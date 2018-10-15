What If Broadcom's Plans Fall Through?

Broadcom looks like a compelling investment, with or without the takeover of CA Technologies.

Thesis

Broadcom's (AVGO) planned takeover of CA Technologies (CA) is a reasonable move by Broadcom's management, and one I have been positive about in the past. The deal is in no way necessary for Broadcom, though, and Broadcom would not be hurt significantly if the deal falls through.

If the acquisition gets blocked based on national security concerns, Broadcom could use the cash that was earmarked for the deal in other ways. Ramping up buybacks or paying down debt would be possibilities for Broadcom to utilize its cash in ways that are beneficial for shareholders.

Broadcom continues to look like a good income-and-capital-appreciation play.

In July, Broadcom announced that it plans to acquire CA Technologies for $18.9 billion in cash. This was a somewhat surprising move, as Broadcom has been focused on acquiring hardware companies in the past. A major takeover of a software company did surprise investors as well as analysts, and the first reaction to the takeover announcement was a decline in Broadcom's share price.

Due to the access to cheap capital and due to CA Technologies being solidly profitable, the acquisition would be accretive for Broadcom. I thus think that a successful takeover by Broadcom would be a positive. Moving into software would also make Broadcom's business model less cyclical, which could turn out as a positive during a downturn in hardware markets, or during an economic crisis.

Broadcom's takeover attempt of Qualcomm (QCOM) got blocked based on national security concerns, and it looks like the same could be happening to Broadcom's planned takeover of CA Technologies. Broadcom is an American company now (it was relocated to the US earlier this year), yet there are at least some politicians which see a risk in a takeover of CA Technologies by Broadcom.

Senator Rand Paul has called for a CFIUS review of the acquisition, mainly due to Broadcom's ties to China. Broadcom is not based in China, and it has not been based in China in the past. There are substantial ties between Broadcom and China nevertheless, mainly due to Broadcom having many Chinese customers.

I don't think that a review by CFIUS would necessarily lead to a blocked acquisition, but it is possible that the acquisition of CA Technologies by Broadcom gets blocked. This would, I believe, not be a major disaster for Broadcom, though.

What if the acquisition gets blocked?

Broadcom is a hardware-focused company that has been trying to move into software with the takeover of CA Technologies. The takeover of CA Technologies would give Broadcom access to the relatively attractive software markets that are connected to cloud computing, primarily SaaS. The software industry usually is less cyclical than the hardware industry, and in many cases margins in the software industry are higher compared to margins in the hardware industry.

Due to the fact that Broadcom is a fabless semiconductor company its margins are quite high, though, and the business is not capital-intensive either (due to the fact that Broadcom is fabless). From a capital intensity and margin generation standpoint, Broadcom thus has similarities to software companies already. A move towards software would reduce the cyclicality of Broadcom's business, but it is in no way necessary for Broadcom to move into software.

AVGO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Broadcom's management has successfully grown the business over the last couple of years. Revenues exploded upwards (due to several acquisitions and organic growth), while the company has also been able to grow its margins.

It seems highly likely that Broadcom will be able to generate compelling sales growth without CA Technologies, so a blocked acquisition would not break Broadcom's neck at all.

Source: Broadcom presentation

Broadcom holds a strong position in many markets, it is the market leader in 20 franchises. Broadcom's success is backed by a wide IP portfolio, an engineering-heavy employee base, and by billions of dollars that are invested into R&D each year.

Broadcom targets attractive markets that will continue to grow, so Broadcom's revenue growth outlook is positive, with or without CA Technologies. Data centers (networking & connectivity), broadband, wireless, and industrial applications (automation & networking) are growth markets where Broadcom should be able to generate rising revenues for many years.

If the acquisition gets allowed, Broadcom will become a company with a more diversified revenue stream. Broadcom should, however, be able to do well without CA Technologies, in case the acquisition gets blocked on national security concerns.

What could Broadcom do with the cash that is earmarked for CA Technologies?

Broadcom plans to spend $18.9 billion on CA Technologies, in a deal that will be financed via cash on hand and the issuance of new debt.

Source: Broadcom's 10-Q filing

At the end of the most recent quarter, Broadcom had $4.1 billion in cash on its balance sheet and long-term debt (including current portion) totaled $17.6 billion. This means that Broadcom's net debt stood at $13.5 billion at the end of the third quarter.

If Broadcom pays out $3 billion in cash for CA Technologies, it would have to take on ~$16 billion in new debt to finance the remainder of the acquisition. This would lead to a substantial increase in Broadcom's debt levels, net debt would rise to ~$32 billion.

Depending on when the acquisition closes (if it closes), Broadcom will have generated a substantial amount of cash flows in the meantime, as Broadcom's operating cash flows total more than $2 billion per quarter. In case the acquisition closes over the coming year, Broadcom will nevertheless have to issue a significant amount of new debt, which would weaken its balance sheet substantially.

If the acquisition gets blocked, Broadcom could use its cash flows and cash holdings for other measures, such as paying down long-term debt. This would lower Broadcom's interest expenses, thereby generating earnings growth. Broadcom could also use its cash holdings and future excess cash flows to repurchase shares.

At the current valuation (Broadcom trades at just 11 times trailing earnings) share repurchases would be highly accretive. In case the acquisition of CA Technologies gets blocked, Broadcom thus would have other options to utilize its cash flows and the cash that it currently holds.

Dividends, earnings growth, and a low valuation

Broadcom looks like a stock that could be interesting for income investors as well as for those seeking capital appreciation.

AVGO P/E Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Due to the strong outlook for the markets that Broadcom targets, it is not surprising to see that analysts are forecasting a strong earnings per share growth rate of 14% over the coming years. At the same time, Broadcom trades at only 10.6 times forward earnings, though, which is a quite inexpensive valuation.

Due to its high dividend growth rate (240% over the last two years), Broadcom's dividend yield has risen to a relatively high level of 3.1%, which is more than one and a half times as much as the broad market's yield. Broadcom has made four dividend payments at the current level of $1.75. It thus seems likely that the next dividend announcement will include another dividend increase. Even if Broadcom increases its dividend by only 20% (versus 72% during 2017), Broadcom's dividend yield would jump to 3.7% - almost twice the S&P 500's dividend yield.

Due to a high earnings growth rate and an inexpensive valuation, there is significant potential for share price gains over the coming years, I believe. The above-average dividend yield, in combination with a high dividend growth rate, makes Broadcom worthy of a closer look for income-focused investors as well.

Final thoughts

I like Broadcom's plan to acquire CA Technologies, as it provides diversification and since the deal would be accretive for current shareholders. Broadcom is in no way dependent on this deal getting approved, though. If the deal gets blocked based on national security concerns, Broadcom will still be able to grow its earnings in the future.

If the deal gets blocked Broadcom can utilize its cash flows for paying down debt or to ramp up its share buybacks, both would be positives for shareholders.

Broadcom looks like it could be an attractive pick for dividend growth investors as well as for those focused on total returns - with or without CA Technologies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AVGO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.