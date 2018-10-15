Protect Your Portfolio And Increase Returns By Focusing On Earnings Trends

Backtested performance does not guarantee future returns, but the main point is that watching the trends in earnings revisions can be a smart strategy to improve decision-making and optimize returns in the market.

Introducing a quantitative system that relies on earnings revisions to evaluate the market environment and select individual stocks. Backtested performance is quite strong.

Both at the individual stock and at the broad market level, the main trend in earnings expectations is a key return driver that should not be ignored.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. There is an almost infinite amount of variables to consider when making investment decisions. However, the smart thing to do is focusing on the variables that can have a stronger impact on your returns and risk in the market.

At the end of the day, a stock is simply a share in an ownership of a business. This means the earnings of such a business are major return drivers for the stock price. For this reason, following earnings expectations can make a huge difference in returns over the middle and long term.

Earnings Revisions Matter

Stock prices don't just reflect current fundamentals, but expectations about those fundamentals can be even more important as a return driver. The value of a business depends on its earnings to a good degree. When earnings expectations for the company are improving, chances are that this trend will push the stock price in the right direction.

A research paper entitled Using Earnings Estimates for Global Asset Allocation, by Joseph F. Emanuelli and Randal G. Pearson, evaluates how investors can obtain market-beating returns by investing in the markets with the biggest improvements in earnings revisions. From the paper:

"Using the earnings-estimate revision ratio, an aggregate measure of changes in analysts' earnings forecasts, an investor can enhance returns from international asset allocation. Our results indicate that an investor who purchased the market indexes of the five countries with the highest revision ratios would have outperformed the mean return of all 24 countries included in the study by up to 6 percentage points over a 12-month holding period."

Reaching a similar conclusion, data from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) shows that investing in stocks with strong and positive earnings revisions in the U.S. stock market can lead to market-beating returns.

The analysts at AAII have tracked a portfolio of companies with rising earnings expectations since 2003, and such portfolio has produced impressive gains. Based on data from AAII, the portfolio of stocks with rising earnings estimates has delivered an annual return of 23.8%, versus an average return of 5.4% for the S&P 500 index in the same period.

Being On The Right Side Of Earnings

The following quantitative system is based solely on companies in the S&P 500 index, so it only invests in relatively big and liquid stocks.

Stock selection is based on earnings revisions. The system selects the 50 stocks in the S&P 500 index with the strongest revisions in sales and earnings numbers. This is calculated through an algorithm that calculates the average fluctuation in five key variables over a 4-week period.

This includes:

The percentage increase in earnings expectations for the current quarter.

The percentage increase in earnings expectations for the current year.

The percentage increase in earnings expectations for the next year.

The percentage increase in sales expectations for the current year.

The percentage increase in sales expectations for the next year.

In addition to a stock selection mechanism, the system also includes a market hedging component. When earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 are declining, the system goes for protection by hedging the portfolio with a short position in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

The main trend in earnings revision is evaluated by comparing the 5-day moving average in earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 versus the 21-day moving average. If the 5-day moving average is above the 21-day moving average, this means that earnings expectations are rising and there is no need for coverage. The portfolio is hedged when the 5-day moving average in earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 is below the 21-day moving average, which generally means that earnings expectations for the index are declining.

Leaving all the numerical considerations aside, the main concept behind the system is actually quite straightforward and easy to understand. The system only buys the 50 stocks with the strongest trends in earnings revisions in the S&P 500 index. In addition to this, the portfolio is hedged when earnings estimates for companies in the index as a whole are trending down.

Backtested Performance And Investment Recommendations

The backtest builds an equally weighted portfolio with the 50 stocks recommended by the quantitative system, and it evaluates performance since 1999. The portfolio is rebalanced every four weeks, and it has an assumed trading expense ratio of 0.2% per trade. The benchmark is SPY.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Backtested performance numbers are quite strong. Total return for the system since 1999 stands at 503.28%, versus a total cumulative return of 215.34% for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF in the same period. System alpha during the backtesting period amounts to 5.44% annually.

In other words, a $100,000 investment in the market tracking ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $315,300, and the same amount of capital allocated to the portfolio recommended by the quantitative system based on earnings revisions would have a much larger value of $603,300.

Not only that, the system substantially outperforms the benchmark with a smaller downside risk. The maximum drawdown for the quantitative system was 26.77% during the backtesting period, versus a maximum drawdown of 55.42% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF. In essence, the system has produced both superior returns and smaller downside risk than the benchmark ETF.

In case you were wondering, the table below shows the 50 stocks currently recommended by the system. Data in the table also includes market capitalization in millions, forward P/E, and return on assets.

Name MktCap Fwd PE ROA% Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) $25,682 54.71 8.81 Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) $19,311 9.2 1.22 Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) $128,106 14.09 3.21 Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) $33,923 23.16 1 Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) $17,260 24.67 3.86 Apartment Investment & Management Company (NYSE:AIV) $6,585 110.13 5.85 Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) $1,075,660 18.9 16.16 Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) $27,296 14.05 5.06 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) $6,459 13.42 1.18 Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) $5,149 5.42 -0.26 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) $93,849 15.86 1.14 C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) $12,720 20.47 13.62 CarMax Group (NYSE:KMX) $11,895 14.63 4.17 CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) $13,221 12.29 6.43 Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) $58,021 9.41 8.78 CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) $12,241 35.81 4.22 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) $8,874 13.69 11.76 Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF) $11,761 22.07 4.33 Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) $20,000 25.75 11.82 CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) $60,289 19.17 16.96 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) $23,645 10.64 5.96 Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) $13,250 18.91 12.15 Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) $47,743 15.55 3.18 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) $13,039 13.75 1.26 Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) $34,564 14.89 9.91 Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR) $14,711 12.48 0.66 EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) $70,765 21.68 12.6 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) $11,817 18.96 12.44 Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) $95,373 11.12 3.52 Grainger (W.W.) (NYSE:GWW) $17,488 19.29 13.28 Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) $19,827 N/A -14.36 HollyFrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) $11,720 12.29 13.45 Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) $13,288 55.14 -5.07 Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) $13,950 7.65 0.7 Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) $36,516 15.15 8.25 Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) $186,396 16.26 1.51 Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) $12,678 19.01 -0.49 NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) $19,999 17.4 2.41 Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) $5,036 7.13 7.7 Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) $58,850 15.14 5.21 Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) $24,505 23.9 12.95 Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) $29,571 25.52 5.26 Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) $15,693 9.56 1.02 Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) $38,947 14.49 5.55 Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) $12,806 13.26 2.26 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) $41,472 18.84 17.62 The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) $66,211 19.93 1.19 T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) $24,369 13.62 22.76 Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) $112,879 19.56 19.61 Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) $46,377 16.42 9.37

The system remains unhedged as of the time of this writing, because the trend in earnings revisions for companies in the S&P 500 is currently up. However, there have been some signs of weakness lately, and it will be remarkably important to monitor the data in the coming days with earnings season gaining full speed.

It's important to keep in mind that backtested performance does not guarantee future returns. These kinds of systems tends to work quite well when the main trend in earnings estimates is clearly defined either up or down. When earnings expectations are moving sideways, chances are that a system such as this one will produce plenty of false signals and disappointing performance numbers.

Needless to say, the main trend in earnings revisions is clearly important, but it does not really tell you everything you need to know about an investment decision. Variables such as valuation, financial quality, and competitive strengths - to name a few noteworthy examples - are some of the multiple qualitative and quantitative factors that need to be considered when making a well-informed decision in the market.

That being acknowledged, the main point is that following earnings revision can be a remarkably effective tool to increase returns and reduce downside risk in your portfolio. It clearly makes sense to consider this data when making investment decisions.

