What should you expect going forward in regards to the health of banks.

Wells Fargo: The Part Of The Bank Earnings You Didn't Hear

After most banks popped then dropped then popped again after earnings, there was much confusion surrounding the quality of the earnings from the major banks. In this piece, I will focus specifically on Wells Fargo (WFC), which closed higher by 1.3% after their earnings report, but the trends I will identify are similar across all the major banks.

Most of the headlines after bank earnings are concerning trading revenue, net income, net interest margin and other "newsy" and common metrics but I want to dig a little deeper into some of the numbers that you may not have heard and match the trends with the broader macro picture.

The trends that I am most concerned about are tighter liquidity conditions on the margin, flat to down deposit growth, rising interest expense (above interest income) and problems in pockets of bank loan books.

I will conclude by contextualizing the data from Wells Fargo within the context of total aggregated bank data to see if this is an outlier or part of a more significant trend.

Wells Fargo Deposits and Funding Costs

As we know, short-term interest rates are rising which makes funding more costly for banks and lending institutions. Banks are very slow to raise the deposit interest rate so they can get away with a flatter yield curve for longer than other leveraged lenders. The problem is that the Federal Reserve has started to unwind their balance sheet which reduces deposits. By the mechanisms of Quantitative Tightening "QT," each dollar that rolls off the Fed balance sheet is one dollar less in deposits.

The Fed rolls a bond off their balance sheet by giving a bank a bond and reducing excess reserves or deposits held at the Fed. Also, consumers start to shift money from regular deposits to higher yielding cash-like securities. As bank deposits drop, in order to have the same ratios, banks then increase short-term debt at less favorable conditions than customer deposits. This reduces liquidity, increases costs and reduces profitability.

The cost of funding is soaring at the major banks.

Below is an income statement from Wells Fargo with three line items to note, total interest income, short-term borrowing, and total interest expense.

You can see that interest income only increased 9% year over year while short-term debt exploded 133% year over year which drove up funding costs by 55% year over year.

Wells Fargo Interest Expense Rising Faster Than Interest Income:

Source: Company Filings

Moving over to the balance sheet shows that as the cost of funding rises and the loan book shrinks, the balance sheet is shrinking.

While the short-term borrowing, in nominal terms continues to rise, the interest on the short-term debt is increasing rapidly causing a surge in the cost of capital.

Total assets at Wells Fargo are declining.

Wells Fargo Balance Sheet Weakening:

Source: Company Filings

As the cost of funding soars at the major banks due to rising interest expense from a drop in customer deposits, liquidity starts to contract, and banks start to sell assets or shrink their loan books to bring back some liquidity. This is a trend at all banks as we will show at the bottom of this piece.

Wells Fargo Loan Book Showing Pockets Of Weakness

A theme at EPB Macro Research for the better part of the last year has been the contracting housing market. This has been empirical in the housing data, and we are now starting to see this impact the loan books of major banks. Commercial and Industrial loans are up while Real Estate Mortgage and Real Estate Construction loans are down.

Total loans, the last line item, are also down.

This note is not about JPMorgan, but the mortgage business at (JPM) was down 40% in their earnings report.

Wells Fargo Loans Shrinking:

Source: Company Filings

The snapshot from the supplement to the Q3 earnings call shows that loans have been steadily dropping every quarter at Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo Loans:

Source: Company Filings

While Commercial and Industrial loans are up, Commerical Real Estate loans are dropping precipitously.

Wells Fargo Commercial Loans:

Source: Company Filings

Pockets of Consumer loans are healthy such as Credit Card loans, but other segments, such as Auto loans are declining.

Housing and Autos are leading indicators in an economy as consumers pull back purchases of big-ticket items before other things such as credit cards. A softening of mortgage lending and auto lending, at a time when interest financing is rising, is a bad sign for the future loan book of the major banks.

Wells Fargo Consumer Loans:

Source: Company Filings

With interest expenses rising and the total loan book dropping, the banks have been cost-cutting to increase profitability.

Wells Fargo Assets Down, Cost Cutting Up - Cutting Your Way To Prosperity

Wells Fargo was able to slash non-interest expenses by 4% year over year to help offset some of the increased expenses from a higher cost of funding via short-term debt.

Wells Fargo Cost Cutting:

Source: Company Filings

Shrinking the asset side of the balance sheet and cutting costs may increase profitability which some investors like to see but in terms of healthily sustainable trends, shrinking and cost-cutting is not a good sign.

Does Wells Fargo's Data Square Up With The Broader Banking Sector?

The trends above can be easily written off by saying that Wells Fargo has had regulatory problems and that it is not the overall trend but the data disputes that claim.

The following data is from the Federal Reserve, released weekly, which aggregates data on all commercial banks in the United States.

Bank Credit growth, or total bank loans plus all bank securities, is only up 3.5% year over year, down from 8% in 2015-2017. With inflation about 2.5% on an annual basis, in real terms, bank credit is growing about 1% at all banks.

Total Bank Credit Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Looking at real estate loans also corroborates the data we see out of Wells Fargo.

Real estate loan growth is tumbling and just over 3% in year over year terms.

Total Real Estate Loan Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Commercial and Industrial loans are the strongest and did have a meaningful rebound in growth during 2018, but that trend has also rolled over. What will happen to the lending business at the major banks when the best category of loans is starting to slip?

Total Commercial and Industrial Loan Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

In terms of the asset shrinkage, total asset growth at all commercial banks is only up 1.5% year over year (negative in real terms).

Total Bank Asset Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Looking at all the major loan categories and credit aggregates of all commercial banks in real terms (inflation adjusted) shows that growth in lending and credit is about 1%.

Real Credit & Loan Metrics:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Inflation-adjusted, the growth of all loans and leases in bank credit is up 2% year over year.

Total Bank Loan Growth (Inflation Adjusted):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Given that most credit metrics are in the area code of the data reported out of Wells Fargo, it is safe to say that they are not an outlier but at the bottom of the pack in terms of the larger trends.

Summary

In summary, the cost of funding at banks is soaring as deposits shrink due to alternative investments and Quantitative Tightening. As the cost of funding rises and interest expense increases faster than interest income, banks are shrinking their loans books and assets more broadly. Total bank asset growth at all commercial banks is only up 1% year over year.

To combat this, cost-cutting efforts have increased.

As interest rates continue to rise and QT continues, this problem will persist at Wells Fargo and the other major banks.

The recent underperformance of bank stocks is therefore not a surprise and should be expected to continue.

To read about the short call we made on regional banks (KRE) back in May based on this data, you can click here ("How To Play The End In The Bank Rally"). That position (short KRE) is still on in our model portfolio an is up over 11%.

I expect these trends out of financial stocks to continue as long as the Federal Reserve remains tight, QT persists and the global economy decelerates due to reduced liquidity in the system.

Quick Housekeeping Note:

Please note that articles are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to "Follow" me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the button at the top to "Follow" me. Thank you.

EPB Macro Research EPB Macro Research uses macroeconomic research to identify inflection points in the economy as well as provide two asset allocation models that are best suited for the current environment. I only publish my exact asset allocation and track record to members of EPB Macro Research. If you would like to see all the sectors that we are long and short, as well as the complete asset allocation model with exact percentages, consider joining EPB Macro Research There is no risk in trying EPB Macro Research for a free two weeks. If you do not like the service, simply cancel at any point in the two-week trial and you will never be charged. Click Here To Start Your No-Risk Free Trial

Disclosure: I am/we are short KRE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.