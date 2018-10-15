IBM: Avoid This Poor-Total-Return And Low-Growth Company

International Business Machines dividends are above average at 4.4% and have been increased for the last 19 years, but without good growth, this cannot continue.

International Business Machines three-year forward CAGR of 5% is low and does not seem to have a way to grow the business strongly except for cloud computing.

International Business Machines' total return underperformed the Dow average for my 57.0 month test period by 22.47%, which is poor, you may as well leave the money in an index.

International Business Machines (IBM), one of the largest computer software technology companies is a avoid for the total return investor. International Business Machines has low growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to increase the dividend each year. With an earnings beat in the last quarter, IBM will be watched for better growth and is an avoid for The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, International Business Machines has a poor chart, going down and to the right in a steady slope for all five years. The chart is the kind of chart you want to avoid, negative slope and volatile.

IBM data by YCharts

Fundamentals of International Business Machines will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a further look. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

International Business Machines passes 8 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

International Business Machines does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 19 years of increasing dividends and a 4.4% yield. International Business Machines is, therefore, a choice for the dividend income investor but is mitigated by the poor total return. The payout ratio of dividends is moderate at 47%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. International Business Machines easily passes this guideline. International Business Machines is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $138 Billion. International Business Machines' 2018 projected cash flow at $12.6 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and dividend increases. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 5% misses my guideline requirement. This poor future growth for International Business Machines may start to improve benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide economy and cloud computing. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. International Business Machines fails this guideline since the total return is 35.31%, less than the Dow's total return of 57.78%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $9,600 today. This makes International Business Machines a poor investment for the total return investor looking back. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. IBM's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $175.0, passing the guideline. IBM's price is presently 23% below the target. International Business Machines is under the target price at present and has a relatively low PE ratio of 11, making International Business Machines a fair buy at this entry point with possible growth for the long-term investor. One of my guidelines is whether I would buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is poor and makes International Business Machines a poor business to own for growth long term while the high dividend yield gives you some income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes International Business Machines interesting is the potential long-term growth of the economy and population. Cloud computing may be the answer to returning IBM to above average growth. IBM was the king in computing 50 years ago, but they have not keep up with the changing technology.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. International Business Machines strongly under-performs against the Dow baseline in my 57.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 35.31% makes International Business Machines a subpar investment for the total return investor. International Business Machines has an above average dividend yield of 4.4% and has had increases for 19 years in a row, making International Business Machines a fair choice for the dividend growth investor but is mitigated by the low total return.

DOW's 57.0 Month total return baseline is 57.78%

Company name 57 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage IBM 35.31% -22.47% 4.4%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 25, 2018, International Business Machines reported earnings that beat expected by $.04 at $3.08, compared to last year at $2.94. Total revenue was higher at $20 Billion more than a year ago by 3.7% year over year and beat expected revenue by $120 Million. This was a good report, with the bottom line beating expectations and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out October 2018 and is expected to be $3.39 compared to last year at $3.26 a small increase.

The graphic below gives a summary of the third quarter results.

Source: International Business Machines earnings call slides

Business Overview

International Business Machines is one of the largest computer information companies in the United States and foreign countries.

From Reuters:

International Business Machines Corporation is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems. Global Business Services The GBS segment provides clients with consulting, application management services and global process services. The Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services. It delivers a portfolio of cloud, project-based, outsourcing and other managed services focused on clients' enterprise IT infrastructure environments. The Systems segment provides clients with infrastructure technologies. It offers a range of systems designed to address computing capacity, security and performance needs of businesses, hyperscale cloud service providers and scientific computing organizations. The Global Financing segment includes client financing, commercial financing, and remanufacturing and remarketing. Its client financing offers lease, installment payment plan and loan financing to end users and internal clients."

Overall International Business Machines is a slow-growing business with 5% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for more computer processing. The fair earnings and revenue growth provides International Business Machines the capability to continue its slow growth as the business increases by foreign expansion.

The graphic below shows the growth for the last quarter by geographic area.

Source: International Business Machines earnings call slides

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on September 26 they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates anymore this year, but will go slow the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent downdraft in the market may slow down the Fed as they see the reaction to what they have done.

From July 18, 2018, earnings release Jim Kavanaugh (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer) said:

In the second quarter, we delivered $20 billion of revenue, $3.4 billion of operating pretax income and $3.08 of operating earnings per share. Overall, it was a good quarter. We grew revenue, operating gross profit, pretax income, and earnings per share with strong pretax margin performance. Our revenue was up 4% as reported with growth in all four of our major segments and our constant currency revenue growth was 2%. This is our best constant currency growth in seven years. And our pretax income was up 11%, reflecting good operating leverage on that revenue growth. Looking at our performance at constant currency. The revenue trajectory improved in both services segments, and both returned to modest growth. This is important to our overall revenue growth profile as services represents about 60% of our revenue on an annual basis. In Cognitive, we had good performance in analytics and in our industry verticals, driven by financial services, and IoT. Growth was mitigated by the same three areas I told you about on our last call as we continue to focus on repositioning these offerings. And we had strong performance and gained share in our Systems business, which was up over 20% with growth across all three hardware platforms. Across our segments, we had continue momentum in our strategic imperatives revenue. Over the last 12 months, our strategic imperatives revenue has grown to $39 billion, which represents 48% of IBM's revenue. And within that, cloud is now $18.5 billion. Our strategic imperatives revenue in the quarter was up 15% and accelerated to 13% at constant currency. Revenue performance this quarter was led by security and cloud. Security was up about 80% this quarter, driven by strong demand for the pervasive encryption of IBM Z and growth in our integrated software and services business. Cloud revenue was up 20% or 18% at constant currency, driven by our as-a-Service offerings. We’re exiting the second quarter within as-a-Service annual run rate of over $11 billion, which is up about 25%. This reflects our success in helping enterprise clients with their journey to the cloud, and we’re becoming the destination for mission-critical workloads in hybrid environments. We’re capturing this high-value growth with our unique differentiation of the innovative technology combined with deep industry expertise underpinned with trust and security, all through our integrated model.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the International Business Machines business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. International Business Machines has slow constant growth and has the potential to grow as the world economy grows to need more software tools and processors.

The graphic below shows the summary going forward for 2018.

Source: International Business Machines earnings call slides

Takeaways

International Business Machines is a poor investment choice for the total return investor with its below-average total return. International Business Machines will not be considered for The Good Business Portfolio, but I will be watching for future growth. It’s my opinion that International Business Machines should be avoided because of its slow growth and poor total return.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On October 10 trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don’t want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10 added starter position of VISA (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

On August 22 increased the percentage of DLR to 3.3% of the portfolio, I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

On August 15 sold all remaining Amerisource Bergen (ABC) in the portfolio.

On August 9 reduced Amerisource Bergen(ABC) to 0.4% of the portfolio. I will most likely sell the remainder of ABC next week. The company margin is very thin, and I don't like the present pressure of the opioid crisis. The risk has gotten too high versus the reward.

On July 12 bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulation Plus (SLP) a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. SLP is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20 closed out covered calls and sold KHC position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8 sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio; I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29 sold entire position of L Brands (LB); it does not look good for the company going forward.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot is 9.6% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) is 13.7% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72, beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% over last year, another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in October of 2018. Boeing recently got an order for 18 more KC-46A planes.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr. which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, PEP, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM, ADP, PEP, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.