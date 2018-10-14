IPO Update: Niu Technologies Readies U.S. IPO Plans

Quick Take
Niu Technologies (NIU) intends to raise $191 million from the sale of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares in a U.S. IPO, per an amended F-1/A registration statement.
The company designs and sells what it calls ‘smart electric scooters’ to Chinese and European customers.
NIU has grown sharply from early adopters but faces an uncertain domestic China economy and questions about whether it can cross the demographic chasm to much wider consumer adoption.
Company & Technology
Beijing, China-based Niu Technologies was founded in 2014 to improve non-rural mobility through the design, manufacturing, and commercialization of smart electric scooters and related mobility services.
Management is headed by CEO Yan Li, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously Principal at KKR/Capstone.
Niu Technologies has developed a portfolio of electric scooters consisting of three series, N, M and U, with multiple models or specifications for each series.
Below is a brief overview video of the Niu NGT and Niu M+ series:
(Source: Niu Mobility)
The company also provides related connectivity solutions and value-added services to its users. Through the cloud-based NIU app, users can receive real-time information relating to their smart e-scooters.
Investors in Niu Technologies included Future Capital Discovery Fund, GGV Capital, Glory Achievement Fund, and IDG Capital.
Customer Acquisition
The company has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell their products and provide services.
NIU sells its products through its online store, third-party e-commerce platforms, and a “city partner” system in China. It comprised of 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in over 150 cities in China, and 18 distributors in 23 countries overseas as of June 30, 2018.
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been trending downward as the table below indicates:
|
Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
1H 2018
|
12.6%
|
2017
|
10.8%
|
2016
|
25.3%
(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)
Market & Competition
According to a 2018 market research report by P&S Market Research, the Chinese electric scooters and motorcycles market is projected to grow to $12 billion in 2025, representing a CAGR of 6.1% between 2018 and 2025.
The main factors driving market growth are the increasing pollution awareness among people and growing urbanization.
The share of lithium-ion battery-powered scooters is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the declining prices of lithium-ion batteries and its advantages over lead-acid batteries.
Major competitors that provide or are developing e-scooters include:
- Segway-Ninebot Group
- Yadea Group Holdings (1585.HK)
- AIMA Group
- Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle
- Razor
- Uscooter
Financial Performance
NIU’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
- Strong growth in topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate
- Increase in gross profit
- Growth in gross margin
- Swing to positive and growing cash flow from operations
Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):
(Source: NIU F-1)
Total Revenue
- Through Q2 2018: $84.2 million, 95.4% increase vs. prior
- 2017: $116.3 million, 113% increase vs. prior
- 2016: $54.6 million
Gross Profit
- Through Q2 2018: $12.1 million
- 2017: $8.3 million
- 2016: ($2.0 million) gross loss
Gross Margin
- Through Q2 2018: 14.4%
- 2017: 7.1%
- 2016: Negative
Cash Flow from Operations
- Through Q2 2018: $8.7 million cash flow
- 2017: $12.1 million cash flow
- 2016: ($18.9 million) cash used in operations
As of June 30, 2018, the company had $23.7 million in cash and $97.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)
Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $6.8 million.
IPO Details
NIU intends to sell 16.6 million ADSs representing Class A shares at a midpoint price of $11.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $191 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
An existing shareholder, GGV Capital, has indicated a non-binding interest to purchase ADSs of up to $10.0 million. This is unusual for a non-life science IPO and is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.
Class B shares, which will be owned by the co-founders, will be entitled to four votes per share vs. Class A shares which will be entitled to one vote per share.
Multiple share classes are a way for existing management to retain voting control of the firm even after losing economic control. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $873 million.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22%.
Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
approximately US$30.0 million for upgrade and expansion of manufacturing facilities;
approximately US$30.0 million for research and development;
approximately US$15.0 million for distribution network expansion; and
the balance for general corporate purposes, including funding potential investments and acquisitions of complementary business, assets and technologies, although we currently do not have any specific plans and are not negotiating any such investments or acquisitions.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Citigroup, and Needham & Company.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$869,825,834
|
Enterprise Value
|
$872,837,271
|
Price/Sales
|
5.55
|
Price/Book
|
31.66
|
Enterprise Value / Revenue
|
5.57
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
-16.49
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.79
|
Total Debt To Equity
|
-1.54
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
21.95%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$11.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$8,481,616
(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)
As a reference, NIU’s clearest public comparable would be Yadea Group (1585.HK); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Yadea Group
|
Niu Tech. (NIU)
|
Variance
|
Price/Sales
|
5.44
|
5.55
|
2.1%
|
Price/Book
|
19.46
|
31.66
|
62.7%
|
Enterprise Value / Revenue
|
5.18
|
5.57
|
7.6%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
122.03
|
-16.49
|
-113.5%
(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)
Conclusions
Since Niu's first IPO filing, the firm has upsized the amount it hopes to raise, from $150 million to $191 million.
It has likely received positive feedback from institutional investors during its roadshow.
NIU has grown topline revenue and other metrics quite strongly in recent reporting periods, and is free cash flow positive as of 1H 2018.
It primarily serves the China e-scooter market, but also sells into Europe to some degree.
Its customer adoption could be characterized as early adopters seeking a lower cost, 'clean' transportation option that is one step up from a bicycle.
While management has done well to grow the business to its current point, I have concerns as to whether the company will be able to maintain its growth trajectory and 'cross the chasm' to wider consumer adoption.
Already, we are seeing the effects of a dropping topline revenue growth rate in 1H 2018.
The IPO appears fully valued when its price is compared to public competitor Yadea Group.
As a result, I'm sitting on the fence with the NIU IPO. There are aspects of the company that are enviable, but the IPO appears highly priced. Perhaps a lower entry point will present itself post-IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 18, 2018.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.