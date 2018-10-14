Schlumberger Earnings Preview

Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard

Schlumberger (SLB) reports Q3 earnings on October 19th. Analysts expect revenue of $8.62 billion and EPS of $0.46. The revenue estimate implies 4% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Will North America Finally Falter?

Each earnings season the focus seems to be on how weak or strong results from North America will be. Drilling activity in the region has been white hot for several quarters. It has not let up despite warnings from certain oil executives that E&P in the region has plateaued. It is ironic to think of Schlumberger as a major player in North America land drilling, but in Q2 2018, it received 38% of its revenue from the region, up from 30% in the year earlier period.

The company expanded in the region after acquiring Weatherford's (WFT) U.S. pressure pumping assets for $430 million. I assumed buying assets at the height of the land drilling cycle was a mistake, but the deal has paid off thus far.

Last quarter, Schlumberger's total revenue of $8.3 billion was up 5% sequentially. North America carried the quarter with 11% growth. Revenue growth exceeded growth in the rig count which increased by 7%. This may have indicated very strong pricing or that Schlumberger has been taking market share from much smaller players.

Last quarter increased capacity was met by increased activity from shale oil plays. However, that may not be the case going forward. Halliburton's (HAL) CEO recently intimated that operators in North America could suffer from budget exhaustion:

We are still in the early innings of a strong North America cycle. Now against this backdrop, let's spend just a few minutes on the short-term. We've discussed the temporary market challenges in the back-half of 2018. And look, North American operators are smart and adaptive. And how that looks in action is a wide range of responses to market complexity. For example, regarding pipeline takeaway in the Permian Basin, some operators will re-allocate capital to other basins, some will slowdown, other will build ducts. In the Northeast, we saw our budgets exhaust early followed by a re-evaluation and then some customers choosing to do more work while others decided to stop or slowdown.

A slowdown in North America could create pricing pressures if oil servicing firms do not reduce capacity in-kind. It could hurt top line growth for Schlumberger and other large players. The biggest losers could be smaller operators or weaker players like Weatherford that have too much debt or are cash flow challenged.

If E&P slows down in the second half of 2018 and the global economy falters (which I believe could happen), then declines in E&P could be more protracted than expected regardless of oil prices. If Schlumberger's management team gives a similar outlook for the region, then it could drive total revenue growth into the low single-digit range and hurt sentiment for the stock.

Will Offshore Make Up For North America's Potential Loss?

Schlumberger has several levers it can pull. Its 2015 acquisition of Cameron International married OneSubsea's (SLB's subsea joint venture) reservoir recovery capabilities with Cameron's expertise in flow control. While Schlumberger paid a hefty premium for Cameron, the deal may finally bear fruit. With Brent oil prices above $80, subsea E&P could become profitable again. The segment is also beginning to show life, partly driven by rising oil prices and declining break-even costs for deepwater operators.

Last quarter, Schlumberger's management team was bullish on the prospects of offshore drilling:

Awards by Transocean marked the sale of the seventh new Cameron managed pressure drilling system. In addition, we extended existing service contracts to cover maintenance and service on BOP systems on 13 of Transocean ultra-deepwater and harsh environment fleet, as well as an order for a complete drilling package for deployment on a newbuild rate for service in the Caspian Sea. These orders support our view that the broad-based recovery is now also reaching the offshore market where drilling contractors are beginning to order equipment to upgrade rigs in anticipation of increased activity.

Cameron's Q2 revenue of $1.3 billion was down 1% sequentially, reflecting a decline in project volumes at OneSubsea. This was partially offset by sales of surface systems for North America land drilling. If the market reacts like some suggest, then reservoir recovery for subsea oil & gas could pick up while surface technology slows.

Cameron represents about 15% of Schlumberger's total revenue, which gives the company another lever to pull in case North America slows. Offshore tends be long-tailed and can be highly profitable. Q3 could be the quarter where Schlumberger begins to separate itself from Halliburton which does not have a sizeable presence in offshore or subsea.

Is The Valuation Stretched?

It is difficult to find fault with Schlumberger. It has a diverse portfolio of businesses, its EBITDA margins are north of 20% and it has delivered consistent revenue growth. The stock is down about 12% Y/Y versus a 7% gain for the S&P 500 (SPY). SLB has underperformed the market even with oil prices north of $80.

What happens if global demand for oil falters causing oil prices to decline? What happens upon a potential pullback in financial markets? Markets can't rise in perpetuity, can they? In either scenario, SLB could tumble.

Conclusion

SLB trades at 14x trailing 12-month EBITDA, which is higher than the 10x HAL trades at. The valuation could be stretched, but I rate SLB a hold into earnings.

