The Recent Sell-Off Makes This Industrial Company Much More Attractive

I’m a big proponent of using share building accounts to build up positions in companies over time. There are many companies that will even let you do this without charging you a fee to buy small allotments at a time. Many of these companies even let you reinvest dividends free of charge. These positions can become quite large after a while just from purchasing small amounts of stock at a time. Purchasing over time allows an investor to dollar-cost-average into a position. I like using share-building accounts for industrial companies because it helps to even out our average purchase price over all phases of the economic cycle. One company that we’ve built a decent-sized position in using just this way is Honeywell International (HON).

We purchase a small amount of Honeywell each month through EQ by Equiniti, formerly known as Shareowner Online. There are zero trading or dividend reinvestment fees and just a $25 minimum purchase. I should note that this isn’t an endorsement of EQ Online, just stating what service we use to make our stock purchases. Honeywell’s business model, growth prospects and dividend history make me believe that the stock is a good longer term bet. Let’s look at why I feel this way.

Company Background

Honeywell is a diversified industrial company. The company is composed of four separate segments: Aerospace, Performance Materials, Home & Building and Safety & Productivity. Honeywell generated more than $40 billion in sales last year, with ~44% coming from international markets. The stock has a current market cap of $114 billion.

Honeywell has completed several spin-offs in recent months. On October 1st, shareholders received one share of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) for every ten shares of Honeywell that they owned as of September 18th. Garrett Motion is a low cost producer of highly engineered turbocharger and electric technologies for light and commercial vehicles. It also provides aftermarket services for its products. Garrett produced more than $3 billion in sales in 2017, with 30% coming from Asia. Sales totals represented just under 8% of Honeywell’s total last year. Garrett has seen 7% organic growth in the first half of 2018.

On October 29th, Honeywell will spin off Resideo, its Homes & Global Distribution business. Resideo provides residential customers with heating and cooling products as well as security features. Resideo also wholesales products to customers around the world. The Resideo businesses generated $4.5 billion in sales in 2017, more than 10% of its parent company’s total for the year.

Recent Earnings Release

Honeywell most recently reported earnings results on July 20th. The company managed to surpass its own guidance on many metrics.

Source: Honeywell International’s Second-Quarter Earnings Results, page 2.

Honeywell earned $2.12 per share during the second quarter, coming in $0.11 ahead of estimates and demonstrating almost 18% growth year over year. The company’s tax rate was 21.7% during the quarter, lower than its planned rate of 24%. This added $0.06 per share. Even with this added benefit, EPS results still managed to top estimates. Revenue improved more than 8.3% to $10.9 billion. This was $120 million above what the market was looking for. Organic sales grew by 6%.

Aerospace, which is Honeywell’s largest division, saw sales increase 8% organically. Higher demand for business aviation, aftermarket services and automotive products contributed to this strong sales growth. Honeywell’s FalconConnect, which was launched during the second quarter, allows for connectivity for crew and passengers aboard aircraft. Management stated that it expects many in the commercial aviation industry to spend additional capital in the upcoming years to improve connectivity on airplanes.

Performance Materials had 3% organic growth led by demand for Process Solutions and Solstice, the company’s home installation product. Sales were up as Honeywell was able to convert its backlog into actual sales.

Home & Building also had organic revenue growth of 3% as residential thermal products and thermostats continue to show high demand from consumers. Commercial products also contributed to this sales growth. Honeywell said that it is piloting a program that allows maintenance personal to use performance data from buildings to help determine where repairs should be focused. This has led to a reduction in total maintenance hours as well as costs.

Safety & Productivity posted 11% organic sales growth. Demand was high during the quarter for Honeywell’s products in the Internet of Things and Sensing businesses. Honeywell is providing Amazon (AMZN) with its Intelligrated system for a new distribution center in Canada. The Intelligrated system helps workers more efficiently pick, pack and ship orders.

On the strength of the company’s second-quarter performance, Honeywell increased the midpoint for earnings per share guidance for the year to $8.10 from $7.95. If achieved, the new guidance for EPS would represent 14% earnings growth. The company also expects organic growth in the range of 5-6% for 2018, up from its previous estimate of 3-4%.

Honeywell is expected to release third-quarter earnings on October 19th.

Dividend History

While Honeywell hasn’t cut its dividend over the last two decades, the company has paused its dividend growth on more than one occasion. The most recent pause took place from 2009 through 2010. Given that earnings per share declined 32% from 2008 to 2009, this dividend pause was likely a wise choice by Honeywell. A dividend pause in the midst of a recession is much preferred to a cut. When earnings growth returned, so did dividend growth. In fact, Honeywell has increased its dividend:

By an average of 10.3% per year over the last five years.

By an average of 9.6% per year over the last ten years.

For industrial companies, I like to see at least 10% dividend growth over the last five and ten-year periods. Since industrial companies are often tied to the health of the economy, these types of dividend growth rates tell me that management is bullish on the company’s future. These growth rates are very close to my target.

Honeywell was able to grow its dividend by an average nearly double-digits every year over the last decade even with a pause in dividend growth. Even better, dividend growth has occurred at a higher clip in recent years.

Honeywell raised its dividend 10.1% on September 28th for the December payment. This marks the eighth year in a row that the company has increased its dividend. Shareholders will receive $3.06 in dividends in 2018. Based off of expected earnings per share, Honeywell has a payout ratio of 37.8%. According to Value Line, the company’s payout ratio averaged 36.1% over the last ten years. The current ratio is very much in line with the company’s historical average. Shares currently yield 2.13%, which is slightly above the yield of the S&P 500 (1.92%).

In addition to dividend growth, Honeywell also returned capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks. The company bought back $800 million worth of stock in the second quarter. For the year, Honeywell has repurchased $1.7 billion worth of shares.

Honeywell’s stock, along with the rest of the market, has experienced a steep sell-off over the past couple of days. The stock is now flat year to date. With shares dropping more than 6% in a week, is Honeywell now a buy?

My Valuation for Honeywell

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are currently. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target. For companies that have increased their dividend by less than a decade, which Honeywell has done, I target waiting until the stock is fairly valued prior to purchasing.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 2.13% 8 10.30% CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $182 $113.63 $168 Current P/E Five Year Avg P/E Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target 19 17.8 $174.20 Value Engine Fair Value Value Line Safety and Fin Strength My Price Target $146.56 1 / A++ Under $155

First place, I check prior to purchasing a stock in Value Line for its safety and financial security ratings. Honeywell receives a 1 and A++, respectively. These are the highest ratings that Value Line awards and reassures me that the company’s financial situation is strong.

Based off of Thursday’s closing price of $153.62 and guidance for earnings per share for the year of $8.10, Honeywell’s stock trades with a P/E of 19. This a 6.2% premium to the stock’s five-year P/E of 17.8. I should note that Honeywell is trading at a discount to the S&P 500 multiple of 22.3.

CFRA forecast a one-year price target of $182, which would result in a share price gain of 18.5% from current levels. CFRA’s fair value of $113.63 says that the stock is 26.1% overvalued at the moment. Morningstar estimates fair value to be $168, offering 9.3% upside. Value Engine has a one-year price target of $174.20, which would mean shares are 13.4% undervalued by this metric. Value Engine says fair value is $146.56. This means that the stock is 4.6% overvalued based off of its fair value.

Average these values out and I find shares of Honeywell to be 0.72% undervalued. I see fair value for shares at $155. While we add a small amount of Honeywell each month, I feel that the stock is worth considering for purchase at the current levels by those investors wishing to start or add to a position.

Conclusion

Honeywell’s business performance has been very strong so far in 2018. All four of the company’s business segments contributed to 6% organic growth in the previous quarter. Honeywell has also increased its earnings per share and organic guidance for the year. While the stock is about where it began the year, I feel the recent sell-off gives investors an opportunity to add Honeywell to their portfolio.

What is your opinion of Honeywell? What, if anything, are you buying on the recent market sell-off? Feel free to leave a comment. If you liked what you read, please consider hitting the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.