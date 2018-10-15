Catalyst Biosciences: Rare Risk/Reward Opportunity

By the end of the year, we expect the stock either to increase by 100% or to lose some 10-20% - that represents an attractive risk/reward opportunity.

Price to tangible book value ratio is 1, even considering cash burn till the end of the year.

General Overview of Pipeline

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing hemostasis treatments. Since the company became public after a merger deal with Targacept, it is known that Catalyst has engineered three therapeutic candidates that regulate bleeding and is advancing two candidates into mid-stage clinical trials:

Source: Company's October 2018 investor presentation

The most advanced program, a subcutaneously, SQ, administered, next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa, activated marzeptacog alfa (MarzAA), is enrolling hemophilia patients with an inhibitor in a Phase 2/3 SQ dosing trial. The Phase 2 part of this study is an open-label SQ efficacy trial that will evaluate the ability of MarzAA to eliminate/minimize spontaneous bleeding episodes in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. The trial is enrolling up to 12 individuals with hemophilia and an inhibitor across 10 global sites. MarzAA has been granted orphan drug designation by FDA for routine prophylaxis to prevent bleeding episodes in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. Interim data is expected to be announced at ASH conference in two months, in December 2018.

Source: Company's October 2018 investor presentation

As of July 31, 2018, Catalyst has enrolled five individuals in the trial. One subject, with a historical annualized bleed rate, ABR, of 26.7, has completed the study with one bleed over 96 days. The subject experienced one bleed at Day 46 during treatment with 30 µg/kg MarzAA, no bleeds during treatment with 60 µg/kg MarzAA for 50 days, and a spontaneous bleed 16 days after dosing termination in a follow-up period. Two other subjects with ABRs of 15.9 and 16.6 are in the first 50 days of dosing. Pharmacokinetics studies have shown that MarzAA’s half-life of 3.5 hours, when dosed intravenously, was increased to a half-life of 9.5 hours after SQ dosing.

The next most advanced hemophilia program, a next-generation engineered coagulation Factor IX, CB 2679d/ISU 304, has completed enrollment of the originally planned five cohorts of a Phase 1/2 SQ dosing trial in South Korea, that evaluated the safety and efficacy of CB 2679d/ISU 304 in individuals with severe hemophilia B, sponsored by Catalysts’ collaborator, ISU Abxis. The objective of this study was to demonstrate the feasibility of increasing Factor IX activity trough levels from ~1% (severe hemophilia) to >12% (mild hemophilia with a reduced chance of spontaneous joint bleeds) with six daily SQ injections. CB 2679d/ISU 304 has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products in Europe.

Data from Cohorts 1 through 3 (three subjects in each cohort) showed that a single SQ dose of either 75 or 150 IU/kg three days after a single intravenous dose, IV, of 75 IU/kg significantly increased the half-life of CB 2679d/ISU 304 to 98.7 hours, equivalent to the half-life of extended-half-life IV agents.

Source: Company's October 2018 investor presentation

Catalyst believes that SQ dosing of the next-generation coagulation factors may result in gradual increases in activity levels until they reach a stable therapeutic target range in the blood. Conversely, dosing by IV infusions results in high initial Factor levels in the blood followed by a rapid fall-off in activity to a trough level in a range that is measured as moderate/severe hemophilia and resulting in higher bleeding risk. Stable and/or higher factor levels could potentially yield a meaningful improvement in outcomes and have the added benefit of convenience over competing IV therapeutics, particularly when administered to children, and where venous access is problematic.

Potential Market Size

Based on company reported sales, the 2017 global market opportunity for MarzAA is $2.2 bn and for CB 2679d is $1.2 bn:

Source: Company's October 2018 investor presentation

We don’t think, however, that it is a big market opportunity for Catalyst products. It is rather a niche market, and it also remains an open question whether Catalyst will be able to:

Advance its candidates to the next stage(s) Secure FDA/EMA approvals Gain market share from existing IV competitors Fight SQ competitive candidates in the pipeline

Competition and Valuation of Pipeline

In terms of competition, we will be focusing on two mid-stage pipeline assets and will leave out the rest of the early stage pipeline as we think only the mid-stage pipeline matters for the valuation and M&A purposes.

Both Factor VIIa and Factor IX products have strong competition, and almost all of the competitors are large-cap biopharma companies (with deep pockets).

In general, it is advantageous to have large-cap competitors because (i) they can step forward with acquisition bids once Catalyst makes some noticeable advances in clinical development and (ii) small companies are usually more innovative, agile and struggling to survive with its staff driven by ideas and stock incentives as compared to established companies that often struggle to incentivize and retain the most entrepreneurial and freestyle talent.

For Factor VIIa Competition:

Novo Nordisk’s ( NVO ) NovoSeven is a recombinant Factor VIIa indicated for treatment of bleeding episodes. NovoSeven was approved by the FDA in 1999 and the treatment has since been approved for use in individuals with Factor VII deficiency and Glanzmann’s thrombasthenia.

Shire’s ( SHPG ) FEIBA is a plasma-based composition of coagulation factors indicated for on-demand and prophylactic use in the treatment of individuals with hemophilia A or B with an inhibitor to Factor VIII or Factor IX and has been on the market for more than 30 years.

Roche’s ( OTCQX:RHHBY ) Hemlibra, a bispecific Factor IXa-Factor X monoclonal antibody for routine prophylaxis in adults and children with hemophilia A with a Factor VIII inhibitor received approval from the FDA on November 16, 2017.

Several other companies have competing products under development, including companies developing biosimilars of NovoSeven, such as rEVO Biologics LF769, Alnylam ( ALNY ), whose investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting antithrombin for the treatment of hemophilia is in a Ph 3 clinical trial. CSL ( OTCPK:CSLLY ) is developing an albumin–linked Factor VIIa that has an extended half-life and is currently in a Ph 2/3 study and OPKO Biologics, whose recombinant Factor VIIa product (that may also be administered SQ) is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Novo Nordisk, Bayer ( OTCPK:BAYRY ) and Pfizer ( PFE ) are also developing SQ administered agents that neutralize Tissue Pathway Factor Inhibitor that are in mid-stage trials.

For Factor IX Competition:

BeneFIX, a recombinant Factor IX indicated for treatment of individuals with hemophilia B, was approved in 1997 and is marketed by Pfizer, with reported 2017 revenues of $0.6 bn.

Alprolix, a Factor IX-Fc fusion product was approved in 2014, and is marketed by SOBI ( OTCPK:BIOVF ) with 2017 revenues of $0.4 bn.

Rixubis, a recombinant Factor IX biosimilar was approved in 2013, and is marketed by Shire.

CSL announced that its BLA for Idelvion (rFIX) product was approved by FDA on March 4, 2016, and Novo Nordisk’s glycopegylated-Factor IX product was approved by FDA on May 31, 2017, but is not indicated for routine prophylaxis.

As we can see, the current competition is quite intense. However, not many candidates with SQ delivery. We believe that if Catalyst can show some evidence of efficacy in Phase 2, it may significantly raise its profile and the probability of bolt-on acquisition bid from established players such as Shire, Pfizer, SOBI and Novo Nordisk.

Next, what’s the pipeline valuation? Even if the company is able to overcome all the hurdles – clears all the trials, secures FDA/EMA nods, and gains, say, 25% market share, then we have $1 bn in peak sales for both assets/indications, and a maximum of $1 bn of risk-unadjusted NPV. With risk adjustment, which at this point is around 90-95%, we get to ~$75 mm.

Now, if we imagine that Catalyst announces some meaningful efficacy progress in December of this year, the same valuation jumps 2x to $150 mm, as Ph 2 hurdles are notoriously the toughest to clear.

Cash Burn

Catalyst has burned around $13 mm in cash in 1H 2018, mostly on R&D and admin expenses:

Source: Company's 2Q 2018 SEC filings

We expect Catalyst to burn as much in 2H 2018, since there is no indication of excessive expenses – such as launch, large trial enrollment, etc.

As of 06/30/2018, Catalyst had almost $136 mm in cash. On 12/31/2018, we expect the cash to be at around $120-123 mm given the historical burn rate and management’s discussion of how it plans to use the funds.

Source: Company's 2Q 2018 SEC filings

Financing

Now, looking at the balance sheet (2017/2018 comparison), the first thing that attracts attention is the sudden increase in cash during 2018 (around $100 mm positive difference).

It’s because Catalyst raised public equity when the stock price was at a level of $30+ in February 2018. The company offered 3,382,352 shares of its common stock at a price of $34 per share and the gross proceeds from this offering were approximately $115 mm.

Although the secondary common stock offering suggested almost 30% dilution (Catalyst had around nine million outstanding shares prior to offering), the market did not react negatively.

Usually, a dilutive secondary offering results in a drop of stock price, unless the offering is a subtle signal of some positive news in clinical development and the possible use of cash for another later-stage trial that significantly increases the company’s overall valuation.

In case of Catalyst, after the $34 per share public offering in February, nothing significant happened, and the stock price gradually dropped to around $25 until the news in June when the company announced uncertainty around its Phase 1/2 trial Factor IX candidate CB 2679d/ISU304 for hemophilia B treatment. The presence of neutralizing antibodies in two patients may have signaled not only efficacy concerns in Ph 1/2 trial, but also the possibility of occurrence of those antibodies in Ph 2/3 MarzAA trial:

Subsequent blood samples showed the presence of a transient neutralizing antibody in one patient and a neutralizing antibody in the second. Importantly from a safety perspective, the antibodies do not bind to wildtype FIX allowing both patients to successfully resume treatment with their prescribed intravenous FIX prophylaxis therapies; the patients have not experienced any bleeds or other safety issues and are being closely monitored. Prior to Cohort 6, no CB 2679d neutralizing antibodies had been detected in any of the patients treated with CB 2679d/ISU304, including both patients in Cohort 6 who had also participated in Cohort 5. Catalyst is conducting an analysis to assess the cause and impact of the antibody observations prior to dosing any further subjects in Cohort 6.

As a result of this announcement, the stock price dropped to $10-12 levels and never recovered since then. Investors became very suspicious and cautious.

We must note here that the price drop was a bit of overreaction. Nevertheless, one way or another, we will have more clarity in December 2018 once we see the Ph 2/3 MarzAA interim readout at ASH conference. As Catalyst’s CEO said during recent investor presentation:

Q4 is going to be a big quarter for us with Ph II data announced at ASH

Source: Company's October 2018 investor presentation

Valuation and Final Thoughts

Bulls may argue here that FVIIa is 9-fold more potent than NovoSeven and SQ delivery represents the future of FVIIa treatment:

Source: Company's October 2018 investor presentation

Or that the company has a very experienced team (we don’t necessarily agree with that because it is a tiny 30+ employee company):

Source: Company's October 2018 investor presentation

Or that Catalyst is one of the micro-cap stocks that are usually overlooked by big fund managers (although we think that micro-caps are like start-ups and very risky in general) due to multiple reasons including liquidity concerns, investment size limitations, etc.

But the banal truth is that the company has $136 mm in cash and 11,942,729 shares outstanding, and burns around $13 mm cash per 6 months. Price-to-Book value is 1, which gives us around $10 per share of intrinsic cash value in 12/31/2018.

Even if we may or may not believe in the Catalyst technology, we do believe in cash. Even if the announcement at ASH will be a complete failure, we don’t think the stock price will drop below $8.5. There is certainly a risk that Ph 2 trial will be a failure and the company still announces the initiation of the big confirmatory trial which can result in future cash burn. But this is unlikely in our opinion.

On the other hand, if we see some signs of interim efficacy in Ph 2/3 MarzAA trial, the stock can easily double to $20-25 levels.

To wrap up, we think that the investment into Catalyst stock represents an attractive risk/reward opportunity, given all the risks and upsides we described.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBIO, ALNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.