Apartment Investment & Management Co.: Is This Apartment REIT Worth A Look?

Apartment Investment & Management Company (AIV), better known as Aimco, has been trading relatively range bound for more than two years now. Growth in funds from operations has been slow and, with cap rates only moderately improving within apartment communities, net asset value (“NAV”) growth has been tepid. Shares have little reason to respond in this kind of environment.

The battle tested Aimco strategy over the past several years – rotation out of lower growth, older properties into healthier markets – has perhaps hurt it as cap rates have strengthened more so in lower end assets. The current market appears very unwilling to push U.S. multifamily cap rates much below 5% in all but the most desirable metros (Miami, San Francisco, Seattle) and certainly not below 4%. Why would they, with the 10yr Treasury Note now yielding over 3%? The risk/reward is just not there. Instead, there has been a flight to risk in these markets, with institutional investors more willing to take on rougher properties that might be in slightly less desirous areas within these major metros. This is a big difference from the commercial properties I’ve typically covered (malls, real estate) where capital flight away from risky assets remains pervasive.

Aimco management has maintained that NAV per share is in the mid-$50s for several years now. Given the pretty stellar execution, low leverage, and peer-leading margins, perhaps the market continues to discount execution on the non-stabilized part of the portfolio too much. Billions of dollars of property are under construction – much of that capital already outlaid – and communities still under lease-up. For those that buy into management's estimates on NAV, shareholders have the opportunity for 30% upside alongside the dividends. However, there are execution risks along the way. I’m more concerned about the macro environment – and what it might mean for these REITs – than I am intrigued by the development pipeline. I’m still on the sidelines here.

Business Overview, Framing The Aimco Strategy

As of the end of Q2, Aimco held investment interests in 138 communities with 37,897 apartment homes. The vast majority of these properties wholly owned and consolidated on the balance sheet. Count is down significantly since the end of last year, with management continuing to focus on shifting its portfolio towards large scale, desirous apartment communities versus those on the lower end. Major metro exposure is here, with more than half of the footprint located in just five major markets: The Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, and Los Angeles. Cap rates here tend to be extremely stable and form a core foundation of the value of Aimco in my opinion. Occupancy rates remain stellar and, through their own tenant selection methods and focus on customer retention, turnover of apartment homes has been light versus peers. As investors might guess, the less frequently the property manager has to turn over an apartment for a new tenant, the better.

In general, I have not been all that interested in buying the apartment center space. With same-store net operating income (“SSNOI”) growth in the low single digits and cap rates near all-time lows, it is hard to get excited about apartments from a “value” perspective. I feel I can get more upside potential from net asset values in other forms of commercial real estate (open air shopping centers, senior living) with similar same-store property level improvement. It doesn’t make sense from a buy and hold perspective – but there is a caveat. What has made Aimco differentiated has been its frequent capital turn strategy. In the past, management has spoken often about turning over up to 10% of the properties annually, selling the bottom rung and reinvesting it into other assets that it feels have better growth and future return characteristics. Chairman and CEO Terry Considine has been the CEO of Aimco since 1994 and has a near half century of experience with real estate investment – this is not his first rodeo. In my opinion, much of the consistent outperformance from Aimco versus other apartment REITs has been due to its buying and selling activity alongside its redevelopment and new builds. The day to day operations is not what is creating outperformance.

*Source: Author calculations using SEC filings

Unlike most other segments of the commercial real estate market, apartment REITs do tend to trade pretty close to NAV. As can be seen above, Aimco trades the most expensive of its peer group on near-term earnings – but this assigns no value to the company’s non-stabilized properties. This redevelopment pipeline forms a pillar of the current valuation. Bridging the gap requires faith that management can execute on stabilization of properties in the lease-up phase and the nine communities currently under development. I think it is a valid question whether the market is giving full credit to Aimco for the parts of its pipeline it has funded but has not yet completed or stabilized.

*Source: Aimco, Q1 2018 NAV Presentation, Slide 11

On the turnover side of this story, there has been a lot of activity this year. During the second quarter, management agreed to spend $160M to acquire Bent Tree Apartments. This was followed by the major buy of six apartment communities in the Philadelphia area for a stated purchase price of $445M (contingent on closing conditions). That is a lot of capital heading out the door, but there is some capital recycling going on. In July - and thus not impacting reported financials yet – the company sold its Asset Management business and four affordable housing communities for $590M. Management expects after-tax proceeds of $512M, so this sale by itself will fund those most recent purchases. On a smaller scale, Aimco closed the sale of Chestnut Hill Village for $170M (after quarter-end close) which followed the closing of deals on La Jolla Cove and several smaller apartment communities for net proceeds of $70M earlier this year. Aimco does not shy away from what got it to this point.

Crystal Clean Balance Sheet, Takeaways

Aimco currently carries a very healthy balance sheet. Contrary to a lot of operators in this space, substantially all of the debt is non-resource, property level debt. The company does have a $250M term loan and $220M outstanding on its revolver, but the vast majority ($3,791M) is typical mortgage financing. This gives them a lot of optionality to make decisions on a property level basis (e.g., if valuations do head south alongside lower rents) that will not impact the firm.

*Source: Aimco, September 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 8

As a bit of an apartment REIT pessimist, I’m a fan of this structure. Leverage for REITs tend to be self-fulfilling: the stronger the real estate market for a particular type of asset, the less stringent the terms. With cap rates arguably set to stay flat at best, taking advantage of secured debt markets at a time when property valuations are healthy is prudent. That comes through in the excellent current loan to value ratio. Taking it further, if Aimco ever gets into any trouble, there is a large pool of unencumbered assets that they could raise capital off of.

Ultimately, it is hard to get too excited here about a sub-4% dividend. I will say that, on a relative basis, I’d much rather be invested here than in other multifamily alternatives. Given property valuations are not going to go anywhere but down in the face of rising rates, bulls do have to hang their hat on above average SSNOI growth or the redevelopment projects, both of which bear some execution risk in what is a pricey security. That isn’t anything to bank on in my opinion, and I’d much rather place my chips on other commercial property types at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.