Growth is not being driven from consumption, the key growth engine in the U.S. economy.

Let's Look At The U.S. Consumer

The U.S. economy is driven by consumer spending, which comprises just about 70% of total economic growth. A healthy consumer is vital to the long-run trend growth rate of the United States.

Over the past year, or a couple of quarters to be more exact, many analysts have been very upbeat about the growth in the economy, calling it a "broad-based" boost in growth. When looking at the data on the U.S. consumer, that statement appears to be false.

The U.S. consumer has not been driving GDP growth higher. I will cover below what is really driving GDP growth and why it is going to reverse in Q4 of 2018 and Q1 of 2019 but let's take a deep dive into some of the most critical consumer metrics.

The U.S. Consumer

Real personal consumption growth, or "consumer spending" is about 70% of the U.S. economy. As an economy matures, a larger share of growth is derived from consumer spending. From 1960 to today, consumption increased from about 60% of total growth to 70% of overall growth.

Most of the data moving forward will be in the context of this economic cycle because most think that growth is the "best" it has been at this point in the cycle. Again, this is not what the data suggests.

Real personal consumption, 70% of the economy, has not accelerated since 2016 and is materially lower than the peak rate of growth in 2015.

Interestingly, 70% of the economy has not been accelerating yet calls for higher rates of growth continue.

70% of the economy is what will ultimately drive the long-term trend rate of growth, and if that cannot accelerate, the economy will remain stagnant.

Real Personal Consumption Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

I want to dig deeper into the consumer to understand what is going on underneath the surface.

Consumer spending is broken down into three main categories: "services," "nondurable goods," and "durable goods."

Services is the largest component of consumption at roughly 65% of total consumption. The services basket of consumption is also the least volatile component due to the non-discretionary nature of services consumption. Services consumption is comprised of items like home maintenance, medical care, and personal grooming. We are the least concerned about the trends in services consumption because it is very stable and is the last to be impacted by a slowdown in the economy or income growth.

Nondurable goods are the second largest and the second most volatile component of total consumer spending. Nondurable goods consumption consists of items like food, clothing and other disposable products. Nondurable goods consumption is also not that interesting due to the low volatility and the nondiscretionary nature of purchases of clothing and food.

Durable goods consumption is the smallest yet most volatile part of consumer spending and the best to monitor for leading trends in the economy. Durable goods consumption consists of items like autos, home appliances, and heavy-duty large ticket items. Durable goods consumption is a leading indicator of economic activity as the first sign of any slowdown in the economy is typically met with a pullback in durable goods consumption.

We will spend the most time talking about durable goods consumption and dig into the details of some of the subcategories of durable goods consumption.

Below is a table that shows the annualized volatility of the year over year growth rate in each component of consumer spending.

Volatility Of Consumption: Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Despite services consumption being the least important regarding monitoring the health of the consumer, the trend in services consumption has been materially lower since 2015.

Real Personal Consumption Growth - Services:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

The only reason the broader category of total consumer spending is not trending lower is due to a pop in nondurable goods consumption throughout most of 2017. Despite the bounce in growth, nondurable goods consumption is still below the high made in 2015, so we are not really in the "best" economy of the cycle, we have just seen transitory growth from tax cuts, massive fiscal spending, exports due to tariff fears and inventories (will be covered below).

Real Personal Consumption Growth - Nondurable Goods:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

The most important concerning the future direction of the consumer is durable goods. Consumers will pause on a new home appliance before a haircut, medical care or food. Consumers will forego buying a recreational vehicle, a new watch or jewelry (all in durable goods consumption) before a new pair of shoes or gas at the pump (nondurable goods).

Durable goods consumption growth has been flat since 2014 and is starting to roll over.

At EPB Macro Research, we have covered the recent declines in housing, autos and now, the consumer. For more on that you can read a recent article by clicking here ("Should You Be Worried About Rising Interest Rates").

Real Personal Consumption Growth - Durable Goods:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Before digging deeper on durable goods consumption and looking at some really interesting data, I want to cover why consumption growth in aggregate has not been accelerating and why the recent boost in growth has nothing to do with true underlying strength in the economy.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes the most comprehensive data on income. Personal income accounts for all income including wages, rental income, dividends, social security and everything else that comes in the door in regards to income.

Adjusting for inflation, total personal income in the economy is up 2.39% year over year.

How can you expect trend consumption growth to remain above 3% with real income growth trending lower?

Real Personal Income Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Pulling the chart back, if we remove taxes and inflation and look at the 5-year compounded rate of growth in total personal income, the trend looks the same as GDP (national income).

If trend growth in total income is falling, consumption is falling, and interest rates will continue to decline as they have been since 1980. Interest rates follow trend growth and if trend growth continues to move lower every cycle, expect interest rates to move lower every cycle; that is the peak in the Federal Funds Rate and long-term interest rates (TLT).

Real Personal Disposable Income Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Even the wages and salaries component of total personal income shows declining rates of wage growth and massively off the peak in 2015.

The attempt is not to sound overly bearish but to take a level-headed look at the data and question the fact that growth can accelerate with decelerating rates of income growth.

Real Wages & Salaries Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Now that we have established income growth is weak and trending lower, we can pull back the curtain on what is going on with durable goods consumption growth that should spell out some interesting trends to watch out for.

As mentioned, household appliances are a component of durable goods consumption. Household appliances, after mirroring the economic cycle perfectly, have now rolled into negative territory in year over year growth rate terms.

Major Household Appliances Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

An index I track is the combination of boats, aircraft, vehicles, jewelry, and watches or what I call the "big-ticket" basket. This big ticket basket showed an acceleration in growth as animal spirits rose in 2017 but have since rolled over and are trending lower.

It will be interesting to see how this basket of goods holds up into Q4 and Q1. If we see a notable decline in durable goods consumption over the next 2-3 months, led lower by big-ticket items, that should give investors pause about the trending direction of the consumer and the economy.

"Big-Ticket" Item Consumption Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

So if the consumer is stagnant regarding growth, what is driving growth higher?

What Is Driving Growth?

I covered this in a recent article but will reiterate here for the sake of coming full circle on growth.

The economy peaked in the second quarter of this year by measures of true underlying growth. Q3 GDP, in year over year terms, will be higher than Q2 GDP growth but it is important to look under the hood for what is driving GDP growth.

There are three line items in the chart below to draw your attention to. First is the estimate for quarterly GDP growth (which is reported in quarter over quarter, seasonally adjusted annualized terms), Residential Investment Growth and CIPI or Change in Private Inventory.

GDP is estimated by the Atlanta Fed to come in at 4.2% for Q3, but 2.2% of that is from stockpiles of inventory. Over 50% of Q3 GDP growth is coming from inventory! Given that inventory nets out to 0% over time, this will simply come out of future quarters and raises the potential for a one handle on Q4 GDP growth.

Inventory Gains Make Up 52% Of Q3 Growth:

Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve

The last line item to look at above is the residential investment or housing's contribution to GDP which is negative. Housing is dragging on GDP growth. Housing is a leading sector, and it is negative.

Below shows the inventory contribution to GDP growth. We are expected to have the highest inventory build since 2011. The average is also clear that inventory contributes 0% to GDP over the long-term. Ex. Inventory, Q3 GDP is tracking at 2%.

Inventory Nets To 0% Over The Long Term:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Furthermore, government spending from the federal government has been an increasing contributor to GDP growth.

Is the economy really growing faster or is the government just spending more?

Government is contributing as much to GDP growth in recent quarters as it was coming out of the last recession. Why is the government stepping on the gas regarding fiscal spending at the end of an expansion? This is not long-term sustainable growth; this is a "boost" to the economy in the form of deficit spending.

Government spending has a negative long-run multiplier, so this will also come at the expense of future GDP growth.

Government Spending Is At Recovery Levels Not Expansion Levels:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

As mentioned above, housing is a leading sector. Residential investment growth peaked in 2004 and has peaked again, nearing 0% year over year growth. With another negative quarter of housing growth expected in Q3 by the Atlanta Fed, it is likely we have negative year over year growth in the housing component of GDP.

Housing Has Turned Lower:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

The underlying economy is not as strong as the headline numbers suggest.

Q3 will be the last quarter where headline growth will make many growth bulls happy but come Q4 and Q1; the slowdown is likely to be reflected in most growth metrics.

Summary

In summary, consumption growth, the main engine of the economy, has been flat for three years. Durable goods consumption, a leading indicator of big-ticket purchases, has started to roll over along with income growth. If income growth decelerates, the first thing to go is big-ticket items like home appliances.

The economy is being driven in the short-term by inventory, fiscal spending, export growth and tax cuts which are all fading and transitory sources of growth.

The U.S. consumer will have a hard time holding GDP growth higher in the coming quarters if the trends above continue.

The result will be lower interest rates.

Quick Housekeeping Note:

Please note that articles are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to "Follow" me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the button at the top to "Follow" me. Thank you.

EPB Macro Research EPB Macro Research uses macroeconomic research to identify inflection points in the economy as well as provide two asset allocation models that are best suited for the current environment. I only publish my exact asset allocation and track record to members of EPB Macro Research. If you would like to see all the sectors that we are long and short, as well as the complete asset allocation model with exact percentages, consider joining EPB Macro Research There is no risk in trying EPB Macro Research for a free two weeks. If you do not like the service, simply cancel at any point in the two-week trial and you will never be charged. Click Here To Start Your No-Risk Free Trial

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.