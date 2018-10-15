Twitter: Is Engagement Enough? Nope

Twitter is heavily investing for growth and to increase the number of advertisers on its platform.

Investment Thesis

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) certainly has a strong niche and great potential to grow. Presently, the company is developing and deploying machine learning code to successfully target particular individuals and entities, thereby offering advertisers adequate returns on investment. The problem is, that I found Twitter's shares overvalued, with a lot of this potential already being priced in.

Recent Developments

Twitter has a resilient financial position. On the one hand, it finished Q2 2018 with a net cash position of $3 billion. But upon slightly deeper investigation, we can see that Twitter is positioning itself for investing heavily for growth, and to do so it looks to take on additional debt.

For example, with the benefit of hindsight, the company was very timely in signing up to an unsecured revolving loan of $500 million back in August, before interest rates were set to start rising, but on the other hand, this amount of borrowing being drawn up pretty much sums up Twitter's position. There is undoubtedly a chance that it may press forward and strive ahead. But my argument is that paying up $20 billion market cap for TWTR makes for a challenging investment.

Future Prospects - Machine Learning

Twitter's long-term opportunity is driven by its goal of offering advertisers a solid return on investment. The company hopes to be able to cut through a noisy marketing world with a plethora of competing social media platforms. And to leverage its machine learning algorithms - to target specific users, topics and events. Twitter affirms that by employing machine learning code, it will improve user experience. Key features include making notifications more relevant to people, as well as surfacing noted interests to its platform users.

Ultimately, the game for Twitter is to increase its users’ engagement. In other others words, time spent on Twitter. Furthermore, Twitter is looking to increase the strength of its machine learning models to recognize inappropriate behavior on its network and shut it down sooner. The key message being pushed by Twitter is that the platform is safe for all groups. Additionally, it is determined to increasingly encourage its users to actively participate in conversation.

Moreover, Twitter wishes to focus on what it terms the torso of its opportunity. Essentially, how to grow beyond its top 100 advertisers to its next hundreds of advertisers. These are large companies who don’t advertise on Twitter or don’t advertise at all. The next leg of the opportunity is to take Twitter's learnings from its top 100 advertisers to benefit its next 100 large advertisers.

Valuation

I have chosen as Twitter's peers companies with exposure to advertising revenue and/or which are a social media platform. What becomes readily apparent is that Twitter is not all that cheap.

In essence, how does Twitter demonstrate to investors that it has a strong and resilient and meaningful platform for advertisers?

The company's ability to generate free cash flow is certainly improving - there is no question of that. Looking back three years ago to FY 2015, its free cash flow finished just positive at $36 million. Then, fast forward to its trailing twelve months and we now stand at more than $630 million. Having said that, we must consider that Twitter's capital expenditure is also set to increase over the coming few quarters, which will hamper the company's ability to grow its free cash flow as strongly. Furthermore, aside from this latest strong quarters of Q1-Q2, Twitter's heavy investment in the past two years has not translated into strong revenue growth.

In summary, Twitter certainly has a lot of potential, but while its growth is middle of the road, its valuation is anything but the middle of the road.

Takeaway

The company has a lot of work cut out to ensure that it can organize events experience in a relevant way, and further afield to broaden this opportunity to long-term topics. On the other hand, Twitter itself describes how it is increasing its headcount by up to 15% and that its expenses will outpace its top growth in H2 2018. For now, it is difficult to make the argument that the company is undervalued.

Twitter will release its Q3 results in just over 1 week's time on the 25th of October. Stay tuned for updates on its progress.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

