firm is in any hurry to increase its investment pace, which in recent years has typically been in the 2 - 3 deals per year range.

Its investment group is not particularly visible to the general public, which is not surprising given its focus on developer application technology companies.

I expect VMW to continue its disciplined investment approach and pace with perhaps an upward trend as enterprise software development tools are in high demand to provide businesses with capabilities to upgrade their technology stack at ever-increasing frequency.

Thank you for reading. I write about IPOs, M&A deals and public company investments in tech startups. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.