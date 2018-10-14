Quarterly Earnings Season In Focus During The Next Week

We think investors will focus on the incoming quarterly season. Negative surprises on earnings could put downward pressure on the S&P 500.

A bunch of interesting economic data will be released next week, with retail, industrial production and the housing market data in the spotlight.

During the last week, the CPI data strengthened our view that inflationary pressures are well contained.

The week in review

The most important economic event over the last week has been the release of the CPI data for September. The data (headline CPI at 0.1% m/m and 2.3% y/y and core CPI at 0.1% m/m and +2.2% y/y) came out better than consensus expectation and strengthened our view that inflationary pressures are well contained. In our view, only a strong spike of oil prices could lead to a marked increase of inflation. Lower-than-expected CPI data had the effect to ease tension on the government bond market – the 10 year government bond yield fell from 3.2% to 3.16% – and weakened the U.S. Dollar against the major international currencies as investors started discounting the possibility that the Fed could tighten monetary policy in 2019 less than projected in September by the Fed members (3 rate hikes). For example, the EUR/USD exchange rate rose from 1.1517 to 1.1593. However, CPI data failed to ease tension on the U.S. equity market, with the S&P500 falling by 2% on Thursday 11.

The October University of Michigan consumer confidence index released on Friday came out slightly worse than expected at 99 (exp 100.5), down from 100.1 in September. Despite the unexpected decline the index remain at a level in line with a solid growth of consumer spending going forward.

The week ahead

A bunch of interesting economic data will be released next week:

1) We estimate September retail sales (Monday October 15) to rise 0.5% m/m. Retail sales growth trend is likely to continue as long as the labor market remains solid. The positive trend of consumer confidence indices is a sign that retail sales could continue to grow at current pace in late-2018/early 2019;

2) Following the positive trend over the last few months (+0.6% m/m in June, +0.4% m/m in July, +0.4% m/m in August), industrial production (Tuesday October 16) is likely to have stabilized in September. Compared to the same period 1 ago industrial production should have risen by 4.8%. Capacity utilization should also remain unchanged at 78.1%, a level in line with a moderate increase of inflation;

3) With regards to the housing market, we will pay strong attention to the release of the NAHB housing market index (Tuesday October 16) for October and to the housing starts (Wednesday October 17) for September. The NAHB housing market index could decline from 67 to 66 as the housing market could be negatively impacted in the future by higher interest rates. Housing starts should remain unchanged at 1.28m.

4) Finally, the release of the Empire Manufacturing index (Monday October 15) and of the Philadelphia Fed business outlook index (Thursday October 17) for October will give the first indications on the trend of business confidence. We project both the data to slightly decline – from 19 to 17 and from 22.9 to 15 respectively. The decline of the business confidence indices would depend by the increase of interest rates and by the trade tensions. The data would be in line with a further moderation of the ISM manufacturing index, due on November 1st. However, the index (at 59.8 in September) should remain at a value in line with an above 4% GDP growth;

We expect data due next week to confirm that U.S. economic scenario remains positive even if a moderation of the growth rate is likely at the tail-end-of the year. In particular housing activity could be penalized by rising interest rates. At the same time, form capacity utilization figures we expect a confirmation that inflationary pressures are moderate.

However, we think investors will focus on the incoming quarterly season, unofficially started on Friday 12 with the release of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Q3 results. In the following table you can find a list of major companies releasing quarterly results during the next week.

According to consensus estimates collected by Factset, Q3 corporate earnings for the S&P 500 should rise by 19.2%, the third highest earnings growth since Q1 2011 (19.5%). The strong growth rate of earnings should continue also in Q4 (+17.1%), with a 20.3% growth rate in 2018 as a whole. In 2019 earnings are expected to rise by 10.4%.

Negative surprises on earnings could put downward pressure on the S&P500.

Conclusion

Economic data published over the last week confirmed that inflationary pressures remain moderate. Data due next week to confirm that U.S. economic scenario remains positive even if a moderation of the growth rate is likely at the tail-end-of the year. The focus will be on the quarterly earnings season, with analysts projecting a strong 19.2% increase of earnings for the S&P500. We think that negative surprises on earnings could put further downward pressure on the S&P500.

