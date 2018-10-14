Estee Lauder: Entering The Eye Of The Storm

Estee Lauder (EL) has had a horrible week, falling right around correction territory over the past five days:

I've been bullish on shares for a while, despite elevated valuations, but now it's time to eat some "humble pie", especially as a storm of potential headwinds are circling the company.

Warnings and downgrades are accelerating

When I last wrote about Estee Lauder on August 27th, I said that it was still "firing on all cylinders", but also concluded that:

Despite the company's bright prospects, I think shares are pricing in a lot of optimism, leaving no margin of safety. I will continue to hold my shares but wouldn't be interested in adding to my position unless shares were trading below the median multiple of about 27 times earnings. I like shares at around $117 or below personally, which would equate to roughly 24.50 times 2019 estimates (or a 10% discount to the median multiple of 27).

I was attracted to Estee's solid "travel retail" related growth, and even discussed the company on WRKO radio Boston September 11th. I remained very bullish even then, despite the elevated price of EL shares and early warnings from UBS (UBS) on August 31st of a significant slowdown of Chinese luxury spending for the second half of the year. Boy was I wrong.

Estee Lauder's sales in China exceeded the $1 billion mark for the first time during its most recent fiscal year, and the firm said that it expected to continue to gain market share across the globe in fiscal 2019. This was one of the things I thought was most bullish, but the story has changed since then, however.

The first sizable dip in EL shares started occurring earlier this month on October 4th, when Jefferies pointed out decelerating demand from the Chinese travel retail market, specifically for beauty-related products. This was then confirmed roughly 6 days later by LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY), which said on its earnings conference call that customs officials in China are becoming more strict by enforcing rules on bringing goods back into the nation. This, coupled with the overall market correction, continues to send shares plummeting.

Shares are down roughly -2% as I write this, even as the market appears to be recovering. This continued fall comes after JPMorgan (JPM) continues to "pile on" by lowering its rating on EL shares to a Neutral rating from Buy. JPMorgan is also pointing to increases in Chinese customs checks, as well as potential margin compression from tariffs.

And that's not all...

Not only are tariffs and a crackdown by Chinese customs agents causing concerns, but Estee Lauder is also facing two other issues related to lawsuits.

The firm is being hit with a lawsuit by a popular Chinese blogger, who is claiming that the company is using "fake ads" and a list of other grievances, while also demanding a public apology in a newspaper, a full refund, and damages worth roughly $844. His grievances largely surround Estee Lauder owned La Mer, which is a fast-growing brand, with roughly 40% of sales from first-time users coming from Chinese Millennials. I'm not sure if this will damage its sales overall in the country though, as it seems like a petty grievance to me - or perhaps just a publicity stunt.

Estee Lauder is also wrapped up in another lawsuit, but in this case one where it's not the defendant. The firm is filing an injunction against Deciem F ounder Brandon Truaxe, who posted on Instagram:

This is the final post of Deciem, which we will shut down all operations until further notice, which is about two months…Please take me seriously…Almost everyone at Deciem has been involved in a major criminal activity, which includes financial crimes.

Estee Lauder owns about 28% of Deciem, and replied to its founder - after asking that he be removed from the company - by stating that his actions are:

... causing irreparable harm to Deciem's business, and chaos and confusion for Deciem's employees, customer, consumers, suppliers, landlords and other stakeholders.

This is another distraction and potential headache that's come at a time when it's least needed.

Conclusion

I'm going to continue to hold my shares of EL through all of this, especially since we won't know what the actual impact of all these headwinds will have on the company until its next earnings report on October 31st. Shares have historically traded at a lofty multiple of about 31.57 times earnings (on average) over the past five years and 27.32 times earnings when looking at the 13-year median multiple.

With EL shares trading at about $124.97 each right now, the current P/E ratio is roughly 29 times fiscal 2018's adjusted earnings per share and a touch over 26 times fiscal 2019's EPS estimates. Shares are starting to come back down to attractive valuation levels for a company that rarely goes on sale, but there are too many headwinds for me to remain as bullish here as I was before.

Estimates could easily come down from here, making the "E" in the P/E ratio more unpredictable, especially if trade tensions continue to heat up. As I said in my last article, however, I'm still interested in adding to my position at the right price - especially if shares hit around $117 or below - which would equate to roughly 24.50 times 2019's estimates. That's good for roughly a 10% discount to the median multiple of 27, offering a better "margin of safety" to account for the increasing uncertainty.

I also think it's a good idea to wait until earnings at the end of the month to get a gauge of any potential damage to sales and earnings, but in the long-run, I still think that Estee Lauder has a very bright future once the current storm passes.

