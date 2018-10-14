Walgreens: High Yielder

The market is focused too much on comp sales and the Amazon fears that the cheap valuation is ignored.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has traded mixed following FQ4 results as the company failed to dissuade the biggest fears in the market. A solid EPS beat was offset by a big revenue miss. The market automatically fears Amazon (AMZN) somehow already taking market share, but the opportunity exists on any dip.

Image Source: Walgreens Boots website

Comps Perspective

The retail pharmacy missed analyst revenue estimates by $400 million. Considering quarterly sales of $33.4 billion, the amount has to be kept in perspective as relatively small. Walgreens Boots has traditionally missed revenue estimates while smashing EPS estimates just like this quarter with a $0.03 beat.

Considering the acquired Rite Aide stores, the market is looking far beyond the reported sales growth of 10.9% in FQ4. This addition might have contributed to some of the revenue miss, but the key to the investment story in any retailer is comp sales that are also a good signal on any impact from Amazon.

Walgreens Boots reported these key comp sales figures:

USA pharmacy sales +1.3%

USA prescriptions +1.3%

USA retail sales -1.9%

Int'l comp pharmacy sales -3.4%

Int'l retail sales -0.9%

Wholesale pharmacy sales +4.7%

The market doesn't like that a lot of negative numbers are on the list. In reality though, international sales don't even count for 10% of total sales so the only real issue is the USA retail sales.

The market wants to read any weakness into an Amazon issue. Walgreens continues to make the correct moves to block the online retail giant from effectively competing against the retail pharmacy with locations close to most consumers in the USA.

The company saw 22.5% of all Q4 retail refill scripts initiated online reducing the exposure to Amazon. Further, Walgreens continues to expand collaborations with LabCorp (LH) to push the stores more into patient services that can't be replicated online. Even an investment in Birchbox shows an intent to improve the retail offerings that are at risk to the Amazon threat.

In the key pharmacy market, Walgreens Boots saw the USA retail pharmacy mark share increase 180 basis points to 22.3%. The company is doing just fine with some small problems in the general merchandise and beauty category that are part of the long-term thesis of shifting towards more patient services.

The picture isn't perfect, but a $70 stock guiding to FY19 earnings of up to $6.70 per share isn't one to nit pic on every little detail. The company is making the right moves for the long term.

Watching The Yields

The best part of the story is that the company is utilizing massive cash flows to reward shareholders and provide downside protection. Walgreens Boots generated free cash flow of nearly $7 billion last year providing tons of fuel to repurchase incredibly cheap shares.

Source: Walgreens Boots FQ4'18 presentation

Clearly, the market is negative on the whole retail pharmacy space. Both Walgreens and CVS Health (CVS) trade at about 10x forward EPS estimates.

WBA PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The company can use that strong free cash flow and cheap P/E ratio to repurchase shares on the cheap. CVS Health took the path to purchase Aetna (AET) leaving Walgreens Boots as the one company focused on the retail pharmacy concept and leaving insurance to others. For this reason, Walgreens can return capital to shareholders versus giving the money to another shareholder base such as Aetna.

The net payout yield (combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield) has recently surged beyond 11%. The weak stock is providing a great opportunity to play the Amazon fears.

WBA data by YCharts

The only negative is that Walgreens Boots only forecasts repurchasing $3 billion worth of shares this fiscal year. Such a move equates to about 4.3% of the current $70 billion market cap. Combined with the nearly 25% dividend yield, the net payout yield would shift down towards 6.8%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Walgreens is too cheap to ignore and the Amazon fears are overblown. The company is the favorite in the sector by focusing on making the retail pharmacy stronger and returning capital to shareholders versus the competition buying an insurance company.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WBA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.