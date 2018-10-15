Mid-America Aparment Communities Is The Cheapest SWAN In Multifamily

The balance sheet is in great shape, giving management plenty of options for accretive investment and improving its competitive positioning through redevelopment.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is the cheapest SWAN among multifamily REITs, and the recent pullback provides investors an opportunity to add to/initiate a position in the REIT.

Strong Portfolio

MAA has maintained a disciplined focus on the Sunbelt markets, where pro-business politics and attractive winter climates encourage strong population growth/migratory trends that have in turn driven strong housing demand.

Furthermore, while 40% of total publicly traded multifamily REIT NOI comes from California (where rent control risk is on the rise), MAA has steered clear of that market entirely, while simultaneously building the largest owner-operator network of apartment homes in the United States, giving it significant economies of scale, networking, and operational/investment expertise competitive advantages.

Another attractive feature is that MAA's portfolio is full of mid-tier cost apartments (~50% class A and ~50% class B), with over 85% of its units in the $750-1600 monthly rent rate range. These apartments tend to be the most stable through economic cycles and are also the most resistant to oversupply given that they appeal to a wide portion of the apartment renting population.

Effective Cost Management

By capitalizing on its growing economies of scale, MAA has driven strong organic growth by keeping its costs down. Despite strong inflationary trends and rental growth rates, same-store expenses only increased 1.1% year over year during the latest quarter. Integration and synergy harvesting from last year's acquisition of the Post portfolio is the current cost-cutting initiative going on in the portfolio, with 1.8% year-over-year expense reductions achieved during Q2. With the final systems conversion and operations consolidation completed in July, new costs savings should begin coming on-line starting with the Q3 report.

Combining the improvements in the Post portfolio with strong performance in the organic MAA portfolio, same-store July blended lease-over-lease rates were up a strong 3.3% and end of July occupancy was at 96.1% (ahead of year-end guidance of 96%).

Looking forward, management hopes to drive further rent growth by completing the second half of 8,000 unit (3,000 from the Post portfolio) redevelopments in the final quarters of 2018. Eventually, management hopes to redevelop a total of 25,000 (13,000 in the Post portfolio) units.

Pristine Balance Sheet

MAA enjoys strong credit ratings across the board: BBB+ (stable outlook) from S&P and Fitch, as well as a Baa1 (stable outlook) from Moody's, and the reasons should be obvious. In addition to its strong portfolio, well over 80% of debt is fixed-rate, the current liquidity is over $0.9 billion (nearly 9% of total market cap), net debt-to-EBITDA is only ~5x (below the sector average), and fixed charge coverage is ~5.25x (above the sector average).

Furthermore, the weighted average interest rate is well below 4% and the vast majority of debt is not due until after 2023. Perhaps most impressively, management has grown FFO/share at a fairly brisk pace despite deleveraging at the same time. From a 2004 peak of 66% (debt+preferred) leverage/gross assets, management has reduced leverage every year since to the current 33% level, a remarkable 50% of its previous high. Meanwhile, during that same time period, FFO/share has doubled. This shows that management not only manages its balance sheet conservatively, but it achieves real growth that isn't artificially juiced by cheap leverage.

Mitigating Oversupply Risk

While the REIT is insulated from rent control risk for the time being and is located in strong demand markets, supply is rapidly growing to meet this demand. As a result, competition is heating up and threatening occupancy and rental growth.

However, MAA has numerous competitive advantages that it is leveraging to ward off this threat. First, it is using its economies of scale to drive down costs in order to sustain profitability while charging competitive rents. Second, its networking and brand power enable the company to market/lease more effectively, while also bargaining for cheaper property services. Third, its vast experience and concentrated expertise in its target markets enable it to effectively allocate capital for maximum risk-adjusted returns on investment. Finally, it is leveraging its strong balance sheet and significant amounts of retained cash flow to outspend the competition in reinvesting and redeveloping some of its most vulnerable properties in order to grow rents while sustaining occupancy. Management also finds optimism in the fact that supply deliveries in the company's markets are expected to drop by 18% in 2019, while job growth is expected to remain robust.

Undervalued Relative To Peers

Despite its low risk profile and strong performance numbers, MAA is undervalued relative to peers. Among other multifamily residential REITs with a BBB+ or greater credit rating and no class C properties, MAA's dividend yield stands clearly above the crowd:

MAA Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

This figure is especially impressive when you consider that its payout ratio is less than or equal to all of them and it has the lowest P/FFO multiple. Furthermore, the company has consistently grown its FFO/share and dividend, did not cut its dividend during the financial crisis, and is expected to grow FFO/share by ~6.5% in 2019 as redevelopment projects are completed.

Investor Takeaway

For those looking for a SWAN in the multifamily sector, MAA not only avoids the California rent control risk, it also provides the best cash flow return alongside a clear path to near-term growth through execution of its cost reduction and redevelopment program. The fact that the company is not reliant on new acquisitions for growth in a richly valued and rising interest rate environment is very appealing, alongside the fact that it has proven throughout its history to be able to grow cash flows while simultaneously deleveraging. This leads me to believe that the REIT will be able to sustain growth into the future regardless of the environment, and its flexible balance sheet will enable it to respond opportunistically to market volatility.

While I do not hold any shares due to my own private market investments in multifamily real estate, if I were to buy one multifamily REIT today it would be MAA.

Become a “Passive Landlord” with Our 7.9% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

At High Yield Landlord, we are a group of landlords seeking high income opportunities from real estate, without all the hassle that comes with owning rental properties. HYPO, our high yielding portfolio, is designed to maximize total return and has a dividend yield of 7.9% with a conservative 74% payout ratio despite a yield that is double the index. Join us today and gain access to our latest “Portfolio Update” along with all our high-conviction investments. For more information, click HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am part of the "High Yield Landlord" (HYL) research team.