Earnings Preview: Morgan Stanley To Keep Up With Wall Street Peers

A recent downturn in wealth management needs to be corrected soon, while investment management could be a business line to watch for, particularly as the alts business grows.

Nevertheless, it is better-placed to ride downturns across its business lines than Wall Street peers.

Coming off the back of strong 2Q18 results, the third quarter may not have been as positive for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (MS) impressed analysts and investors alike with its strong 2Q18 calendar earnings report. And while JPMorgan (JPM) impressed with its 3Q18 earnings last week, strong consumer banking performance masked weaker performance of investment management and investment banking. Morgan Stanley doesn’t have this luxury.

Here are the key areas that investors should be watching for from the earnings release on 16th October and the subsequent conference call.

A slowing investment banking business, but Morgan Stanley is better-placed than rivals

JPMorgan’s third-quarter earnings highlighted that the debt capital markets underwriting business continued to struggle in the third quarter, while equity capital markets remained strong. This trend will benefit Morgan Stanley because 50% of its underwriting business comes from ECM, as opposed to lower values for JPMorgan (2Q18: 38%, 3Q18: 34%) and Goldman Sachs (GS) (2Q18: 39%).

Breakdown of underwriting revenues. Units: $ millions. Source: Morgan Stanley investor relations

As a result, investors should expect to see Morgan Stanley’s underwriting business perform better than its Wall Street peers in the third quarter, albeit declining quarter on quarter. It may even be the case that Morgan Stanley overtakes Goldman Sachs, given the latter’s greater dependency on the debt business.

Underwriting revenues (bar chart, left hand axis) and normalized revenue growth since 1Q15. Units: $ millions (left). Source: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley investor relations

Last month, I highlighted how Morgan Stanley looks set to get a majority share of its Chinese investment banking business. Similar news about UBS (UBS) emerged at the end of last week, which I covered in detail here, and it raises an interesting discussion for how bulge bracket investment banks will focus on expanding their China business in 2019. It is perhaps something that management will discuss at the fourth-quarter earnings call – when the transactions have been completed – but I believe it will be a significant new revenue driver going forward.

Finally, in trading, Morgan Stanley is reportedly going to begin offering Bitcoin (BTC-USD) derivatives, which would certainly attract attention. This will likely be discussed in the earnings call.

Wealth management to provide the stability if it can recover

JPMorgan may have its consumer loan business to keep revenue growth stable and Goldman Sachs is looking for its own sources of stability, but Morgan Stanley has wealth management. It has, however, begun to decline in the past few quarters, which is slightly concerning. CFO Jonathan Pruzan put this down to some prepayments in 2018, suggesting that the business should rebound. And perhaps it is just a small blip in a generally-upward trend. The firm is making technological investment in the business which is taking time to be reflected in the numbers. However, should we see another quarterly decline, wealth management will again be a major topic of conversation in the earnings call.

Wealth management revenues and the unit’s net profit margin (on the right axis). Units: $ millions. Source: Morgan Stanley investor relations

Investment management is one to watch

Investment management remains the smallest of the three major business lines at Morgan Stanley, recording just 6.4% of total revenues in 2Q18. This might be the dark horse in the coming few quarters. The integration of commercial real estate credit firm Mesa West Capital boosts the firm’s alt portfolio.

This is important because the investment management business is mostly focused towards institutional investors and high-net-wealth investors. With the recent turmoil in equity and bond markets, there’s a risk that we’re moving towards the end of the bull market (I know, that’s been said before over the past few years), but having a strong and broad alts portfolio will allow Morgan Stanley to offer attractive solutions to its clients.

Investors should be watching this business line over the next few quarters. Not just in terms of the percentage of total revenues but also how the alternatives AUM grows. With this being a relatively high-fee asset class, the effects of demand would be seen quickly in the income statement.

Assets under management. Units: $ billions. Source: Morgan Stanley investor relations

Management’s outlook on what’s next

A key early theme of JPMorgan’s earnings call was how the bank sees its business given the recent turmoil in the markets. The same will be asked of Morgan Stanley. In particular, with the Fed’s rate rise cycle all but over, net interest margin growth will slow as deposit costs increase, which puts pressure on other business lines to generate revenues. That could be challenging. As such, investors will be looking for James Gorman’s view on what to expect from the bank’s performance in 2019.

I'll write a review of the earnings release soon after they're published. Readers can find my other calendar Q3 earnings previews and reviews of asset managers and investment banks here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.