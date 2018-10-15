Nature Publication Provides Additional Validation And Application Of Selecta's SVP-Rapa Platform

The following article takes a closer look at an indication beyond chronic severe gout in light of this publication.

This publication provides further validation and application into Selecta's attractive and novel platform.

Published in Nature, Selecta's novel SVP-Rapa platform controlled capsid immunogenicity associated with systemic delivery of AAV vectors in animal models.

Preface

Within my exclusive marketplace, The Formula, I look for assets that provide therapeutic differentiation (superior efficacy and safety; serve unmet needs; have limited competition).

Selecta Biosciences (SELB) may have a platform that encapsulates the above concepts. Below, we take a closer look in light of a recent publication.

Introduction

Selecta had been trading favorably before the recent biotech sector woes leading into critical data for its lead indication:

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Anticipation in Selecta currently hinges on chronic severe gout data expected later this month. Current efficacy and safety for treatments in chronic severe gout are limited because many bodies simply reject the medication. Selecta's proprietary SVP-Rapa aims to suppress the body's immune system from targeting therapeutics.

Going forward, it appears Selecta's SVP-Rapa platform is attractive for a variety of indications that stretch well beyond gout:

SVP-Rapa has been demonstrated in several disease models to successfully induce durable antigen-specific immune tolerance and improve functional outcomes. Encapsulation of rapamycin by SVP minimizes its systemic exposure and enhances its uptake by antigen presenting cells, and hence promotes the induction of tolerogenic dendritic cells while avoiding systemic immunosuppression

Relevant Terms To Understand Before Reading Further

Immunogenicity - relating to or denoting substances able to produce an immune response. "Immunogenicity has the potential to be a significant obstacle in the development of successful biological drugs. Many of the protein therapeutics elicit immune response when administered to patients."

Gene Therapy - AAV Vectors

Gene therapy is a well-known, promising development in biotechnology. Many relevant companies utilize AAV vectors to deliver the genes to defected cells. Why AAV vectors?

Recombinant AAV (rAAV), which lacks viral DNA, is essentially a protein-based nanoparticle engineered to traverse the cell membrane, where it can ultimately traffic and deliver its DNA cargo into the nucleus of a cell. In the absence of Rep proteins, ITR-flanked transgenes encoded within rAAV can form circular concatemers that persist as episomes in the nucleus of transduced cells. Because recombinant episomal DNA does not integrate into host genomes, it will eventually be diluted over time as the cell undergoes repeated rounds of replication. This will eventually result in the loss of the transgene and transgene expression, with the rate of transgene loss dependent on the turnover rate of the transduced cell. These characteristics make rAAV ideal for certain gene therapy applications.

While use of AAV vectors is, generally, well-tolerated by the body (hence its popularity), it is still recognized that maximizing efficacy and safety by means of suppressing immune response is an important outcome to achieve in the development of these drugs:

Although AAV has been shown to be poorly immunogenic compared with other viruses (i.e. adenovirus), the capsid proteins, as well as the nucleic acid sequence delivered, can trigger the various components of our immune system. This is further complicated by the fact that most people have already been exposed to AAV and have already developed an immune response against the particular variants to which they had previously been exposed, resulting in a pre-existing adaptive response.

Immunogenicity limits the efficacy and safety of drugs and, therefore, is a major concern for drug development, especially for gene therapy (and the use of AAV vectors).

SVP-Rapa In The Setting Of AAV Liver Gene Transfer

In a publication in Nature, researchers discovered that the administration of Selecta's novel SVP-Rapa in the setting of AAV liver gene transfer in animal models "was sufficient to completely inhibit anti-capsid immune responses. Co-administration of SVP[Rapa] with each dose of AAV vector appeared to be essential to completely block anti-AAV antibody responses, as repeated vector administration with no SVP[Rapa] resulted in antibody formation even when SVP[Rapa] was co-administered with the first vector dose."

The authors conclude,

SVP[Rapa] co-administration with AAV vectors is a powerful, yet highly specific technology that enables the prevention of anti-AAV humoral immune responses and T cell reactivity to the capsid. This is a promising approach for safe and effective repeated vector dosing to dose titrate the therapeutic effect and to re-treat recipients of gene therapy in case efficacy is lost over time, thus opening new therapeutic avenues for AAV vector-mediated gene transfer for diseases requiring systemic transduction or treatment in childhood due to early lethality.

Summary

Selecta's platform in preventing immune response to drugs is very attractive for a variety of conditions (from chronic severe gout to rare genetic disorders). I imagine continued validation and application will make Selecta a very attractive partner and M&A candidate going forward.

Beyond its potential in chronic severe gout, Selecta may be a profitable, long-term conviction pick based upon the broad potential and application of its unique platform.

Author's note: I present and update my best ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Formula. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking the pictured flask below!

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospective investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SELB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.