Stocks I Picked Up During The Market Hiccup - Part 1

It has been about two weeks since I wrote an article due to the fact that there were not many screaming values out there on my watchlist and earnings season was coming up. However, the past week has been a nightmare for some investors and a blessing for those with dry powder. In this two-part series, I want to highlight the stocks that I bought during these tumultuous few days in the market and point out some of the reasons why I wasn’t scared to pull the trigger.

Buy #1: Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (APLE)

Bought shares on 10/2 at $17.20 (a little too soon!)

Bought shares on 10/12 at $16.35

For those unfamiliar with how APLE operates as a hotel REIT, I encourage you to read either my previous article or Brad Thomas’ recent analysis. We both are bullish on the stock and think that it deserves a place in an income investor’s portfolio. The now 7.3% yielding monthly dividend payer is at 52-week lows with the market sell-off. I do not perceive any material risks to APLE’s business model or operations, so I urge value and income investors to nibble at these levels.

Several authors have covered APLE in the past, but I wanted to look at a subject that I haven't seen covered by previous analysts, so forgive me for the fact that it will be a little specific in nature.

To examine a source of continued financial strength of operations of APLE, let’s consider the cap rates on the recently acquired hotels. Because one of the acquired hotels came into possession with two days left in the quarter, we can ignore it for now.

Image from 8/6 10-Q filing

2,100,000 in NOI from recently acquired hotels in the 6 month period from January through June

473 rooms

263 rooms for 4.5 months

210 rooms for 2 months

We have to adjust for limited time contributing during the period, where X is the average NOI per room in the first 6 months:

210x (.33) + 263x (.75) = 2100000

69.3x + 197.25x = 2100000

266.55 x = 2100000

X = ~$7878

$2077700 + $1659000 = $3736000 full 6 months NOI for new hotel rooms

$3736000 x 2 = 7,473,400 yearly NOI for new hotel rooms

7,473,400 NOI / 107,300,000 purchase price = ~6.96% cap rate

A 7% cap rate on the new upcoming properties not factored into earnings yet should add somewhere around $.05 and $.06 per share per year, or just over a penny per share per quarter. Remember, these income properties have already been paid for but are not throwing off cash yet.

Interest Rates and Debt

Interest rates spiking upwards has put a lot of pressure on not only the stock market, but on REITs and high yield specifically. APLE just refinanced their debt this summer to reduce their total amount available for borrowing, extending the maturity date and lowering their interest rate on the outstanding loans.

Image from 8/6 10-Q filing

I think this was a prudent move, as APLE has historically employed much less leverage than its peers. Interest rates on their debt will go up slightly due to the increase in LIBOR, by about 0.20%, but I don’t think that this is an overly concerning amount. 0.20% more on the 875 million worth of interest-rate sensitive loans would cost APLE an additional 1.75 million per year, or less than a penny per share total per year.

Image from global-rates.com

This movement should affect REITs that employ a significant amount of leverage more than APLE, which sits at 0.39 debt to equity. While APLE will not be a flashy growth stock, it will certainly continue to conservatively acquire properties at favorable cap rates and control costs in the process.

Hurricane Tailwinds vs. Headwinds

Until we hear the actual damage to Southeastern hotel properties, we won’t know how much APLE will be affected. However, part of this can be offset by the almost assuredly increased bookings in some of their other regional hotels. We saw an essentially flat effect from Hurricane Harvey. While I don’t enjoy viewing natural disasters as having profit potential, there exists a tailwind for hotels in this particular instance that matches potential damages.

Summary/Outlook

Image from yahoo finance

While past performance does not guarantee future performance, the chart of APLE above would suggest that the company’s stock price doesn’t stay down for long periods of time. I urge investors to take out a least a partial position at these levels, as they can lock in a conservative, safe 7.3% yield that pays out monthly. A surge in interest rates is only going to cost APLE less than a penny per share in earnings over an entire year. The fear over the potential impact on REITs is overblown and wise investors can take advantage of the mispricing opportunity.

Part 2 will look at another REIT that I believe represents a great value post-market sell-off and another cornerstone to an income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.