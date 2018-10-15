I am long Citigroup and I may add to my position on any upcoming pullbacks.

This bank has significantly grown its earnings over the last three years, and investors should expect more of the same in the quarters/years ahead.

Citigroup reported Q3 2018 results that beat on the bottom line but that missed the top-line estimate. However, I believe that the revenue growth concerns are overblown.

Citigroup (C) has been a core position in the R.I.P. Portfolio for several years now and it is a company that I am very bullish about. However, it has been painful to watch the stock underperform the broader market over the last 52 weeks.

C data by YCharts

C shares have also underperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2018, but in my opinion, Citigroup's most recent operating results show that the bull case is still intact. As such, I believe that investors with a time horizon longer than two-to-three years should stay long Citigroup.

And The Beat Goes On

Citigroup has beaten the consensus earnings estimate in each of the last eight quarters (since Q4 2016).

Source: Fidelity

This is an impressive feat, even after considering the fact that financial engineering has played a significant role in these earnings beats. To put the earnings growth into context, the table below shows the adjusted EPS trend since fiscal 2016.

2018E 2017 2016 Adjusted EPS $6.62 $5.33 $4.72 Growth 24% 13%

Source: Q4 2017 and 2016 Earnings Presentations; estimated 2018 earnings from Yahoo! Finance

This Peter Lynch quote comes to mind:

If earnings continue to rise, the stock is destined to go up - Peter Lynch, Learn To Earn

The bank's most recent results were more of the same. On October 15, 2018, Citigroup reported Q3 2018 results that beat on the bottom line but that missed the top-line estimate. The bank reported adjusted EPS of $1.73 (beat by $0.05) on revenues of $18.39B (missed by $60M), which compares favorably to the results reported in the same period of the prior year.

The highlights from the quarter:

Broad-based growth for the bank's Consumer and Institutional franchises.

Operating expenses were down 1% YoY and 4% QoQ, and the efficiency ratio came in at 56.1% (compared to 56.6% in Q3 2017).

Returned approximately $6.4B of capital to shareholders during the quarter, which helped the bank reduce the share count by 8% YoY.

The real standout for the quarter was the bank's International Consumer Banking division. Similar to Q2 2018, this division reported strong top- and bottom-line growth.

The bank saw strength in both Latin America and Asia, especially with its branded cards.

Overall, the financial community was encouraged about Citigroup's Q3 2018 earnings growth, but on the other hand, many pundits are concerned about the bank's revenue growth prospects. To this point, Citigroup's top-line for Q3 2018 was flat and it was up only 1% through the first nine months of 2018 (when compared to the same period of time in 2017).

However, it is important to note that the wind-down of legacy assets is having a significant impact on the bank's top line, as shown by the fact that revenue for Corporate/Other was down 5% for Q3 2018. After backing out the one-time gain reported in Q3 2017 and a gain from the most recent quarter, Citigroup would have reported revenue growth of 4% for Q3 2018 (32% on a YTD basis). Moreover, management anticipates for legacy assets to have less of an impact going forward because the legacy businesses now only account for approximately 1% of GAAP assets, which is significantly lower than in the past. Lastly, when looking back, Citigroup de-risking its business by shrinking legacy assets has had a material impact on the top-line growth (or lack thereof).

Source: 2017 10-K

Therefore, I believe that the top-line growth concerns are somewhat overblown, at least at this point in time. Revenue growth is important, but in my mind, the right type of growth is just as important.

The Stock Is Attractively Valued

Citigroup should be viewed as the last of a dying breed, in that, the bank is the last of the big four that still trades below 1x book.

C Price to Book Value data by YCharts

There are many reasons why Citigroup has consistently traded at a discount when compared to its direct competitors, but in my opinion, management is slowly giving the market more reasons to close the gap. As such, Citigroup could be a catch-up trade in 2019/2020, if Mr. Corbat and team play their cards right.

Additionally, Citigroup has finally joined the other banks and disclosed its digital/mobile growth metrics.

There is a lot to like about a bank that has increased operating leverage while at the same time being able to heavily invest for the future. Digital is definitely the future for the banking industry, so it is encouraging that Citigroup's management team is putting capital to work in this area (and telling investors about it).

Risks

Regulatory concerns always need to be factored in when evaluating large financial institutions, and this includes Citigroup. I believe that the regulatory environment is actually improving but this could change in short order.

From a macro standpoint, a deteriorating economy will negatively impact the banking sector. Currently, there are some headwinds but in my opinion, a recession is not in the cards in the near future.

Bottom Line

Citigroup is positioned to benefit from several positive trends (i.e., rising rate environment, capital return potential, business-friendly tax changes, and improving regulatory environment); so I believe that this underperforming bank is still worthy of investment dollars. Plus, let's not forget that this bank has a real capital return story to tell.

Citigroup will likely not be a market beater in 2018 but I believe that the risk is to the upside for this large bank the further that you are able to look out. As such, investors with a two-to-three year time horizon should view any significant pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Author's Note: All images were taken from Citigroup's Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.