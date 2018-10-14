Walgreens Reported A Great Quarter With Strong Guidance

The company was able to grow margins while online sales continued to grow.

In this article, I am going to break down the latest results from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). The company once again reported strong earnings and was perfectly capable to increase profitability ratios in an environment where high inflation puts pressure on most companies. All things considered, I like the company but would not invest in it given its low ability to generate alpha.

Another Solid Earnings Beat

This Illinois based drug store company is everything except boring when it comes to earnings releases. The company has beaten EPS expectations every single time since its third quarter of 2017. Moreover, every single one of these EPS beats saw double digit EPS growth. Actually, since Q1 of 2016, the company has only had two quarters with single-digit EPS growth.

Q4 EPS came in at $1.48 which is $0.04 above expectations and 13% higher compared to Q4 of 2017. Note that these numbers are adjusted. Unadjusted EPS is up more than 103% due to the acquisition of Rite Aid.

Total sales increased to $33.44 billion versus expectations of $33.64 billion. This is the second consecutive sales miss and the third consecutive quarter with double digit sales growth. Q4 sales added 11.9%.

The big picture shows the strong sales trend that has hit a new all-time high this year. Net income is very close to breaking the all-time high. I expect this to happen in the next quarter.

That said, operating income improved 3.5% on a full-year basis. Fourth quarter operating income added only 0.1% to $1.9 billion.

Nonetheless, bottom line margins improved significantly. Gross margins decreased more than 2 points from 24.3% in Q4 of 2017 to currently 22.7% while operating margins climbed from 3.69% to 4.52%. Net margins soared almost 2 points from 2.68% to 4.53%.

The graph below shows these improvements. The first thing that strikes is that margins have gone nowhere over the past few years. Nonetheless, based on the fact that Walgreens is mainly focused on in-store retail, I have to say that these numbers are not bad at all. It would be a problem if margins went down, however, as long as that is not the case, I think investors are well-off as long as top-line sales continue to grow.

And before I move over to the company's key segments. Let me share the overview below. The slide below shows the clear difference between adjusted and unadjusted (GAAP) results.

Strength Across The Board

The US retail pharmacy segment, which is by far the largest segment, saw fourth quarter sales go up by 14.4% to $25.51 billion. Full year sales growth came in at 12.7%. Adjusted gross profit added 2.8% to $5.78 billion. Operating income increased just 0.1% to slightly more than $1.40 billion. SG&A as a percentage of total sales declined 1.8 points which was not enough to improve operating margins. Operating margins slightly declined to 5.5% which is 0.8 points lower compared to Q4 of 2017.

The company mentions a continued shift to specialty and ongoing reimbursement pressure and unfavorable timing to be the reasons why margins were slightly lower.

Moreover, total pharmacy sales saw comparable store sales increase by 1.3% which is equal to the comps growth rate of prescription drugs. Meanwhile the company's market share in this segment improved 1.8 points to 22.3%.

Retail comps were down 1.9% in Q4 and 2.4% over the full year. Sales held back 200 basis points promo optimization and de-emphasis of select products according to Walgreens.

International sales were much lower than domestic sales. Total international sales were down 2.7% to $2.89 billion. This is based on a constant currency. Comparable pharmacy sales were down 3.4% while retail comps declined 0.9%. Adjusted operating margins came in at 9.0% which is unchanged compared to Q4 of 2017.

Wholesale was actually much better than I personally expected. Total sales were up 4.7% to $5.57 billion while comps were up by 4.7% as well. Adjusted margins declined 0.1 points to 2.4% while operating income added 2.7% to $222 million.

That said, the integration of Ride Aid is progressing well. Prescription volume retention is ahead of plan while 458 stores were optimized in 2018 (financial year). The costs are in line as well which is not unimportant considered that cost management is extremely important in the retail business.

What's Next?

When it comes to the fiscal year 2019, Walgreens expects adjusted EPS growth to be between 7% - 12% based on a constant currency. This means that adjusted EPS is expected to be in the $6.40 - $6.70 range. It also means that 2019 consensus expectations are at the low end of Walgreens' range.

These assumptions are based on an adjusted effective tax rate between 18 - 19% and investments in store and labor worth $150 million. The company will also buy back shares worth $3.0 billion.

Furthermore, the company's growth trend will continue to be supported by rising online sales. In Q4, 22.5% of all refill scripts were initiated via digital channels. This is up 2.4 points compared to Q4 of 2017.

Moreover, additional partnerships with Kroger & Birchbox as well as LabCorp and Alibaba agreements in China will continue to support the company's top line.

So far, I have to say that Walgreens is doing an excellent job by combining online and in-store sales in a very tough business segment. However, I am not buying this company. The reason can be seen below. Walgreens has massively outperformed the average consumer staples stock (XLP) between 2012 and 2015. However, since then, we see that Walgreens has shown a significant underperformance.

This does not mean that the stock is bad. It only means that I won't be using it as a tool to track defensive consumer stocks. Even the dividend yield of 2.5% is 0.4 points below XLP's dividend yield.

That said, if you are a long-term investor who has been long for some time, I highly advise you to stay long. There is no need to sell a good entry price to buy an ETF instead. Especially because I have no idea how the relative performance will be over let's say 5-10 years.

My only point is that mid-term traders should stay away from this company. If you want more information about XLP as a trading tool, feel free to read this article.

