Teekay Offshore Partners: An Arbitrage Opportunity In The Preferred Shares

Brief coverage of the products and a summary of how we expect the trade to work.

Instead of trying to determine the right direction, we found a way to participate utilizing arbitrage.

Introduction

The past few days were severe for most of the fixed income assets. The recent increase of the yields sparked some fears in the market participants, and we saw a sell-off in most of the instruments. Even in such market conditions, we managed to find an arbitrage opportunity in the form of Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO). More precisely in the two preferred stocks issued by the company.

The Company

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P., incorporated on August 30, 2006, is a provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the offshore oil industry focusing on the deep-water offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Source: Reuters.com

Source: Tradingview.com, Teekay Offshore Partners

Currently, the common stock's performance in the market is far from favorable, but over the past year, the price is trading in a range, and we have not observed any significant deviations. Anyway, we are not going to predict if the price will go up or down, as all that we care about is the arbitrage opportunity in the equity of the company.

Teekay Offshore Partners Family

The Teekay's family is small - it only has three preferred stocks outstanding, and the fixed rate preferreds are the heroes of today's article. I introduce you Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 7 1/4% Cum Red Pfd Units Series A (TOO.PA) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Cum Red Pfd Units Series B (TOO.PB)

Source: Author's database

Inevitably, you will notice that both of them are trading below their par values of $25.00. Therefore, the market treats them as perpetuities and the metrics that we care about are their Current Yields. For TOO-A, we have 9.13% Current Yield, and for TOO-B we have 8.83%. It is pretty clear which of these two stocks is the better one at these prices. Additionally, we have a statistical reason to review this pair. Their prices are trading on 3 standard deviations from their average spread for the last 200 days.

Source: Author's software

Source: Tradingview.com, TOO-A

Source: Tradingview.com, TOO-B

S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index Rebalancing

The S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (PFF) is designed to serve the investment community's need for an investable benchmark representing the U.S. preferred stock market. Each quarter the index rebalances its portfolio based on predefined criteria. I am mentioning this because of the recent information from the benchmark about its new additions and deletions.

On Friday, the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the October rebalancing results. TOO-A was not able to meet the volume requirements, and it will be dropped from the index:

Source: Us.spindices.com

The Trade

There is a logic to think that the recent decrease in the price of TOO-A was caused by the above information about the rebalancing. If the reason was credit risk or interest rate risk, we would see a reflection on the price of TOO-B, as well. Anyway, the question is how can we materialize the difference between their Current Yields?

After briefing you on the essentials, here's how we trade this arbitrage:

We started establishing a long position in TOO-A with an average price around $19.85.

To complete the pair, we take some TOO-B short at $24.27.

Theoretically, the current 3 standard deviations in their prices are a potential profit of 2.30 points.

Keep in mind that it is very likely to see a widening of the spread around the time of the rebalancing. Nevertheless, this is a great opportunity which we have to catch.

Source: Author's software

One can use either equal dollar value or an equal amount of shares. It all depends on your sentiment. The more you think TOO-A is undervalued, the more you want to buy from TOO-A. The one very important factor about this pair trade is that currently there are 850K shares available to short at Interactive Brokers:

And the rate is affordable.

Conclusion

The period before the rebalancing of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index could be marked by unusual behavior by some of the preferred stocks. Of course, this period is also a great opportunity for us to find arbitrages on the market. The beauty of pair trading is in the absence of directional risk, or in other words, not having an opinion. Taking a position on each side is used as hedging reaction. The TOO-A and TOO-B pair is an example of a nice arbitrage we have to capitalize on.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on Oct. 9, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

