Market Madness: Current Stock Slide Is Overblown

Trump is a winner. Bet on him to "make a fair deal"with China. Other catalysts for a market rebound include a year-end rally and the strong U.S. dollar.

The U.S. market appears to be the best place to invest with Trump and Kudlow at the reins.

Markets have adjusted, as they are forward-looking. As such, the 10-year should be tamed under a consistent Fed outlook.

I've been silent for a few years on Seeking Alpha, as my "buy these U.S. stocks" calls became routine and I found a new, more hands-on project to work on. In short, what started as a simple remodel of a California single-family home turned into a dream job of mine: owning, remodeling and operating residential real estate.

In using the Airbnb platform, I was able to market one single-family home into a short-term rental. This action allowed higher earnings and lower commission rates, as well as a much higher occupancy rate. To sum up the financials, my gross ROI is well north of 10%, and on the outside, it appears to be a fun, financially rewarding experience.

On the contrary, one of the most powerful lessons I've learned in this new business is that operational costs eat into the bottom line quickly and must be tamed. I've also learned that the time and stress involved in operating just a small handful of properties is actually a job in itself. There is no such thing as a turnkey operation, there is always that phone call, that tax bill due, that unexpected bill, taxes, etc. So, while it's rewarding to be an owner, it is actually always a job in itself!

As I've pondered making an addition to my real estate portfolio, I've found that a stock portfolio of real estate and U.S. stocks appears to be easier to manage and potentially more financially rewarding. As such, rather than "buy another house," I've made a stock portfolio aimed at both growth and income. I've realized that it's much easier and less time-consuming to make money by investing in these waters rather than strike out on my own.

In owning real estate through the stock market, I am able to participate in the real estate market appreciation as well as additional growth through professional management teams that build, buy, sell and borrow. It's a lot less risky, and the icing on the cake is that I just watch the dividends stream in with absolutely no work!

My personal portfolio allocation in my individual taxable account is invested in approximately 50% real estate investment trusts (REITs) and 50% growth and value non-REIT stocks. I have a significantly high percentage of the total allocation tilted towards US dollar earnings. While the REIT percentage is high, I understand the short-term risks. However, I view these stocks as long-term winners and much safer than putting all my eggs in one basket (another single-family home).

In rejoining the community as a contributor, I've been overjoyed to discover the success of many authors I've read in the past, as well as to discover new voices that are very insightful. My largest excitement this year on Seeking Alpha has been to read the work and see the platform-wide appreciation of the anonymous currency and macro writer The Heisenberg.

Although I've frequently published macro articles for my own sake, the pay was always much less than for stock-focused ideas. It's a blessing to see SA readers now highly motivated to read such important work, and as such, I've penned my first article in the now popular macro arena.

Moving along to the recent stock carnage, in an article published on Wednesday, "The Momentum Unwind: Why Do Things Snowball?" The Heisenberg stated:

By the time the closing bell sounded on Wall Street, traders were sorting through the wreckage of an 800+ point dumpster fire in the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA). It was the third worst point drop of the year, eclipsed only by the two 1,000+ point down days in early February. But the real story was the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ), which had its worst day since Brexit.

The author aptly describes one of the most basic and understood market functions, a broad-based sell-off, as a "dumpster fire." Yes, it was that bad.

In viewing the S&P 500 through the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), it can be noted that on October 11 the general US market dropped below the 1-year moving average, noted in the chart below as MA(252), for the first time this year.

(Chart data source: Yahoo Finance)

As seen above, the US market has given back most of its 2018 gains during this market rout. Although tested earlier this year, this is the first breach of the 1-year SPY moving average. This could be seen as incredibly bearish or absurdly oversold. Unquestionably, there is both blood in the water and value to be had. While the going could get worse, it pays to understand why we are here.

Inflation Scare

As noted in the 5-year Fed inflation forecast over the past three years, while tame at a current expectation rate of 2.28%, there are clear signals that the fire of inflation is already heating up quickly.

(Chart source: St. Louis Fed)

In reviewing the 3-year and 1-year trend lines of the 5-year Fed inflation expectations, the 1-year is clearly steeper.

In September, when the news media started ripping the President Trump-China tariffs as potential economic headwinds, I sold off my only Chinese stock. I had positioned myself into a small long-term China ADR holding earlier in the year, yet this new evidence showcased unanticipated risk (even though I was expecting a multi-bagger) as the harbinger of potential carnage was knocking at my door.

While tariffs are a total short-term economic loss, with both sides of the table losing, it should be understood that Trump is only attempting to bully China into making a level playing field. Yet, as this saga comes into fruition, higher input costs will lead to higher inflationary expectations, which in turn, could lead the Federal Reserve down the road of unanticipated, additional monetary tightening.

Using rational expectations, the implication of higher inflation and further tightening by the Fed only causes market fear, as stocks naturally adjust to reflect the risk premium versus other assets such as the 10-year treasury note yield.

In other inflationary news, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently announced a pay raise to $15 per hour for approximately 350,000 workers. As such, competition for workers will increase wages on a national level. Amazon itself could help lead the U.S. economy into a wage-price spiral, which would further accelerate inflation above current forecasts.

With input prices rising due to the Chinese tariffs, many goods will quickly increase in price. With a higher cost of labor and inputs, cost-push inflation dictates an overall price-level appreciation.

Also, with full employment and further wage increases as the demand for labor continues to increase, the demand for goods may rise. With an increase in demand for goods due to higher wages and a decrease in supply of goods due to higher labor/input costs, commodity prices will naturally rise.

With supply constraints in play due to cost-push inflation, the next threat is of demand-pull inflation. Inflation, GDP and the national employment level rising will only further ignite the inflationary beast that the Fed is trying to avoid.

Markets Are Forward-Looking

With several anticipated rate hikes, the Janet Yellen "slow reversion to the mean" from the continued, historically loose monetary policy that the markets have become so attached to is over. As such, the markets adjust, and at times, such a sell-off is, in the words of The Heisenberg, a dumpster fire.

What investors should anticipate next is either contagion, where the dumpster catches onto the apartment building and more water (Fed brakes) is needed, or perhaps the other side of the coin, where the fire is contained and we all live in peace until the next flare-up.

According to Collin Martin, fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab:

Historically, Treasury yields tend to converge at the rate where the Fed stops [raising rates]. Based on the most recent Federal Open Market Committee projections, the federal funds rate may peak in the 3.25% to 3.5% area, not much higher than current 10-year Treasury yields.

If the 10-year is contained to current levels, then the risk premium adjustment that started this fire will be contained. As long as the Fed inflationary outlook remains near the 2% safety zone, the market will become complacent. As such, volatility will decrease, the scare will be over, and then... drumroll please, now it's time for the year-end rally that nobody wants to miss.

Since last year, the Fed's monetary outlook, under Janet Yellen, was to continue to increase the Fed funds target rate due to inflationary pressures of a strong labor market. While Trump's economic impact may have further decreased unemployment, the truth is that markets have known for over a year that loose monetary policy is on the way out.

The Trump-Kudlow Merger

With Lawrence Kudlow now serving as Director of the National Economic Council under President Trump, the markets should anticipate a strong U.S. dollar policy. Kudlow is a modern professor of Reaganomics who has undoubtedly held the constant belief that undisturbed free market capitalism associated with low tax rates, a smaller government and less regulation is the best path to prosperity.

As a student of economics, I've come to the realization that Kudlow's recipe for economic growth is as good as it gets. While the Chinese trade deal may impact prices, over the long term I'm betting on Trump. Donald Trump's team screams Ronald Reagan.

By lowering taxes, Trump is further stimulating economic growth, which, according to the Laffer Curve, will also maximize government revenue.

While an article on Trumponomics would be fun to write, the short story is that yes, his trade policies may cause short-term pain. In the long term, however, Trump's economic plan may be the only way to help tidy the U.S. out of the current Keynesian-Stockholm hangover mess that includes these extraordinary money supply levels and historically low interest rates.

Catalysts For A Rebound In Stock Prices

While the market will normalize at some point, there are a few notable catalysts for a rebound. While the China trade war is still front-page news, Trump's tough approach to reforming trade was recently vindicated as he replaced NAFTA with USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement). It could be stated that as a proven deal-maker, with USMCA on his wings Trump will soon close a deal with China. This would move both the U.S. and Chinese markets higher.

In addition to a trade deal, the markets may rebound later in the year after this dumpster fire (or worse) is contained. The November/December sessions showcase a time period that wraps up the yearly performance of money managers. Anyone left out of a rally will underperform, which leads to the classic Santa Claus rally.

With Donald Trump/Lawrence Kudlow and team in control of the economy, the strong dollar policy will be here to stay. Foreign investors love the strong dollar, especially when other currencies are falling. This should support real estate prices as well, which in turn help keep employment levels, consumer spending and business confidence high.

While the carnage may not be over, I personally invested some cash reserves on October 11 in the mid-afternoon (early morning in Hawaii where I reside). I believe there is extraordinary value out there (in U.S. stocks) and will be writing about my portfolio moving forward.

There are two things I've learned in 20 years of investing that always stay close to my heart: stock prices can always drop further, and when there's rampant market fear, it's time to buy. While those particular pieces of advice can create a rocky marriage, I'm in this game to win. Besides, where else am I going to park my money? Another house? I think not.

