The More It Drops, The More I Buy - Again And Again

We are increasing our investments in three particular REITs that we expect to strongly outperform in the coming years.

It is now the 5th time that we make the same contrarian trade while fears are high.

The REIT market had fully recovered and now sold off once again - another potential opportunity for us to make a quick buck.

Author's note: This is our latest market commentary that goes out to our members. We are posting it publicly this one time only. It is our recommended plan of action to take advantage of the latest REIT market sell-off.

After a rapid recovery in share prices in the second quarter of the year, the REIT market volatility is back at high levels with a return to interest rate fears.

After passing the $84 bar earlier in September, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) plunged back to $76 level or ~10% lower in the recent weeks.

The reason for the panic is very straightforward: the 10-year treasury is reaching new highs that it did not visit in over 5 years.

Higher interest rates affect the value of every asset because it makes bonds relatively more appealing in comparison to other investments. Now that bonds pay higher yields, more capital is flowing from REITs to bonds for instance – causing a sell-off in REITs.

This is the basic idea; and so the higher bond yields get, the more pressure you could see in other asset classes. The market is reacting accordingly and reducing its exposure to stocks, including REITs.

We believe that this is a mistake. The above logic only makes sense if everything else is held constant. Today, interest rates are on the rise because the US economy is exceptionally healthy with record growth in corporate earnings. Taking this important factor into account, REITs are set to win more than they lose and we expect a strong recovery to occur in the coming quarters.

Why the REIT Bull Market is Set to Continue

Historical data shows that buying REITs right after a sell-off is very likely to result in strong future outperformance. REITs have over their 30+ year history suffered hundreds of sell-offs varying in intensity and duration; and yet they have always eventually recovered to new highs and outperformed broad markets by a wide margin.

Source: NAREIT

This is especially true when the sell-off is caused by interest rate fears (as it is today). Research shows that contrary to the common belief, REITs perform relatively well during times of rising interest rates. In fact, REITs (VNQ) have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) in more than half of the episodes of rising treasury yields over the period 1992Q1 to 2017Q4. In 87% of the episodes of rising Treasury rates, REITs generated positive total returns during that same time frame.

In this sense, the latest REIT market sell-off is rather exceptional and a market anomaly. Historically, REITs have outperformed during times of rising interest rates because:

Rising interest rates are the consequence of strong economic growth and inflation – which are both very bullish for REITs. A strong economy leads to higher demand for real estate space – allowing REITs to achieve higher occupancy rates. The higher demand also leads to growing rents as REITs are able to renegotiate more favorable lease terms in an undersupplied market. Higher interest rates commonly lead to higher cap rates which may result in more profitable future investments and rapid external growth.

Essentially, REITs outperform because higher interest rates often (indirectly) lead to faster growth rates. Today, this is exactly what is happening with REIT generating high growth and posting record results:

Current operating performance for the REIT industry is right in its “sweet spot”: over the last four quarters, same-property NOI growth averaged 3.2 percent, consistent with the industry’s long-term norm. Same property NOI growth greater than about 4 percent can be “too much of a good thing,” stimulating so much new construction that it results in oversupply that reduces occupancy rates and rents, eventually suppressing same-property NOI growth to its “soft” range of 2.5 percent or less."

Taking this into account, we are happy buyers of REITs after the latest REIT market sell-off. Have we reached a bottom? We have no idea; but what we know is that REITs are currently trading at exceptionally low valuations and that these conditions have historically led to substantial outperformance in the following time periods.

What to Do Now?

1- Average Down:

In the recent months, we have been urging “High Yield Landlord” members to increase cash levels in anticipation of higher volatility. We also sold two of our best-performing investments, namely UNITI (UNIT) which rose by close to 20% in just 30 days, and Sotherly (SOHO) which gained 5% in a matter of days.

"We encourage investors to remain invested but keep some cash aside in preparation of any potential market weakness. If you currently do not hold any cash, it is a good time to take some gains off the table to prepare for the next potential sell-off. Jussi holds about 20% of his assets in cash after some recent profit taking in his stock portfolio.” source

Today is now the time to be reinvesting some of this cash into the market. We would not worry about trying to pick a bottom as that is impossible. No one ever gets the timing exactly right. What matters is that as of right now, the REIT market is opportunistic and it is a great time to be averaging down on existing positions.

I am myself reducing my cash allocation by 5-10% in the coming weeks as I average down on existing REIT investments that we hold in our HYPO Portfolio.

2- Remain Disciplined:

With the return to high volatility, we encourage all readers to remain focused on the following five principles to successful REIT investing:

Long-term focused: always ask ourselves if we would be happy to hold a given investment for a minimum of 5 years without any quotation.

Owner mindset: we see REITs as real estate investments, and NOT as stocks. We are real estate owners, not “stock market traders.” We mind fundamental performance of the properties, and NOT the short-term share price performance.

Ignore short-term volatility: REIT fundamentals are generally quite steady, but REIT market pricing is extremely volatile. One must have a sufficiently long time horizon to endure the troughs in market prices.

Don’t panic: there will be inevitable ups and downs. This does not mean that we cannot make money in real estate. All it means is that you have to learn to be patient. Abandoning the ship at the bottom of the market can lead to disastrous results.

Focus on risk, not volatility: risk is the possibility of a deterioration in business fundamentals. Volatility is the sentiment of the market expressed in the ups and downs of share prices. They are two different things in our mind.

It is absolutely crucial for all REIT investors to remain disciplined about their long-term investment strategy and not fall victim to the market noise and sell-off along with other panicking investors.

Three REITs That We Are Buying Today

Not every REIT sold off to the same extent in the recent weeks. As new capital comes in, we expect to increase our positions in the 3 following REIT investments:

Company HYL Rating Risk Level Allocation Level Brixmor Property Group Strong Buy Avg Large

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) is a grocery store-anchored shopping center REIT that is undergoing temporary dilution caused by property redevelopments. In the long run, the assets owned by Brixmor deserve a substantially higher valuation multiple than 7.6x FFO. Unlike the market, we see very minimal obsolescence risk in grocery store retailing. Amazon (AMZN) may cause great pain to some sectors, but this is one of them that we expect to sustain strong profits in the long run. Full thesis is available here: Top Pick For Next 5 Years - Durable Shopping Centers Are Still On SALE

Company HYL Rating Risk Level Allocation Level Iron Mountain Strong Buy Avg Large

Iron Mountain (IRM) is a niche player in the storage industry focusing on business clients rather than consumers. Instead of renting place to Jack so he can store his jet ski, IRM leases space for Coca-Cola (KO) to store its mountains of paper records. IRM enjoys a strong moat in the sector as the leader providing space to 95% of Fortune 1000 companies. Compared to self-storage, the demand and supply dynamics appear more favorable relative to the pricing of assets today – making IRM more opportunistic compared to Public Storage (PSA) like companies. IRM currently yields a generous 7.5% with a reasonable 82% payout ratio. Full thesis is available here: Iron Mountain Is A Strong Long Term Buy

Company HYL Rating Risk Level Allocation Level Spirit Realty Strong Buy Low Large

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is our main net lease REIT investment today as it remains deeply underpriced relative to peers despite holding very similar assets and possessing a strong balance sheet. The main reason for this discount is past missteps in capital allocation which appear to be resolved today after the recent spin-off of lower quality assets. Trading at a 6.7% dividend yield and just about 11x AFFO, we see ample upside and would not be surprised if the REIT was to be acquired by one of its peers. Full thesis is available here: 6% Yield And 20% Upside From Lower-Risk Assets.

Bottom Line

The main reason why we like real estate and REITs so much is because at the end of the day, we are not smart enough to predict what will happen to Bitcoin (COIN), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) or even Netflix (NFLX) in the long run. We know however that quality real estate bought on the cheap is a strategy that produces solid returns in the long run.

Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.”

REITs are feared today, and we are taking advantage of the bargain prices. Our REIT portfolio currently holds many positions trading at their lowest valuations in years. We consider these to be massively undervalued by the market and expect upside to materialize in the next years, in addition to the generous ~8% dividend yield of our Portfolio.

Lastly, I want to thank all the readers who have followed “The More it Drops, The More I Buy” series in the past two years. This is the 5th time that we make the same call. Let's keep the debate going. What do you think about REITs in today's marketplace? Comment below…

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Become a "Passive Landlord" with Our 8.1% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio. At High Yield Landlord, we are a group of landlords seeking high income opportunities from real estate, without all the hassle that comes with owning rental properties. HYPO, our high yielding portfolio, is designed to maximize total return and has a dividend yield of 8.1% with a conservative 73% payout ratio despite a yield that is double the index. Join us today and gain access to our latest "Portfolio Update" along with all our high-conviction investments. For more information, click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX; IRM; SRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.