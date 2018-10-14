An In-Depth Look At Magnolia Oil & Gas

We take an in-depth look at this E&P concern in the paragraphs below.

Although new, the company appears to be cheaply valued relative to its peers, especially considering its underleveraged balance sheet.

"Anyone who lives within their means suffers from a lack of imagination.” ― Oscar Wilde

The energy sector has held up quite well in the brutal downturn in the overall market in October to date. The sector is trading in line to where it was a month ago.

Given this, I thought we would close out a challenging week in the market by taking an in-depth look at an 'off the radar' E&P concern. We first shared this research exclusively with Insiders Forum subscribers in mid-September and now make it available for a wider audience.

Company Overview:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) is a Houston based E&P company with South Texas operations in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale play. The nomenclature (and stock symbol) change to Magnolia occurred the day following the execution of a business combination on July 31, 2018. The company was formerly TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corporation (NYSE:TPGE.U), a special purpose acquisition (blank check) company formed by TPG Pace Group and former Occidental Petroleum (OXY) CEO Steve Chazen. TPGE was formed with the intent of building a large scale, oil and gas business. Following its IPO, TPGE began its search for attractive assets that resulted in the current business combination with EnerVest, Ltd.'s South Texas Division on July 31, 2018.

In the deal, Magnolia received oil and gas assets located primarily in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; properties located in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk; and ~35% membership interest in Ironwood Eagle Ford Midstream, LLC, which owns an Eagle Ford gathering system. In return for its assets, EnerVest received ~83.9 million shares of Class B common stock and an equivalent number of units, which are exchangeable on a one-for-one basis for Magnolia’s Class A shares; ~31.8 million Class A shares; and ~$1.2 billion in cash. These share amounts will be adjusted lower to reflect purchase price adjustments of ~$196 million from January 1-June 30, 2018 and an additional adjustment for the month of July. With that said, the sellers are in line to receive an additional 13 million shares pursuant to the attainment of certain EBITDA and free cash flow or stock price thresholds and $47 million based on the achievement of net revenue thresholds. On the day (March 20, 2018) the deal was announced, the combination was valued at $2.66 billion.

More specifically, as a result of the combination, Magnolia received ~14,000 net acres in Karnes County, responsible for ~35,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of net production in 1Q18 and ~345,000 net acres in the Giddings Field, accounting for ~10,200 boe/d. These assets consisted of ~62% oil and ~78% liquids with the balance natural gas. Assets in these geographies were coveted by Magnolia because, according to research conducted by RS Energy Group, they have the lowest industry breakevens ($28/bbl WTI in Karnes Austin Chalk, $32/bbl WTI Karnes Lower Eagle Ford) and less than one-year new well paybacks. The company expects to drill 45 net wells in 2018 with 435 remaining net wells of drilling locations.

Since the company initially raised only ~$650 million, it had to procure additional capital to pay for the cash portion of this business combination. This was accomplished through both equity and debt. On the equity side, the company sold 35.5 million Class A shares for gross consideration of ~$355 million in a private placement concurrent to the combination’s announcement in March 2018. At the deal’s closing in late July, Magnolia completed a private offering of $400 million of 6% senior notes due 2026. The company also has a reserves-based lending facility totaling $550 million.

On August 14, 2018, Magnolia released 2Q18 results for the assets it recently acquired. Its properties combined to produce ~49,600 Boe/d (61% oil, 77% liquids), reflecting a 7% increase over 1Q18. Revenues totaled $229.4 million (84% oil), up 14% versus 1Q18. In addition to the production increase, higher price realizations ($70.50 versus $65.08) were responsible for the revenue uptick, representing a $2.61 per barrel premium to WTI, illustrating its superior field economics and close proximity to Gulf Coast markets. Revenue less direct operating expenses was $178.9 million with capex totaling $90.8 million. Owing to better than expected results from the entire first half of 2018 and an increase in the anticipated number of net wells drilled, Magnolia increased its production outlook for 2018 from 45,600 Boe/d to 50,000 Boe/d. Capital expenditures are expected to be 50%-55% of EBITDA. Every $1 per barrel change in oil price impacts Magnolia’s operating cash flows by approximately $11 million on an annualized basis.

In addition to its initial combination, on August 20, 2018, the company announced the acquisition of the South Texas assets of Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. for ~$135 million in cash, subject to effective date adjustments, and 4.2 million newly issued Class A shares. This acquisition added ~15 net locations and ~1,400 boe/d (69% oil/83% liquids) to Magnolia’s existing Karnes County assets and ~114,000 net acres and ~3,400 boe/d (27% oil/53% liquids) to its existing Giddings Field position. Harvest represented the largest non-operated working interest owner of Magnolia’s South Texas assets. This deal is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings.

Before the addition of the Harvest assets and constructed on a base case of $58 per barrel WTI (and $2.75/Mcf Henry Hub natural gas), the company estimated EBITDA at $30.84/bbl. Given its realization north of $70 per barrel in 2Q18, if current prices hold for the balance of the year, EBITDA will be closer to $40 per barrel, representing an additional ~$475-$500K over base case per day. This result would likely put the company’s net debt to EBITDA at .6 to .7x, which would be the lowest in its peer group. Free cash flow, which the company estimated at ~$241 million under its $58 WTI base case, would likely increase by an additional ~$100 million if 2Q18 index levels hold for the balance of the year.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

The net of all these transactions leaves the company with ~244 million shares outstanding – which could rise to ~270 million upon the achievement of stock price and other performance metric thresholds – ~$100 million in cash minus the amount used to purchase Harvest, ~$400 million of debt plus the amount drawn on its credit facility to purchase Harvest, and current market cap of ~$3.4 billion.

Analyst coverage on this month-old company is scant; so far, three analyst firms have weighed in with buy ratings with price targets proffered between $18 and $21 a share.

At the end of August, both the CEO and a board member made purchases of Magnolia's stock totaling ~$270,000. More telling was the 1.5 million share purchase executed by CEO Stephen Chazen on the private placement concurrent to the business combination announcement. Since then, the CEO has added $140,000 to his holdings in mid-September and another director purchased just over $2 million in new shares just prior to that.

Verdict:

Based on company guidance, back of the envelope calculations put the enterprise value at ~$3.8 billion and EBITDA for 2018 at ~$750 million, putting Magnolia’s valuation at ~5.1x’s EV/EBITDA – slightly below in-basin comps such as SM Energy (SM) and Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO), but with significantly lower leverage. When compared to E&P companies with similar metrics – i.e., less than 1.5x net debt to EBITDA for 2018, forecasted production growth > 8% CAGR from 2017-2019, and positive free cash flow expected in 2018 and 2019 – Magnolia’s 5x EV/EBITDA seems even more impressive against that group’s 9.4x ratio.

With outstanding field economics, this company is going to kick off a significant amount of cash, which will be used by a proven winner (Chazen) to make bolt-on acquisitions, finance capex, and eventually buy back stock.

I like Magnolia despite its sparse analyst coverage to date as well as not being public for at least 18 months. However, the stock has made a significant recent rally. Therefore, I cannot recommend a big position in this name. However, I do think Magnolia more than merits a 'watch item' position for those that desire more exposure to this part of the market.

"Everyone wants to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” ― Oprah Winfrey

Bret Jensen is the founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.