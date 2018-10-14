Citigroup: Now We're Talking

BAC and JPM continue to look compelling to me, with C finally proving that it can be an equally attractive investment opportunity.

With revenues flat YOY and lower than consensus by $60 million, Citigroup (C) delivered this Friday what looked at first like its least impressive quarter since late 2016. Yet, investors seem to have welcomed the results with open arms, as the stock was up 2% on the same day that regional banking pushed the broader sector (KBE) down 2%.

Credit: Arabian Business

Starting from the top, my projections that the global consumer segment would benefit from robust global economic activity, primarily in the form of higher loan and deposit balances, came to fruition. In North America, branded cards and retail services saw a mid-single-digit increase in average loan balances that would have likely helped to push segment revenues higher than the reported 1% YOY contraction, if not for the disposition of the Hilton portfolio.

Healthier was the international division, representing 41% of consumers' revenues, reinforcing momentum in what is proving to be a profitable Latin America and Asia business. Despite a mid-teen increase in credit cost, international consumer banking net income was up a very robust 41%.

Not unlike what peer JPMorgan (JPM) reported on the same day, net interest margin remained at decent levels, despite the decreasing two-to-ten year yield spread. NIM dropped a largely immaterial 4 bps YOY and remained flat sequentially, helping to keep revenues afloat. Still on the consumer end, I was pleased to see that delinquency and charge offs (a topic of interest for me, given my fears over an eventual deterioration in the macroeconomic environment) did not trigger any alarms. See credit trends tables below.

Source: company's earning slides

Perhaps pleasing me the most, given the softness in 2Q18, was the performance in fixed income markets - representing more than one-third of institutional clients' revenues. The sub-segment was up 9% YOY, helping to bring the business closer to flat on a YTD basis. These results reflected a noticeably different environment compared to JPMorgan's reported challenges with "compressed margins and tighter financing spreads in competitive markets". As I mentioned in my earnings preview, "it is possible that upside to expectations could come from [the institutional client division], which would likely be viewed as a positive for the stock". I believe this is exactly what happened this Friday.

Lastly, I believe that non-interest cost management was a key factor in helping Citi deliver a $0.05 consensus beat. The efficiency ratio of 56.1% was nearly 50 bps lower YOY. GAAP EPS of $1.73 was higher YOY by a solid 22%, although in great part (I estimate about 20 percentage points) driven by the benefits of last year's tax reform.

On the stock

Last month, I stated that I would probably need to see better execution before turning more bullish on C. I believe Citi provided me, in 3Q18, with more convincing arguments that the bank is in fact doing well. The consumer business looks healthy, with the international sub-segment performing solidly, while fixed income has finally showed that it has a pulse.

C PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

All taken into account, I am not ready to make the argument that C is a higher-quality stock, or that Citigroup is a better-run company than peers JPM and Bank of America (BAC) - still my favorite names in the space. However, an investment in the stock needs to account for the fact that C is still the most cheaply priced name in banking, as the chart above illustrates. It is worth noticing that, over the past year, C's stock has performed as poorly as "ugly duckling" Wells Fargo (WFC), and a rebound that could send shares closer to the top of the food chain is not out of question.

Having said that, I am now a bit less cautious about C in the comparison against its peer group. Still, I would be careful not to over-allocate assets toward a broad sector that seems to be going through a macro cycle peak. Within the context of a diversified portfolio, BAC and JPM continue to look compelling to me, with C finally proving that it can be an equally attractive investment opportunity.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am exposed to the banking sector through diversified ETFs, and may have a long position in any of the tickers mentioned through these fund holdings.