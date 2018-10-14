Delta Unhedged

Delta expects fourth quarter fuel cost will be 30% above prior year, but it also expects to achieve the fourth year of $5.25 to $5.45 a share so it is.

Delta Airlines earnings per share were up 18% with revenue of $12 billion in the third quarter.

Delta (DAL) dropped 13% on fears of higher fuel costs, but, despite the higher unhedged fuel costs, GAAP earnings per share were up 18% demonstrating excellent operational strength. The airline has rapidly recovered fuel costs in pricing. It was able to do this because the non-fuel costs increase was zero. Its revenue increased 8.3% year over year. The stock closed at $49.70 on October 10, 2018, which is a P/E of 10. The stock is a strong buy.

Delta achieved this strong performance with the oldest fleet in the U.S. Delta has 300 aircraft on order. 260 are narrow bodies with 14 of the planes, 25 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) 350 for use in the Pacific, and another 25 Airbus 330. The order includes 75 Airbus 220’s. Planes seat 110 passengers in two and three across seating which will replace the regional jets. The 220 has much more space than a regional jet, so these planes will have a strong competitive advantage. The narrow body aircraft will all have the new highly efficient jet engines that reduce per seat fuel consumption by 15% or more. American (AAL), also needed aircraft orders several years ago. They did not get the new generation of engines on aircraft delivered in 2018.

Delta has 1026 aircraft in service. These will also need replacement. Delta has expressed an interest in New Mid-Market Airplane. It will order more aircraft.

The CFO expects a 15% reduction in operating costs on each new aircraft. The planes will be delivered between now and 2025. Delta was going to lease the aircraft but decided to buy them because with its investment grade bond rating it can borrow much cheaper than the lease rates. Therefore, replacement of 300 old aircraft will increase net income.

Premium Economy

The new aircraft will have more of the cabin devoted to premium seating including First, Business and Premium Economy, which is shown below on two and three seat configurations.

Photo: Delta

The business class seats are shown below.

Photo: Delta

Delta has a program to sell to corporate travel managers. The corporate agreements offer discounts on upgrades depending on flight length and other factors. Delta sees this market growing at double-digit rates.

Delta is upgrading the inflight entertainment systems in the older planes that they expect to keep in service.

Delta Markets

The revenue for third quarter 2018 is shown below.

In this quarter, Delta was active in expanding its international routes. Delta signed a joint venture with Korean Airlines. The joint venture harmonized pricing. Delta also added seven new A350 airliners to replace older planes to strengthen the Pacific network.

Delta also signed an agreement with WestJet to create a joint venture to cover 95% of the U.S. to Canadian routes. This agreement is under review by regulatory agencies.

Fuel

Delta is unique in owning an oil refinery. It supplies approximately 25% of the airline’s fuel. This gives it a 7 cents per gallon cost saving. They do not want to pay for fuel hedges. Delta’s answer to rising fuel costs is to increase prices rapidly to recover the costs quickly. Management believes that they are as fast as any airline in moving to recover fuel costs.

Fourth Quarter

The fourth quarter earnings will be lower than the $ 1.92 cents a share in the third quarter. Management projects $1.10 to $1.30. Traffic will be lower in this quarter because the days between Thanksgiving and Christmas is longer than normal and capacity is up four percent over prior years.

2019

In 2019, management anticipates that margins will begin to grow again for the first time since 2014. Management expects 8% passenger growth, continued productivity, and operating cost savings on new aircraft placed in service.

Financials

Delta’s dividend yield is 2.8% and they have an active share buyback program that depends on the business activity and aircraft purchases. The share buyback is usually greater than the yield and the dividend, so dividend yield and buyback is worth about 6% plus the gains from the business growth. The stock is undervalued at a P/E of ten.

Conclusion

Delta is a well-run airline. They operate well with old equipment. In the current hurricane, they were the last airline out of the Gulf before the storm hit and the first to return. With new equipment, joint venture deals, and continued skilled marketing, they should grow profits in a steady fashion. They are a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.