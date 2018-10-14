IPO Update: Riley Exploration Permian Files Proposed Terms For $100 Million IPO

IPO investors may be better served to wait until mid-2019 or until increased capacity is available for Permian producers.

REPX is growing sharply but faces ongoing takeaway capacity constraints in the crowded Permian.

The E&P firm is focused on producing oil in the Permian Basin.

Riley Exploration Permian aims to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is an exploration and production (E&P) firm focused primarily on oil in the Permian Basin region.

REPX has significant risk to its ability to secure low-cost takeaway capacity and faces a continuing oil price discount in the Permian region, making the IPO a questionable entry point for investors.

Company & Business

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Riley Permian was formed to acquire, explore, develop and produce oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves from horizontal drilling in the Permian Basin, particularly in the Central Basin Platform and the Northwest Shelf.

Management is headed by Bobby Riley. He also serves as the CEO of REG (Riley Exploration Group) and has been Vice President, Operations at Activa Resources.

Riley Permian focuses its activities on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf, which accounts for approximately 24% of the nearly 30 billion barrels of oil historically produced from the Permian Basin and where horizontal production has increased by more than 425% since January 2014.

The company has executed its development plan, expanding its acreage position from 19,893 as of September 30, 2017, to approximately 65,839 net acres as of June 30, 2018.

The public entity will receive the contributions of various oil & gas related assets from a variety of ‘Contributors,’ which include related parties or sponsor/investors Yorktown Partners, Bluescape Energy Partners, and Boomer Petroleum.

The current status of the firm’s operations is as follows:

For the nine months ended June 30, 2018, our average net daily production was 3,136 BOE/d, of which approximately 94% was oil, 2% was natural gas, and 4% was NGLs. As of June 30, 2018, we produced from 80 gross (40 net) horizontal wells which included both our operated and non-operated wells combined.

Production Area

The Permian Basin area of West Texas and New Mexico has been the center of significant oil production activity as the costs of extracting oil and gas from shale formations has been reduced through new methods and technologies.

Below is a map of the greater Permian Basin area along with sub-basins:

(Source: Encyclopedia Britannica)

As the price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil has fluctuated markedly in recent years, so has production and exploration. However, E&P firms have been able to weather the pricing downdraft of 2014 - 2016 and have emerged with leaner operations.

However, due to a dearth of takeaway capacity such as pipelines, the increase in Permian production is threatened by rising costs of transporting the raised oil and gas out of the Basin.

Some exploration and production (E&P) companies are contemplating or have instituted production cutbacks in the second half of 2018 due to the unavailability of cost-effective transport options. Instead, those firms with production capabilities outside the Permian have shifted their focus to those areas while they wait for takeaway capacity to return.

Some industry observers predict takeaway bottlenecks in the Permian to persist until at least mid- to late 2019 and beyond, hampering production gains.

With Riley’s sole focus on the Permian Basin, the firm is at risk of much higher takeaway costs in the form of truck transport since pipeline and rail options have been largely contracted for.

Also, as major oil firms have acquired large tracts and are bringing their 'factory' approach to the Permian region, they have the financial clout to enter into long-term takeaway contracts, potentially crowding out smaller players such as Riley.

Financial Performance

REPX’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue

Swing to positive operating profit

Swing to positive operating margin

Strong growth in positive cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s comparative financial results for the last two and ¾ years: (Audited PCAOB for full years)

(Source: Riley S-1/A)

Total Revenue

Nine Months Ended Q2 2018: $47.6 million, 303.4% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $21.8 million, 431.7% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $4.1 million

Operating Profit

Nine Months Ended Q2 2018: $9.0 million

FYE 2017: ($9.4 million)

FYE 2016: ($4.1 million)

Operating Margin

Nine Months Ended Q2 2018: 18.9%

FYE 2017: Negative

FYE 2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Nine Months Ended Q2 2018: $22.1 million cash flow

FYE 2017: $3.3 million cash flow

FYE 2016: ($9.1 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $1 million in cash and $85.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended June 30, 2018, was $21.9 million.

IPO Details

REPX intends to sell 6.66 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $307 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 28.3%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

(Source: Riley S-1/A)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Seaport Global Securities, Capital One Securities, Imperial Capital, and Roth Capital Partners.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $354,000,000 Enterprise Value $306,896,000 Price/Sales 5.73 EV / Revenue 4.97 EV / EBITDA 14.90 Earnings Per Share -$0.42 Total Debt To Equity 0.17 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 28.25% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow $25,099,000

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

As a reference, REPX’s clearest public comparable would be Concho Resources (CXO); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Concho Resour. (CXO) Riley Exploration (REPX) Variance Price/Sales 9.55 5.73 -40.0% EV / Revenue 10.25 4.97 -51.5% EV / EBITDA 15.47 14.90 -3.7% Earnings Per Share 4.59 -$0.42 -109.2%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 16, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.