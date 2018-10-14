Long-Term Outlook For Vertex Pharmaceuticals: October 13, 2018

The price will need to break a key level of around $175 going downward for a bearish correction to be confirmed.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has been a rising star in the biotech field, with excellent price action for well over a year now (excluding the latest dip).

The price action of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) from June 2018 until current date has been trading within the confines of a rising wedge, and has experienced a bearish breakout. So what should be the trading focus for this biotech stock moving forward?

Fundamental Outlook

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has been a top player in research work into the treatment of cystic fibrosis. SYMDEKO, the third drug released for the treatment of this condition, has performed well in 2018, giving the stock price a surge. This is seen in the performance for 2018, which has been stellar. Vertex is also in partnership with CRISPR (NASDAQ:CRSP) in its gene editing work and has also announced an access contract with Danish pharmaceutical giant Amgros for its cystic fibrosis medicines.

Technical Outlook

The weekly chart presents the long-term outlook for VRTX. The stock has experienced phenomenal growth, increasing its share price by more than 100% since late 2017 until September 2018. Price action from June 2018 until mid-October has shown the asset to be trading with higher highs and lows, but with the lows forming a steeper slope than the highs when both price areas are demarcated with trendlines on the charts. The weekly chart for VRTX is shown below:

VRTX Weekly Chart: October 10, 2018

The rising wedge is a bearish reversal pattern. The expected resolution of a rising wedge is for price action to break out below the lower pattern trendline, and that is what is playing out here. The weekly candle has extended below the wedge's lower border. But with the week yet to close and trading still very active, what should be the play for this stock?

Trade Scenario 1

With a breakout fully on the cards, the trader should pay attention to the price action at the lower border of the wedge pattern. Bearish breakouts do not necessarily need a large increase in selling volume. For a rising wedge, a breakout is deemed to have occurred when the price closes below the support.

A candle or bar which closes below the trendline is not enough to deem the movement a breakout. The break of the lower border must be by at least a factor of 3% of the price break level, measurable in pips. For example, if the breakout candle for VRTX breaks the lower trendline at $182 as it did in this case, it must close at a level that is at least 3% of that price, which is $182 less $5.46 or $176.54. Some authorities use what is known as the 2-day rule, which states that following a breakout, price must stay below the breakout point for at least 2 successive candles.

Using the first breakout filter (3% penetration rule), $176.54 or less would be the target price for a breakout to be deemed valid.

Presently, the price action is just over $181. It is not unusual for price action in the next candle to attempt a pullback to the broken trendline. Due to a role reversal of the trendline, it is expected to function as a resistance and will reject any attempt at the price to cross back into the wedge. This would provide valid reasons for a short entry.

Trade Scenario 2

It must also be stated that the effect of the news on price action cannot be overlooked. It was reported in some news sources (including Yahoo! Finance) that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed to lift the clinical suspension on the experimental blood disorder treatment known as CTX001. This medication was developed by CRISPR, partnering with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Therefore, a rise in stock price following this announcement cannot be discountenanced. Traders should watch out for this too.

Please note: This analysis was done on a weekly chart. It takes a whole week for a candle to form, so these moves may take several weeks to play out. Entries should be made on shorter time frame charts such as the daily chart or the hourly chart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.