IPO Update: Niu Technologies Readies U.S. IPO Plans

I have doubts as to whether it can continue its previous growth rate and the near-term effects of the China U.S. trade war on consumer confidence in China.

NIU has grown revenues sharply, but now that growth rate is decelerating.

The firm designs and sells electric scooters and a related smartphone app to consumers in China and Europe.

Niu Technologies wants to raise $191 million from the sale of ADSs in a U.S. IPO.

Niu Technologies (NIU) intends to raise $191 million from the sale of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares in a U.S. IPO, per an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The company designs and sells what it calls ‘smart electric scooters’ to Chinese and European customers.

NIU has grown sharply from early adopters but faces an uncertain domestic China economy and questions about whether it can cross the demographic chasm to much wider consumer adoption.

Beijing, China-based Niu Technologies was founded in 2014 to improve non-rural mobility through the design, manufacturing, and commercialization of smart electric scooters and related mobility services.

Management is headed by CEO Yan Li, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously Principal at KKR/Capstone.

Niu Technologies has developed a portfolio of electric scooters consisting of three series, N, M and U, with multiple models or specifications for each series.

Below is a brief overview video of the Niu NGT and Niu M+ series:

(Source: Niu Mobility)

The company also provides related connectivity solutions and value-added services to its users. Through the cloud-based NIU app, users can receive real-time information relating to their smart e-scooters.

Investors in Niu Technologies included Future Capital Discovery Fund, GGV Capital, Glory Achievement Fund, and IDG Capital.

Customer Acquisition

The company has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell their products and provide services.

NIU sells its products through its online store, third-party e-commerce platforms, and a “city partner” system in China. It comprised of 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in over 150 cities in China, and 18 distributors in 23 countries overseas as of June 30, 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been trending downward as the table below indicates:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 12.6% 2017 10.8% 2016 25.3%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by P&S Market Research, the Chinese electric scooters and motorcycles market is projected to grow to $12 billion in 2025, representing a CAGR of 6.1% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing pollution awareness among people and growing urbanization.

The share of lithium-ion battery-powered scooters is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the declining prices of lithium-ion batteries and its advantages over lead-acid batteries.

Major competitors that provide or are developing e-scooters include:

Segway-Ninebot Group

Yadea Group Holdings (1585.HK)

AIMA Group

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle

Razor

Uscooter

Financial Performance

NIU’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Increase in gross profit

Growth in gross margin

Swing to positive and growing cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: NIU F-1)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $84.2 million, 95.4% increase vs. prior

2017: $116.3 million, 113% increase vs. prior

2016: $54.6 million

Gross Profit

Through Q2 2018: $12.1 million

2017: $8.3 million

2016: ($2.0 million) gross loss

Gross Margin

Through Q2 2018: 14.4%

2017: 7.1%

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: $8.7 million cash flow

2017: $12.1 million cash flow

2016: ($18.9 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $23.7 million in cash and $97.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $6.8 million.

IPO Details

NIU intends to sell 16.6 million ADSs representing Class A shares at a midpoint price of $11.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $191 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

An existing shareholder, GGV Capital, has indicated a non-binding interest to purchase ADSs of up to $10.0 million. This is unusual for a non-life science IPO and is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Class B shares, which will be owned by the co-founders, will be entitled to four votes per share vs. Class A shares which will be entitled to one vote per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing management to retain voting control of the firm even after losing economic control. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $873 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately US$30.0 million for upgrade and expansion of manufacturing facilities; approximately US$30.0 million for research and development; approximately US$15.0 million for distribution network expansion; and the balance for general corporate purposes, including funding potential investments and acquisitions of complementary business, assets and technologies, although we currently do not have any specific plans and are not negotiating any such investments or acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Citigroup, and Needham & Company.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $869,825,834 Enterprise Value $872,837,271 Price/Sales 5.55 Price/Book 31.66 Enterprise Value / Revenue 5.57 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -16.49 Earnings Per Share -$0.79 Total Debt To Equity -1.54 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 21.95% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $11.50 Net Free Cash Flow $8,481,616

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

As a reference, NIU’s clearest public comparable would be Yadea Group (1585.HK); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Yadea Group Niu Tech. (NIU) Variance Price/Sales 5.44 5.55 2.1% Price/Book 19.46 31.66 62.7% Enterprise Value / Revenue 5.18 5.57 7.6% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 122.03 -16.49 -113.5%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Conclusions

Since Niu's first IPO filing, the firm has upsized the amount it hopes to raise, from $150 million to $191 million.

It has likely received positive feedback from institutional investors during its roadshow.

NIU has grown topline revenue and other metrics quite strongly in recent reporting periods, and is free cash flow positive as of 1H 2018.

It primarily serves the China e-scooter market, but also sells into Europe to some degree.

Its customer adoption could be characterized as early adopters seeking a lower cost, 'clean' transportation option that is one step up from a bicycle.

While management has done well to grow the business to its current point, I have concerns as to whether the company will be able to maintain its growth trajectory and 'cross the chasm' to wider consumer adoption.

Already, we are seeing the effects of a dropping topline revenue growth rate in 1H 2018.

The IPO appears fully valued when its price is compared to public competitor Yadea Group.

As a result, I'm sitting on the fence with the NIU IPO. There are aspects of the company that are enviable, but the IPO appears highly priced. Perhaps a lower entry point will present itself post-IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 18, 2018.

