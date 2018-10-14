JPMorgan: Lovely Quarter, Investors Disagree

I continue to think that JPM is one of the best and highest-quality stocks to own in the banking sector.

JPMorgan's 3Q18 financial performance was solid, with some of the positives that I anticipated in my earnings preview having materialized.

On the day that the broad market (SPY) managed to climb from the depth of the intra-week lows, the 1% drop in JPMorgan's (JPM) stock seems to suggest that investors were not quite impressed with the bank's 3Q18 results released Friday morning. I, on the other hand, think that the company's financial performance was solid, with some of the positives that I anticipated in my earnings preview having materialized.

Credit: Wired

At a higher level first, revenues came in at $27.8 billion, a fairly modest $380 million ahead of consensus. The implied 5% YOY growth, not eye-catching by any means, came on top of an even more timid 3% last year.

Just as I had projected, the consumer business was the star of the show, riding the tailwinds of a very favorable global macro landscape. Segment revenues increased an encouraging 10% YOY, despite the expected softness in home lending. Core loans and average deposits were up 6% and 4%, respectively, confirming my expectations that consumer banking activity would be a main driver of top-line strength. The bank also reported "higher deposit and card margins", suggesting JPMorgan is taking advantage of the rising interest rate environment (despite the narrowing short-to-long yield spread).

I was a bit disappointed to see the performance of the corporate and investment banking segment, particularly in regards to the larger markets and investor services sub-division that was up only 1% YOY. Fixed income was down a discouraging 6% (on an adjusted basis and over very easy 2017 comps) that I did not see coming, particularly after a much better 2Q18 that had sent revenues up 12%. The company identified no single predominant driver of the under-performance, suggesting that weakness came on the back of a wide array of factors that include "compressed margins and tighter financing spreads in competitive markets". It will be interesting to assess if more robust volatility in the market, particularly domestically, might help to support the FICC business next quarter.

The last big item in my mind were delinquencies, which I previously explained had started to inch up in the back half of 2017 across the industry, but had started to trend better earlier this year. In this regard, JPMorgan's 30-day rate improved across the board over year-ago levels, with home lending and auto seeing significant dips in delinquency. Total consumer and community net charge-off rate dropped below 1% for the first time in the past five quarters, putting at ease my lingering concerns over credit quality amid an environment of rising rates and ahead of an eventual slowdown in economic activity.

On the stock

I never thought that this day would come, but I have to admit: I finally agree with CNBC's Jim Cramer. He concluded that CEO Jamie Dimon's cautious words about trade, geopolitical and other matters during the earnings call, "and not JPMorgan's quarterly results, were what led the bank's stock to close down 1.1% on Friday". The chief executive's worries are perfectly justifiable, in my view. In fact, I share some of the same concerns that the best for the U.S. economy and for pro-cyclical companies and stocks may have very well been left behind.

JPM PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

At this point, I believe shareholders and potential investors are faced with the following conundrum: either (1) they take a position on the banking sector (bullish on recent performance and valuations, or bearish on future macro uncertainties) and adjust their portfolios to reflect their convictions; or (2) they accept that the direction of bank stocks are all but unpredictable, and risk-balance their portfolios to ensure that they are neither over- nor under-exposed to the space.

I am humble enough, I believe, to admit that I don't know what might happen next. Therefore, I choose to stay invested in the banking sector, always shooting for a good equilibrium between it and other holdings in my portfolio.

Within banking, I continue to think that JPM is one of the best stocks to own because of the higher quality that may better protect the stock in the event of future macro deterioration.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am exposed to the banking sector through diversified ETFs, and may have a long position in any of the tickers mentioned through these fund holdings.