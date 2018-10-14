DVYE: This ETF Provides Broad Exposure To Emerging Markets, Has Outperformed Its Peers, And Yields 5.8%

Dividend investors seeking international diversification should consider including iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) in their portfolios. This ETF offers broad exposure to emerging markets, is well diversified across sectors and holdings, which helps reduce overall investor risk, offers an attractive 5.8% dividend yield, and compares favorably to its peers in most relevant metrics.

The Importance of International Diversification

Investors have a tendency to invest in the industries, sectors, regions and countries they know. Even though there are many investment opportunities in foreign markets, most Americans invest the vast majority of their savings locally:

(Source: J.P.Morgan)

Although the above makes intuitive sense, off course U.S. investors are going to invest most of their savings in their own country, it makes very little financial sense. Most U.S. investors, for virtue of living/working in the U.S., are already heavily exposed, in their lives and professional careers, to the U.S. economy. Placing most of their assets in US stocks and bonds only serves to compound the problem, and means trouble if the US economy starts to deteriorate. Investing abroad would, on the other hand, help ameliorate this issue, as foreign investments would be less exposed to the U.S. economy.

Due to the size and the strength of the U.S. market, the above isn't a huge concern, but it's less than ideal. By excessively focusing on the U.S. market, investors lose exposure to fast-growing emerging markets and fail to diversify their holdings internationally. By investing abroad, investors should see better long-term returns, less volatility, and should be much more insulated from the negative effects of an economic downturn in the US.

DVYE Characteristics

DVYE is an ETF, administered by BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), that focuses on high-yield emerging market stocks. The ETF tracks the Dow Jones Emerging Markets Select Dividend Index. The index, and hence the ETF, has a series of characteristics that are of special importance to dividend investors:

Companies must have paid dividends for at least 3 years straight, so only companies with a track record of consecutive dividend payments are included. I would have preferred a slightly strong filter, however.

Companies' dividend-per-share must be greater or equal to their 3-year average, so companies with recent dividend cuts are excluded.

Companies must have positive EPS, which helps ensure the dividend is somewhat sustainable.

Companies must have a dividend coverage ratio of at least 118%, and greater than 2/3 of the index's average dividend coverage ratio. This also ensures the dividends are sustainable, and is a reasonably strong filter.

Companies with all of the above characteristics are ranked according to their dividend yields. The top 100 companies are selected for the index, which maximizes the ETF's dividend yield: 5.71%.

The resulting ETF is well diversified across countries and sectors:

(Source: Blackrock)

Although the inclusion of Taiwan in the index seems a bit odd, the country has a GDP per capita of almost 50,000 USD!, the country does poorly in several qualitative factors, such as foreign ownership restrictions and investor protections, which S&P uses for their indexes.

No company compromises a commanding share of the ETF's holdings either:

(Source: Blackrock)

As should be clear from the above, DVYE is specifically designed with dividend investors in mind. I believe the index's construction ensures the companies selected, and the overall ETF, all carry strong, safe and growing dividend yields, with adequate diversification across countries and sectors.

Peer Comparison

DVYE compares favorably to its peers in most relevant metrics. Its dividend yield is almost twice as much as its developed country peers, VYM and DVY, and slightly higher than its emerging market peers, EDIV and DEM. Dividend growth has been quite anemic, but quite a bit better than its emerging market peers:

(Source: Ycharts, ETF.com)

Total investor returns have lagged behind its developed market peers, but outpaced its emerging market peers:

(Source: Ycharts, ETF.com)

DVYE's relative underperformance has been almost exclusively due to the dollar's strength during the past few years, the underlying companies have performed relatively well in their native currencies.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

DVYE compares favorably to its developed market peers in several valuation metrics as well:

(Source: Ycharts, ETF.com)

DVYE's expense ratio of 0.49% is relatively high compared to most large-cap US index funds, but in line with its emerging market peers.

DVYE has a higher dividend yield, cheaper valuation, and better track record than its peers. Due to this, I believe it is the better investment choice for dividend investors looking for international diversification.

Why Invest Now

DVYE is currently trading at its lowest levels in the year:

DVYE data by YCharts

Causing the ETF's yield to spike:

DVYE Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

DVYE is currently a bargain, the perfect time for investors wishing to initiate a position.

Risks

An investment in DVYE carries several risks that most U.S. investments lack.

Investments in foreign markets carry significant foreign-exchange risk, investors could see losses, or fewer gains, if the dollar appreciates in value. As the dollar is currently at its highest level in decades, see the graph above, I don't think adverse foreign currency movements are likely. Still, it is definitely a risk to consider, especially with the Fed tightening.

Most emerging markets carry significantly more political, economic and regulatory risk than the U.S. Russia, which compromises 17% of the index, is still recovering from the effects of past international sanctions. Lawmakers keep pushing for more sanctions, which could prove disastrous to the Russian economy and its stock market. China, 11% of the index, has seen its stock market and currency tumble, mostly due to the Trump's trade war. Although the Chinese economy is still growing strongly, trade will likely continue being a headwind for the country's stock market and currency. Brazil, 7.7% of the index, is still reeling from a recession last year. Nevertheless, I'm not incredibly concerned about these risks. As the ETF is well-diversified across countries, it can easily weather weakness in any one country without significant issues.

Is International Diversification Really Necessary?

Most investors and analysts agree that international diversification is important, but not all. Some of the world's most renowned investors, including Jack Bogle and Warren Buffet, believe that a portfolio with only US stocks and bonds is perfectly adequate for the average investor, as US companies generate a significant portion of their revenues abroad. Still, diversification is always a plus, so I believe investors will likely benefit from an investment in DVYE.

Conclusion

DVYE offers dividend investors exposure to high-yield emerging market companies. The ETF is well constructed, diversified across sectors and countries, and compares favorably to its peers. Dividend investors looking for international diversification should consider including DVYE in their portfolios.

