XLE Weekly: Major Supply Holds Before A Sell-Side Breakdown Develops To 71.89s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

07-12 October 2018:

This week’s auction saw buy-side continuation attempt early in the week as a buy-side breakout attempt developed to 78.36s above last week’s balance. Selling interest emerged there, rejecting the high and forming a sell excess as price traded back into prior balance, signaling a false buy-side breakout. Selling interest and a sell-side breakdown ensued, driving price lower to 71.89s where buying interest emerged, closing the week at 73s.

This week’s auction saw buying interest, 77.10s/77.80s, early week as a buy-side breakout attempt developed out of last week’s balance, 76.29s-77.74s. The market achieved a stopping point high, 78.36s, within major supply overhead from May 2018. Selling interest emerged there into Tuesday’s auction, rejecting the high, forming a sell excess, 78.36s-78.05s. This development provided structural insight that the buy-side auction had been halted, and sell-side potential was developing. The trapping of buyers at 77.90s-77.85s, forced an aggressive long liquidation inventory adjustment through the prior balance in Wednesday’s auction as price discovery lower developed to 76s. Buyers in size trapped again at 76.10s resulting in sell-side continuation as the sell-side breakdown ensued.

Price discovery lower developed through both Thursday and Fridays’ auctions, achieving the stopping point low, 71.89s, within key demand below. Self-similar buying interest emerged there in Friday’s auction, halting the sell-side phase, driving price modestly higher ahead of Friday’s NY close, settling at 73.00s.

This week’s auction saw a failed buy-side breakout to 78.36s above last week’s prior balance. Sell excess developed within major supply overhead. This structural development was indication of potential sell-side price discovery. The buy-side failure at key demand, 76.30s-76s, provided order flow indication of sell-side continuation. Aggressive price discovery lower developed through week’s end back to the key demand area below, 72.84s-71.68s, within the multi-month balance area, 78s-72s.

Looking ahead, following this week’s failed buy-side breakout and aggressive long liquidation to key demand, the response to key demand, 72.84s-71.68s, will be key. While this week’s long liquidation was severe, the market did see self-similar buying interest at prior major demand late into Friday’s auction. The very short-term time-frame may see some repair of this week’s linear down move back toward the high-volume node, 75s, above. In the broader perspective (3-6 month), sell-side defense continues within the 77s-79.50s supply area. Failure of the key demand area, 72.84s-71.68s, would be structurally significant, likely resulting in price discovery lower toward key demand, 69.50s-64.50s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index reflects neutral sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Given these empirical facts within the context of a seasonally weak period from April-October, and the structural developments that occurred this week at major supply, caution would be advised at the key demand cluster.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

