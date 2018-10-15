Nutrisystem: Personalized Nutrition On Rise

Investment thesis

Nutrisystem (NTRI) is a leading provider of science-backed personalized nutrition that has grown substantially over the last five years and noticeably improved its operations. I believe Nutrisystem is to capitalize on the incoming wave of wellness and advanced medical services and products which are very likely just at their beginning.

Company profile

Nutrisystem is a leader in the weight management industry, providing personalized nutrition, weight loss programs, counseling and meal plans for more than 45 years. The company’s meal plans include over 235 nutritionally balanced food options sold primarily online and over the phone and at selected retail store locations. Since 2008, the company’s shares are part of the S&P 600 index and aggregating U.S. top consumer discretionary companies. Although the company’s shares have been trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange since 2004, it started to be covered by analysts just five years ago, which suggests the company’s story is still relatively underfollowed and the health and wellness industry’s momentum called by Paul Zane Pilzer in his book The Next Trillion has started taking off just in recent years.

Exceptional track record of exceeding analysts' consensus

Over the last five years, Nutrisystem has showcased a solid ability to consistently surpass analysts' revenue and earnings estimates. During the stated period, the company exceeded analysts' annual earnings expectations roughly 60 percent of the time with an average earnings positive surprise of 15 percent.

Strong brand

Over the last four decades, the company has managed to build a widely-recognized brand in the weight management industry, primarily through direct selling and other marketing efforts. The company estimates that it has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising over the span of the last 45 years. And as Nutrisystem’s management suggested during the latest quarterly earnings call, the company is on a further path to improve creative and digital expansion as it prepares for 2019.

Valuation

Based on valuation techniques commonly called the Peter Lynch earnings line, Nutrisystem's shares look attractive. Using the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator with 17 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is forecasted to reach US$85.5, which implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of over 19 percent. Including the effect of dividends, the estimate of Nutrisystem’s intrinsic value could be as much as US$111, implying a potential total annualized rate of return of more than 24 percent.

Key risks

The efficiency and effectiveness of the company’s marketing efforts might show to be insufficient.

The company’s business might be adversely impacted by general economic conditions.

The company depends on third parties to provide food supply, freight and fulfillment and networking services and any supplier loss or misconduct could result in a loss of revenue or reputational damage.

The weight management industry is highly competitive and barriers to entry are easily attainable.

The company might become a subject of a litigation.

The company’s data might become a subject of a cyber attack.

If the company fails to get referrals from existing customers, its customer acquisition costs may increase.

The company’s operations are dependent on its key personnel and any inability to retain existing qualified personnel or attract and hire new ones could considerably harm the business.

Any changes in consumer preferences could negatively impact the company’s operating results.

The bottom line

To sum up, Nutrisystem is an outstanding company trading seemingly still with a lot of unrealized upside potential. With more than one-third of obese U.S. population facing diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, the company’s products and services are game-changing and can contribute to positive changes in eating habits. Without much doubt, Nutrisystem can be classified as a prime example of a socially responsible investment which can provide a superior rate of return. With 5-year ROI and ROE averages of around 24 and 26 percent, respectively, I believe the company is set for a continued success, driving Nutrisystem’s shares higher.

