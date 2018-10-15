California Resources Finds A New Catalyst For Growth

New synergies will be gained from the acquisition, as a result, allowing production and earnings to grow further, which in turn, should translate to a higher stock price.

The boost came from CRC's latest acquisition of Elk Hills, which has over 11 billion reserves of oil equivalent estimated to be in the ground.

California Resources Corporation's (CRC) production volumes are exceeding expectations due to a number of factors, particularly its new Elk Hills acquisition, which should act as a significant catalyst for future growth going forward for the company.

CapEx is also increasing as a result of the acquisition since the synergies in the region are so attractive. California Resources has always enjoyed the advantages of operating in a non-crowded region with attractive oil pricing, and now the company has reloaded with more acreage. As a result, despite the hefty move up, the stock should continue its ascent as earnings rise and the recent dip in shares may be an opportunity to initiate a position.

Production Is On The Rise

Other E&Ps may be showing better value than CRC at the moment. But nonetheless, it is still worth noting that production was 134,000 barrels of oil per day for the company, which was in line with the “mid-point” of its guidance range. The company’s existing production was taking place in the Sacramento, San Joaquin, and Ventura Basins (seen below), and now the Elk Hills acquisition will add even more inventory and the opportunity to optimize 47,000 acres of land.

Source: California Resources Corporation

Elk Hills field is one of the largest fields in the United States, with 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent estimated to be under the ground. So, the company believes that there are significant investment opportunities to be made, up to $1.5 billion annually in fact, due to the new adjacent acreage that exists which can now be bolted onto current operations.

As a result of the new opportunities that exist with Elk Hills, CapEx is increasing by $100 million to a new range of $650 million to $700 million, including commitments from JV partners, which will be covered by operating cash flows. Higher oil prices and new revenue growth opportunities will also add to cash flows to support the additional investment.

Source: California Resources Corporation

Furthermore, cost savings from synergies (seen above) could amount to $15 million annually after operations are streamlined and infrastructure is consolidated. In Elk Hills alone, CRC is targeting $20 million in annualized savings in the first 18 months once production infrastructure like storage tanks and gathering systems can be reconfigured. Also, once pay zones and adjacent fields are combined, costs and scale of operations can be leveraged into one job while production is maximized, boosting margins further.

Differentials Strong

While E&Ps struggle with bottlenecks and widening differentials in popular basins like the Permian, CRC operates free of interruption in California despite the higher environmental regulation that the area is known for.

To many readers’ surprise, not only does CRC claim to have minimal issues operating in a liberal state like California, but differentials are only impacting margins by about $9 per barrel, compared to crowded areas in the Permian that are seeing differentials climb to as high as $14 per barrel. CRC also has about 93% of its production tied to Brent pricing, which provides it better margins than most operators, especially E&Ps near Midland, Texas, where the pipelines are full of capacity.

Financials

California Resources reported revenues of $549 million and a net loss of $82 million for the second quarter of 2018. Revenues took a dip from the last quarter (seen below).

Source: E*TRADE

However, revenues have been quite consistent; so investors should expect the next quarter to be around the same numbers, but higher due to the new acquisition (barring no major drop in oil prices occurring).

When excluding items like non-cash derivative losses, CRC’s net loss would have been only $14 million. EBITDAX was actually $337 million when excluding hedges and employee compensation from higher stock prices, and this was due to margins expanding to 38% from 33%, as higher oil prices and synergies from the Elk Hills acquisition took effect.

Risks

Companies like Continental Resources are electing not to hedge oil prices, which can be extremely risky in nature. However, hedging when times are good can also eat into precious cash flow that could have been put back into growing production. After all, CRC’s $68 million lost to hedging settlements could have been used to drill numerous new wells, assuming wells are costing $7 to $10 million.

California Resources has gotten out ahead of the curve on this problem by shifting its commodity hedging strategies. The company will lift some 2018 price ceilings and create more price floors in its 2019 hedging strategy, which will hopefully raise upside chances while managing downside risk.

How To Play CRC

CRC got a nice pullback from $50 to $40, and now the stock has reached the all-important 50-day moving average (seen below).

Source: E*TRADE

The RSI is also nearly oversold at 40, which means a relief rally looks to be in the cards. The way to play CRC would be to start a position here at $40 (on the 50-day moving average), and buy the rest at $30 where the 200-day moving average should act as ultimate support.

The 200-day moving average also happens to be where structural support was made in May and August of this year. So, start buying a position at $40, and buying on the next leg down to $30 where ultimate support lies, traders can minimize risk and maximize reward with a dollar cost position of $35. Look to exit at old resistance of $50, if you are an investor looking for a short-term trade. Otherwise, if you're a longer term investor seeking a true buy-and-hold strategy, let the stock run back to the former high of $100.

Conclusion

California Resources' stock price has had a huge move. But, with the recent dip seen in the market, an opportunity may be arising. Not only is the stock primed for a technical rally, but the company improved its fundamentals last quarter with the new Elk Hills acquisition, which should boost production further. As a result, investors looking for a play on energy should consider CRC, whose stock price should continue to rise alongside its newly enhanced production base.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.