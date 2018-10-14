New Residential Investment: Strong Buy On The Drop

The mortgage REIT has an interest rate upside, which could further improve its dividend coverage.

NRZ shares are now at the brink of being oversold again.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is a "Strong Buy" on the drop for investors with a contrarian bent and a high risk-tolerance. New Residential Investment Corp. is a high-quality income vehicle with a diversified investment portfolio and significant interest rate upside in a rising rate environment. The mortgage REIT easily out-earns its dividend with core earnings, and is in a good position to hand shareholders another dividend raise. Shares are sensibly valued after the most recent drop, and an investment in NRZ comes with an entry dividend yield of 11.6 percent.

Like most high-yield income vehicles, New Residential's shares have dropped off lately as investors took profits in stocks, fearful of rising interest rates. I think the drop is an excellent opportunity to gobble up a couple of shares for a quality high-yield income portfolio.

Source: StockCharts

Portfolio Snapshot

New Residential invests in a wide range of mortgage assets, including mortgage servicing rights, servicer advances, residential securities, call rights, and residential and consumer loans.

Mortgage servicing rights, also called MSRs, account for the lion's share of the company's investment portfolio and represented ~51 percent of all investments at the end of the June quarter.

Here's a portfolio breakdown:

Source: New Residential Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

Mortgage servicing rights in particular stand out of New Residential Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio because of the positive interest rate sensitivity. Mortgage servicing rights increase in value as interest rates rise, making them a promising investment during the current rate hiking cycle. As interest rates rise, borrowers are less likely to make mortgage prepayments, which happens to extend the life of the MSR fee stream. Put simply, the higher the rates go, the longer the fee stream lasts, setting New Residential Investment Corp. up for earnings gains in a rising rate environment.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp.

The main reason why I like New Residential on the sell-off, however, relates to the company's excellent dividend coverage metrics for an eleven percent yielder.

The REIT earned an average of $0.59/share in core earnings, which compares favorably against an average dividend rate of $0.48/share.

Here are the company's dividend coverage stats for the last 12 quarters:

Source: Achilles Research

Not only does New Residential cover its dividend with core earnings, but also management has raised its dividend payout in the past. Higher earnings on the back of higher interest rates could eventually trigger yet another dividend raise.

Here's the dividend growth history of the company (current dividend payout remains unchanged at $0.50/share):

Source: New Residential Investment Corp.

Valuation

The dividend stream has become more affordable on the drop. Today, income investors pay ~7.5x Q2-2018 run-rate core earnings.

Shares are priced at a premium to book value, which makes sense taking into account New Residential's excellent dividend coverage metrics and potential to further hike its base dividend.

NRZ Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Importantly, the company has been able to grow its book value and raise capital at a premium over time.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

New Residential Investment Corp. has a diversified investment portfolio, but it is nonetheless tilted towards interest-rate sensitive assets. In other words, NRZ is likely going to do well in a rising rate environment (based on its outsized MSR portfolio), but may not do as well in a falling rate environment.

Hence, I recommend investors to keep only a small position (not exceeding 3 percent of total portfolio assets) in NRZ. In any case, investors have an obligation to continuously monitor the mortgage REIT's financial results and dividend coverage metrics in order to react timely to a deterioration in fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

New Residential Investment Corp. is my favorite high-yield stock and a promising high-yield income vehicle to buy on the drop. The mortgage REIT has a strong investment portfolio with earnings upside in a rising rate environment, and has consistently produced considerable dividend coverage. Further, management is shareholder-friendly and has lifted its base dividend multiple times in the last several years. I consider the risk-reward ratio to be very attractive at today's valuation. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.