IPO Update: Studio City International Finalizes U.S. IPO Terms

The IPO is pricey, MSC has significant debt and customer demand uncertainties lie ahead due to an ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

The firm operates a casino, resort and retail complex in the Cotai, Macau region.

Studio City International aims to raise $331 million in a U.S. IPO of ADSs.

Quick Take

Studio City International Holdings (MSC) intends to raise $331 million from the sale of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The firm operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort complex in Cotai, Macau.

MSC has a large debt load, decelerating topline revenue growth, and a pricey IPO. On the positive side it has increased cash flow from operations. I am not a buyer of the MSC IPO to continued economic uncertainties from the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

Company & Business

Wan Chai, Hong Kong-based MSC was founded in 2000 to build the cinematically-themed Studio City, an integrated entertainment retail and gaming resort located in Cotai, Macau.

Management is headed by Director Lawrence Yau Lung Ho, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts.

The Studio City casino has 250 mass-market gaming tables and approximately 970 gaming machines. The mass-market focus of Studio City Casino is enhanced with junket and premium direct VIP rolling chip operations, which include 45 VIP rolling chip tables.

Below is a brief time-lapse video of the building and opening of Studio City:

(Source: panTerra.tv)

Studio City is located in Cotai as the only property directly adjacent to the Lotus Bridge immigration checkpoint, and one of the few dedicated Cotai hotel-casino resort stops planned on the Macau Light Rapid Transit Line.

The Lotus Bridge connects Cotai with Hengqin Island in Zhuhai, China, a designated special economic district in China undergoing further business and infrastructure development.

Market & Competition

According to a variety of compiled sources including the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Bloomberg Intelligence, and others, casinos in the gaming hub of Macau posted revenue of $33.2 billion in 2017, more than 5x that of nearest competitive region Las Vegas:

(Source: MSC F-1)

According to a 2018 market research report by IBIS World, the global casinos and online gambling market is projected to reach $265 billion in 2018. This represents a CAGR of -0.9% during the period between 2013 and 2018.

The main factors that may interrupt market growth are economic and political uncertainty in the region.

The opening of new offline and online markets throughout the next five years is expected to spur growth as the global economy grows.

In Macau and Cotai there are at least 38 casinos and entertainment centers with varying amenities catering to different market demographics.

Financial Performance

MSC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue, but at a sharply decelerating rate

Strong growth in operating profit

Swing from negative to positive operating margin

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: MSC F-1/A)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $282.2 million, 11.1% increase vs. prior

2017: $539.8 million, 27.2% increase vs. prior

2016: $424.5 million, 513% increase vs. prior

2015: $69.3 million

Operating Profit

Through Q2 2018: $64.7 million operating profit

2017: $80.5 million operating profit

2016: ($54.8 million) operating loss

2015: ($189.3 million) operating loss

Operating Margin

Through Q2 2018: 22.9%

2017: 14.9%

2016: Negative

2015: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: $73.3 million cash flow from operations

2017: $68.3 million

2016: $14.6 million

2015: ($113.1 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $294.9 million in cash and $2.1 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was ($34.8 million).

IPO Details

MSC intends to sell 28.75 million ADSs at a midpoint price of $11.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $331 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase up to $294.0 million of the $331 million total IPO. This is an unusually large percentage (89%) of the IPO.

Both Class A and Class B shares will entitle the holder to one vote on shareholder matters.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.5 billion.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering and the Assured Entitlement Distribution to acquire newly-issued MSC Cotai Shares. In turn, MSC Cotai intends to apply the net proceeds it receives from us for repayment of certain of our existing indebtedness. We currently do not have a definitive plan for the repayment of our existing indebtedness. The weighted average interest rate of our existing indebtedness is 7.52% and its maturity ranges between November 30, 2019 and November 30, 2021.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Deutsche Bank Securities, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $854,104,356 Enterprise Value $2,503,018,356 Price/Sales 1.50 EV / Revenue 4.41 EV / EBITDA 18.23 Earnings Per Share -$0.56 Total Debt To Equity 2.91 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 38.71% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $11.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$3,454,000

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

As a reference, MSC’s clearest public comparable would be Wynn Macau (1128.HK); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Wynn Macau (1128.HK) Studio City Int'l (MSC) Variance Price/Sales 2.10 1.50 -28.4% EV / Revenue 2.96 4.41 48.8% EV / EBITDA 12.20 18.23 49.4% Earnings Per Share 0.71 -$0.56 -179.3%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Conclusions

Studio City is one of 38 casinos operating in the greater Macau conurbation and is focused on the mass-market consumer in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

While the firm has grown its revenue at an impressive rate, that revenue growth is decelerating.

Additionally, while the Macau area is by far the largest casino market in the world, it is subject to the fluctuating fortunes of the major regions it serves.

Customer flows to the region have varied markedly depending on consumer confidence.

With current trade tensions high between China and the U.S., and a prolonged trade war increasingly likely, I believe the results will have a negative effect on casino operators in Macau and reduce the number of visitors over the short-term.

Given MSC's heavy debt load, pricey IPO when compared to Wynn Macau and uncertainties as to customer demand, I am not a buyer of the Studio City IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 17, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.