Micron: Fundamentals Meet Reality

Significant risks remain for Micron in both the short and long terms, and this will continue to keep the price down. However, there are better companies to short with less upside risk.

The stock has seen a significant drop since my first article was published in March. However, I have changed my rating from Short to Avoid.

The Past

The first article I wrote on Seeking Alpha analyzing Micron (NASDAQ:MU) was on March 15, 2018, after the stock had rallied over 125% year over year due to a recovery in the global memory market and fading concerns regarding oversupply in the marketplace.

While I conceded that the rally had a strong fundamental basis, I pointed to a little-known countersuit filed by United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) as a significant risk. I expressed concern that due to increasing political hostility between the United States and China there was a strong chance that UMC's request for a temporary injunction would be granted.

The chances of a temporary injunction are high and a finding in favor of UMC’s injunction request a relatively decent possibility.... With the increased attention and crackdown at both the federal, local, and judicial level in China on foreign companies being accused of IP theft or infringement, I believe it is likely that Micron will lose this case. The question remains how severe the consequences will be for Micron within Mainland China, and all indicators point to the requested injunction being granted.

The temporary injunction was granted on July 5, 2018. However, the damage to Micron's annualized revenue ended up only being 1%, substantially lower than I predicted. In hindsight, I still stand behind the majority of my analysis. Micron's Q3 2018 10-Q filling was the first quarterly report that listed this lawsuit as a potential risk factor, and in relation to the potential damage of a temporary injunction, stated:

Among other things, the above lawsuits pertain to certain of our... memory products we manufacture, which account for a significant portion of our net sales. We are unable to predict the outcome of assertions of infringement made against us and therefore cannot estimate the range of possible loss... Any of the foregoing could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, or financial condition.

To be clear, the glaring mistake in my analysis was assuming that China was going to utilize this opportunity to strike a blow against the United States. Instead, they opted for a warning shot. As I explained in my second article published on July 13, 2018:

Micron was not allowed to issue a defense which clearly highlights the purely political nature of the court's ruling and removes any doubt regarding the motivations surrounding the case.

The penalties assigned to Micron were insignificant but showed the ease with which China could damage the company's earnings. Since I published my first article, the stock price has dropped over 28%. The reasons and risks I outlined in both of my articles played a significant role in Micron's decline.

The Present

Towards the end of the third quarter, the stock regained some of ground it had lost during the middle of the year, but for those looking to buy in at the bottom, I would strongly recommend against attempting to catch this falling knife. While Micron's fundamentals remain strong, the truth is they are all but irrelevant in this current market. With relations between the United States and China continuing their sharp decline, the downward pressure on Micron share price will continue for the foreseeable future. While I recommended shorting the stock in my second article, now is the time to cash out. The fundamental aspect of Micron's rally over the past year cannot be discounted, and there are better opportunities out there for substantially less risk.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra's "Squawk Alley" interview, 21st September, 2018.

When discussing the current trade war situation, I would be remiss if I failed to address Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra's recent interview where he addressed concerns over the impact the recent tariffs will have on the company's profitability. Some notable statements were:

The impact will be 50-100 bps pressure on their gross margin and will be mitigated in the next three to four quarters. The 50-100 bps impact has already been taken into account in the company's first fiscal quarter 2019 guidance of 57-60% gross margin. (Source)

50-100 bps pressure on the gross margin for a company like Micron is negligible at best. Concerns over direct financial impact to the company's bottom line from President Trump's Chinese tariffs are unfounded and easily mitigated by its diversified manufacturing base. I see no reason to expect any surprise, either positive or negative, in terms of Micron's gross margin for the first quarter of 2019.

"We (Micron) are a very global company, very diversified in terms of our markets and customers across the world." (Source)

I was quite surprised to hear Mr. Mehrotra say this, as one of my chief concerns regarding Micron is the company's reliance on China for a significant portion of its revenue.

Year 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Annual Sales Attributable to China (Billions) $10.39 $5.30 $6.66 $6.72 $9.073 Annual Sales (Billions) $20.322 $12.399 $16.192 $16.358 $9.073 Percentage of Total Annual Sales Attributable to China 51.12% 42.75% 41.13% 41.08% 41.88%

Over the past five years, the percentage of Micron's total annual sales attributable to China has never dropped below 41%. Therefore, I strongly disagree with Mr. Mehrotra when he states that the company's diversified customer base is a strength. Micron's reliance on China for such a significant portion of its growth and its revenue is a glaring weakness and one that I will go into further in the future section below.

Micron is spending $10 billion on share buybacks. (Source)

As Jim Cramer recently said:

People who are selling their Micron stocks are selling it back to Micron.

This is one of the key reasons that I am recommending cashing in your shorts on Micron. Due to the large share buyback program initiated by the company, if the Chinese risk is removed or significantly reduced, then the stock will most likely break its 52-week high of $64.66. Additionally, these buybacks will help keep the stock from dropping significantly more than it already has.

Before I discuss the future of Micron, I have to briefly mention the recent analyst concerns surrounding the pricing of the global memory market. Some analysts believe the saturation and softening demand of the global memory market is signifying the end of the current bullish memory cycle. Reuters reported on October 5, 2018:

Prices for NAND chips, used for longer-term data storage, have tumbled as supply swamps demand. Prices for DRAM are expected to follow suit, albeit at a much slower pace with some analysts saying Chinese data centre demand will lend support. Market tracker DRAMeXchange predicts an average price decline of 5 percent for DRAM products in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, steeper than its previous estimate of declines of as much as 3 percent.

The stock tends to perform exceptionally poorly during periods of low DRAM prices, and if we are heading towards a significant DRAM bust, I change my recommendation from avoid to, once again, short.

The Future

The trade war will have the biggest impact on Micron in the future, and that is where the majority of the risk lies. As I mentioned in my last article, due to the increased hostility with the United States and the rapidly increasing price of memory, China has initiated a price fixing investigation against Micron. The risk here is two-fold:

A substantial fine as a proxy in the United States-China hostilities. A substantial fine that would be used to force Micron to share trade secrets.

Throughout the trade conflict, there has been the continuing rhetoric that the United States can hurt China with tariffs a lot more then China can hurt the United States. This is not an overstatement, as the United States in 2017 imported approximately $500 billion worth of goods from China, while China only imported approximately $130 billion. To put this in perspective, the United States has approximately 385% more targets in this tariff war than China does. Therefore, China is being forced to hit the United States in less obvious ways. Two examples of this strategy are the above-mentioned preliminary injunction and when China refused entry to American warships at Honk Kong's port in September.

While we have not heard anything further about the price fixing investigation, I would argue that is a negative rather than a positive. If you pay attention to the continuing rhetoric coming out of China, it is clear that the Chinese want nothing more than to negotiate a settlement that allows them to save face with the United States. They have repeatedly stated that they will not engage in "economic aggression," and while they have retaliated, I believe that as the trade war continues to accelerate, China will eventually have no choice but to partake in "economic aggression." This price fixing investigation would be a perfect weapon for the Chinese to launch in the first volley, when they eventually begin a campaign of "economic aggression."

When I published my first article discussing the lawsuit, the main counterpoint that was posted in the comments was the reliance China has on Micron to provide memory chips to its manufacturing industry. This is a true and valid point; however, I would encourage investors who believe this will prevent any further retaliation against Micron to keep in mind two things:

The company derives approximately 50% of its annual revenue from China. The trade war is pushing a significant acceleration of the Made in China 2025 plan.

Micron is just as reliant on China for its revenue as China is reliant on the company for its memory chips, if not more so. The thesis that Micron would sell its chips elsewhere is absurd. It cannot afford to give up 50% of its annual revenue, even if there is a fine as large as $8 billion. To be clear, I do not believe Micron will have to pay a fine of $8 billion, but even in the worst-case scenario, the company cannot afford to leave China.

On September 17, the Wall Street Journal published a fascinating report on how Chinese manufacturing is adapting to the trade war, titled: A Twist in the U.S. Tariff Battle: ‘It’s Helping China Be More Competitive.' To summarize the article, it says the trade war has accelerated China's push for its domestic manufacturers to shift to producing "high-tech products, including, electronics, biotech, and aerospace components." In 2000, 17% of the products produced in the major manufacturing region of China, Guangdong Province, was classified as high-tech. This rose to 44% in 2017, according to local government figures and confirmed by HSBC research. The central government in Beijing, over the last couple of years, has been encouraging this switch to high-tech product manufacturing at the expense of sending low-skill manufacturing to countries like India and Vietnam. I have discussed this in more detail in the articles listed below under the section "Further Analysis on China."

The threat to Micron here is Beijing is strongly encouraging these high-tech producers to use domestic chip companies, and while they currently underperform American alternatives for now, many Chinese manufactures are opting to tweak the domestically manufactured chips in order to increase their performance. For example, TechTurbo Innovation Ltd. is quoted as stating that it will be increasing its domestic chip consumption from 20% last year to 50% by 2019. This shifting trend by Chinese manufacturing will pump billions of additional revenue into the domestic semiconductor industry and significantly boost innovation, further threatening the American semi-conductor industry's dominance. Companies that derive the majority of their revenue from China, like Micron, are at risk of seeing significant revenue pressure in the next three to ten years as the Chinese industry devours their domestic demand.

The Negatives - A Summary

There are many ways for the Chinese to hurt Micron, and with the trade war continuing to heat up, they may decide to use Micron as a proxy for a strike against the United States.

The trade war is unlikely to let up anytime soon and will continue to put significant downward pressure on companies with Chinese exposure.

The trade war is forcing the manufacturing industry of China to shift to domestic chip manufacturers and also driving innovation in the domestic semiconductor industry faster than would have otherwise been the case. This is a threat to Micron's dominance in the Chinese memory industry.

There is evidence of a slowdown in the DRAM and NAND global market, and if this accelerates, it would significantly hurt the company's gross margin and revenue.

The Positives - A Summary

Micron is trading at low and highly attractive valuation metrics.

It is utilizing its excess cash to issue share buybacks of $10 billion, lending significant support to the stock price.

The company has issued strong guidance for Q1 2019 with estimated gross margin of 57-60%.

Most analysts are in support of the stock, with 8 rating it a Strong Buy and 15 a Buy as of 10/12/2018, according to CNBC.

Threats to my Thesis

The Long Threat: The threats to my thesis have not changed much since my last article. The main threat is I could be incorrectly assuming that US-China aggression will continue to rise. If we have reached the height of economic tensions between the US and China, then Micron's strong fundamentals will make it an excellent short- to mid-term buy. Additionally, I could be overestimating the strength and ability of the Chinese semiconductor industry to innovate. While this will not become clear till approximately 2025, it is the main reason I do not believe Micron is a long-term buy even at this valuation.

The Short Threat: The largest threat to my recommendation for investors to cover their shorts is the possibility of a significant slowdown in the global DRAM and, to a lesser extent, NAND market. As I mentioned above, Micron tends to significantly underperform during these market conditions, and this would drive the share price down significantly further.

Recommendation

Long

Short

Further Analysis on China

For a more complete picture of my thoughts and analysis on China, please see the following articles:

