Patients Versus Shareholders

Where they do, deregulation tends to generate business friendly outcomes, but not market friendly ones.

This should shock free-marketeers and open their eyes to the fact that markets sometimes malfunction.

Investors often benefit from business friendly policies as they can limit competition confer market power to companies enabling them to generate higher returns.

Perhaps the best example of the latter is the US healthcare system, where insiders rule and investors rejoice, but at the expense of patients and the rest of the economy.

There is a critical distinction between market friendly and business friendly deregulation but this is almost never made, with sometimes terrible consequences.

Regulation and state intervention in the economy has a bad rap in the US. The Trump government claims that its deregulation drive (mostly in the environmental and financial spheres), is at least partly responsible for the economic miracle.

The other day, Trump wrote an op-ed in US Today warning against regulation and state meddling in healthcare, more specifically plans from the Democrats involving extending Medicare to all US citizens. That would take the US to the path of socialism, and Venezuela, that is, economic ruin.

This is hardly the first time these charges have been made by free market loving politicians, way back in 1961 Ronald Reagan warned that Medicare would destroy American freedom and similar levies have been made against the affordable care act (death panels, massive job destruction, etc.).

However, take a look at the following figure:

If the lines would not have country names identifying them some might have been inclined to think that the outlier would be Venezuela. In fact, it's the US. US healthcare is basically twice as expensive compared to all other advanced nations, while having by far the slowest advance in life expectancy.

This divergence began in the early 1980s, funny enough when Reagan, who riled so much against Medicare two decades before, became President.

It's difficult to imagine this gaping divergence was caused by Medicare as that program started in 1966 and many of the other countries in this graph have a much more extended version of that.

Deregulating healthcare

In fact, Reagan had the same zeal for deregulating ("government isn't the solution, it's the problem") as Trump today.

Austin Frakt, director of the Partnered Evidence-Based Policy Resource Center at the V.A. Boston Healthcare System argues that it was the deregulation wave that happened in the 1980s. He cites McDonough, professor of Public Health Practice at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health (from the NYT):

“No other advanced democracy embraced deregulated health care markets in the way that the U.S. did. It swept through health care as it did every other part of the U.S. economy.”

What deregulators often fail to appreciate is that markets sometimes fail too. Markets should be seen as a means to an end, not the end itself as they function well in many cases, but can fail in others.

Healthcare is a prime example where market failures are rife (see here, here and here and even conservative economist agree). They can be summarized under the heading 'information asymmetries.'

This is a situation in which one party of a transaction knows much more than his/her counterpart, and there is a tendency to exploit that information advantage:

People tend to know much more about their health than insurance companies.

Suppliers of medicine, procedures, devices, etc. generally know more about the quality of these than the consumers.

Adverse selection

The first situation leads to the adverse selection problem where people with high health risk sign up disproportionally, which forces insurance companies to hike premiums, leading to more healthy people to leave insurance, etc. This can lead to a death spiral.

The way the US dealt with this before the ACA (Obamacare) was simply to give insurance companies more or less free reign. They could do stuff like:

This led to a lot of misery which is unique to the US:

The US is the only advanced nation in the world without universal coverage, leaving tens of millions of people uninsured (the ACA halved this rate).

Uninsured people still get sick, and the consequences are often graver as they tend to wait too long, leading to preventable lasting damage, hospitalization, or even death (tens of thousands a year, as it happens, here is an article summing up the studies).

Unique for the developed world, medical debts led to a considerable amount of bankruptcies. According to one source, it was the single biggest source of bankruptcies.

People not changing jobs or starting their own business out of fear of losing healthcare coverage.

While the ACA has mitigated these elements, they are still features of the US healthcare system and really not found in other advanced countries.

Market power

There are numerous problems that can be subsumed under information asymmetries, or lack of transparency, and these often lead to suppliers having a large amount of market power at the expense of patients.

Enormous price differentials defying explanation

Generally, MUCH higher prices of drugs and procedures compared to other advanced countries.

Unintelligible bills

Murky intermediate organizations like PBM's (pharmaceutical-benefit managers) that cream profits and benefit from higher drug prices.

Needless procedures

Price gouging

Shareholders

Much of what healthcare has to offer are so-called long-term experience goods (or services). These are goods for which it is difficult to ascertain the quality at the time and point of buying, like the effectiveness (and side-effects) of medicine or medical interventions or the quality of a surgeon or doctor. Buyer discretion is often further hampered by a need and/or urgency to buy.

There is, of course, a whole fringe of 'alternative' medicine praying on this with unproven 'medicine' and unqualified doctors praying on ill-informed or (worse, emotionally distressed) patients.

There is a reason we have the FDA with rigorous procedures for assessing the effectiveness and safety of new medicines and even these are far from 100% foolproof, witness a list of 35 FDA approved drugs that had to be pulled from the market as it turned out they produced serious side-effects.

Pricing

Pricing is another issue where the US healthcare tends to be rather murky. Prices for similar procedures can vary enormously even at hospitals close by and patients rarely know in advance what they will have to pay and why. From Yale (our emphasis):

We looked at seven different procedures and found that prices vary tremendously across the U.S. and within geographic areas. Across the country, the price of a knee replacement can vary by up to a factor of 17—the most expensive hospital is 17 times as expensive as the least expensive hospital. Within geographic areas, that can be, for knee replacements, up to a factor of eight. Lower-limb MRIs, when you set aside the reading of the MRI, don’t have much quality variation, yet, as an example, the most expensive hospital in Miami is charging nine times as much for an MRI as the cheapest provider.

Reputation accounts for a tiny fraction (3%) of these differences. One of the reasons for stunning differences in prices is when hospitals merge, they can become regional monopolist and charge accordingly, and hospital mergers are frequent.

Examples of stratospheric prices for relatively simple procedures abound and prices not only show incredible and unexplainable variance within the US, they're generally way above those in any other advanced nation:

Transparency

The market is extremely complex, as the Mylan EpiPen saga made clear (Bresch is the CEO of the company), from Bloomberg:

Many ordinary Americans who haven’t reached their deductible limits are being exposed to high list prices that were intended to be no more than a starting point for negotiations between powerful institutional sellers and buyers. In other words, a price that was basically fake has become all too real. This is what Bresch argued in an interview on CNBC on Aug. 25: “It was never intended that a consumer, that the patients, would be paying list price, never. The system wasn’t built for that.” If the system wasn’t built right, why not build a new system? That would involve untangling a web of rebates, reimbursements, pass-throughs, copayments, and fees. “It’s not simple to fix or change this gigantic machine we’ve built,” says Adam Fein, president of Philadelphia-based Pembroke Consulting, which advises drugmakers on sales and distribution.

And prices are often kept as secret as possible, from Yale:

The negotiated transaction prices paid by private insurance companies to healthcare providers have been treated as commercially sensitive data and therefore have been largely unavailable to researchers.

Perhaps you should try to decipher the bill you get for your medical procedure, well, good luck to that as these are almost invariably inscrutable. A news outfit, Vox tried to change that, and they ran into (from VoX):

The American Hospital Association is warning its members about Vox’s emergency room billing project. The memo, reported by trade publication Becker’s Hospital Review, came a week after we launched a new effort to bring more transparency to medical pricing by collecting readers’ emergency room bills.

They are clearly not happy with more transparency as information asymmetries are a source of profits for them, simple as that. It's easier to get information about parking cost at hospitals than their fees for procedures.

Lack of regulation

And the problem isn't regulation, it's a lack of regulation, here is Vox:

In Europe, Canada, and Australia, governments view the market for cures as essentially uncompetitive and set the price as part of a bureaucratic process, similar to how electricity or water are priced in regulated US utility markets. THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT IS EXCEPTIONAL IN THAT IT HAS NO POWER TO REGULATE DRUG PRICES

And here is Bloomberg (our emphasis):

Unlike other rich countries, the U.S. doesn’t directly regulate the price of drugs. As a result, Americans spend more on prescription medicines than anyone else. The main U.S. government health programs for the poor and the elderly spent almost $195 billion on prescription drugs in 2015. Medicaid, the program for the poor, gets fixed rebates from drugmakers. Yet Medicare, the program for the elderly, spends almost three times as much and is prohibited by an industry-backed law from negotiating with drug companies.

And Yale (our emphasis):

The U.S. is an outlier because it is one of the only countries where healthcare prices are market determined. In most countries, the prices are regulated. One of the challenging questions in healthcare is whether the ways that healthcare differs from traditional markets allow prices to be set through negotiation. I think the jury is still out.

And while Trump promised Medicare negotiating bulk discounts during his campaign, the swamp, uuh, industry lobby has effectively neutralized this.

There is actually a substantial amount of proof that regulating prices works. The one part of US healthcare where the government does regulate prices is Medicare. As it turns out, prices for procedures are often much lower than in the private sector, from Yale:

Unnecessary procedures

Another reason why US healthcare is expensive is that there are incentives for overusing the system, from NYT:

We could stop paying doctors and hospitals for each service they performed and instead compensate them with a fixed monthly fee for taking care of each patient.

Murky middleman

On these murky PBM's, here is Business Insider:

And now there's a growing realization, from Washington to Wall Street, that PBMs have been a big beneficiary of soaring drug prices burdening Americans — profits of the largest companies have doubled in recent years — even as they pitch their services as critical to controlling costs. It's what one Wall Street analyst described as a "perverse incentive" in the business. A recent Morgan Stanley analysis showed that PBMs' earnings would take a direct hit if drug companies began to slow down on price hikes... Because of their complexity and opacity, they've managed to dodge the kind of intense scrutiny that drugmakers are facing.

And Prospect:

Over the past 30 years, PBMs have evolved from paper-pushers to significant controllers of the drug pricing system, a black box understood by almost no one. Lack of transparency, unjustifiable fees, and massive market consolidations have made PBMs among the most profitable corporations you’ve never heard about... Why haven’t PBMs fulfilled their promise as a cost inhibitor? The biggest reason experts cite is an information advantage in the complex pharmaceutical supply chain... This lack of transparency enables PBMs to enjoy multiple hidden revenue streams from every other player

That is, literally profiting from information asymmetries, and it frequently leads to rather curious situations, from Bloomberg (our emphasis):

Eric Pusey has to bite his tongue when customers at his pharmacy cough up co-payments far higher than the cost of their low-cost generic drugs, thinking their insurance is getting them a good deal. Pusey’s contracts with drug-benefit managers at his Medicap Pharmacy in Olyphant, Pennsylvania, bar him from volunteering the fact that for many cheap, generic medicines, co-pays sometimes are more expensive than if patients simply pay out of pocket and bypass insurance. The extra money -- what the industry calls a clawback -- ends up with the benefit companies. Pusey tells customers only if they ask. “Some of them get fired up,” he said. “Some of them get angry at the whole system. Some of them don’t even believe that what we’re telling them is accurate.”

Yes, you read that right. Pharmacies are explicitly prohibited by these PBM's from notifying their customers that they can purchase a generic medicine for less than their co-payment for the branded one covered by their insurance policy.

Price Gauging

On price gauging, many will be familiar with "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli (now serving jail term for unrelated fraud) as his company Turing Pharmaceuticals based on an explicit strategy, from Wikipedia:

Shkreli set a business strategy for Turing: to obtain licenses on out-of-patent medicines and reevaluate the pricing of each in pursuit of windfall profits for the new company, without the need to develop and bring its own drugs to market.[55][56] As markets for out-of-patent drugs are often small, and obtaining regulatory approval to manufacture a generic version is expensive, Turing calculated that with closed distribution for the product and no competition, it could set high prices.[55]

He did that with Daraprim for instance, severely restricting distribution and then hiking the price 56-fold. Almost as well known is, of course, Mylan's EpiPen, which increased a more modest 500% in price.

However, the practice of price gouging is pretty widespread, from Business Insider:

The biggest price increases, not accounting for rebates, between 2014 and 2015 were: Glumetza, a diabetes drug made by Valeant Pharmaceuticals: 381.40% Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate, a generic drug that's used to treat arthritis and malaria: 371.80% Pennsaid, a topical drug used to treat osteoarthritis pain in the knee: 296.40% Econazole Nitrate, a generic antifungal cream: 275.70% Mitomycin, a generic chemotherapy drug: 163.10%

Valeant, now Bausch Healthcare (BHC) used to be the undisputed king of price gauging, cutting its own R&D from 12% to 3% of sales and acquiring small companies, strip them of people and hike the prices of their drugs (creating a network of phoney pharmacies to generate phantom sales in the process).

Shareholder capitalism

Perhaps the logic of this has been best explained by the CEO of Nostrum Laboratories, after raising the price of its antibiotic nitrofurantoin 400% in a day (from $474.74 to $2.393) he defended his action on moral grounds (The Hill)

I think it is a moral requirement to make money when you can ... to sell the product for the highest price," he said. Mulye said the branded version of the drug increased in price to $2,800. Mulye also defended Martin Shkreli, the disgraced pharma CEO who faced national criticism, including outcries from members of Congress, after he increased the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent. “If he’s the only one selling it, then he can make as much money as he can,” he added. “This is a capitalist economy, and if you can’t make money, you can’t stay in business.”

Shareholders over patients, in short. Of course, it's one thing to stay in business or make money, quite another to hike prices by multiples.

Shareholder capitalism doesn't only manifest itself on the price side (MarketWatch):

Last year his company billed its customers $35.5 billion to pay for administrative costs and stockholders’ income. That’s before paying for a single pill, doctor, scalpel, or CAT scan. That represents one-fifth of the company’s $185 billion in revenues and a quarter of the $144 billion its customers paid in insurance premiums. No wonder Hemsley has been paid $15 million a year in recent years. Indeed, last year’s proxy statement shows Hemsley has accumulated 3.2 million UnitedHealth Group shares. Total value today: $528 million.

The tying of executive compensation to the share price reinforces the tendency to hike prices as it provides executives a direct incentive.

Opioid crisis

Another aspect of market liberalization is that it gives companies wide leverage to market their products. A rather instructive example of the possible harms of this is, of course, the opioid crisis.

Again, information asymmetries played a substantial role, where the producers downplayed their dangers (64,000 deaths from overdoses in 2016) and addictive potential, apart from showering physicians with benefits.

Apart from downright bribery, financial incentives also played a prominent role, from Vox:

The latter is a result of what Stanford addiction specialist Anna Lembke, author of Drug Dealer, MD, describes as “the Toyotazation of medicine — tremendous pressure on doctors within these large integrated health care centers to practice medicine in a certain way and get patients out in a timely fashion to be able to bill insurers at the highest possible level and to make sure that their patients were satisfied customers.” Opioids provided an answer to these two problems.

Some of these companies had to pay hundreds of millions in fines as a result of their misleading campaign so there is some redress here (with more lawsuits to follow).

Smoking

There are, of course, also examples where regulation has produced considerable health benefits and, in fact, here the US has done considerably better than many other advanced nations and the reduction is at least in part the result of policy from the CDC:

Proven population-based interventions – including tobacco price increases, comprehensive smoke-free laws, anti-tobacco mass media campaigns, and barrier-free access to tobacco cessation counseling and medications – are critical to reduce cigarette smoking and smoking-related disease and death among U.S. adults, particularly among populations with the highest rates of use. Cigarette smoking among U.S. adults has been reduced by more than half since 1964, yet remains the leading preventable cause of disease and death in the United States. It kills more than 480,000 Americans each year.

The Swamp

From the NYT:

With half a billion dollars spent by medical lobbyists each year, according to the Washington-based Center for Responsive Politics, our fragmented profit-driven system is effectively insulated from many of the forces that control spending elsewhere. Even Medicare is not allowed to negotiate drug prices for its tens of millions of beneficiaries, and Americans are forbidden by law to re-import medicines made domestically and sold more cheaply abroad.

And all that lobbying protects the entrenched positions and can bend potentially threatening laws in response to crisis. Just as an illustration, there was a law passed in response to the opioid crisis that was supposed to improve enforcement around prescription drug abuse and diversion. However (Business Insider):

In actuality, the law raised the standard that the DEA needed to prove in order to crack down on a drug company's pain pill distribution, making it more difficult for them to enforce fines against the companies... The Post called it "the crowning achievement of a multifaceted campaign by the drug industry to weaken aggressive DEA enforcement efforts against drug distribution companies that were supplying corrupt doctors and pharmacists who peddled narcotics to the black market." Lobbying groups, including the groups representing drugmakers, retail pharmacies, and drug distributors, spent more than $106 million in support of the bill, the Post found.

The law was actually introduced by Tom Marino, Trump's drug czar, that is, the swamp is still very much there.

Keeping America Safe!

There are, of course, other areas where sensible regulation can improve the safety of Americans, like traffic, firearms, food and obesity, air pollution (which kills 7M people a year worldwide), etc. Regulation clearly serves in other parts of the economy.

Capitalism is fine

This isn't a rail against capitalism, it's a rail against a mindless and/or dogmatic stance against regulation (and insistence of the primacy of shareholder value above everything else always).

What we propose isn't a revolutionary overthrow of the capitalist order, we simply urge to treat markets as means to an end, not an end in themselves. Deregulation is often fine, where markets are well defined and can be expected to work well without generating significant problems.

Healthcare isn't such a sector and this isn't really rocket science. Deregulation has exposed substantial real (and created) information asymmetries and this has conferred many suppliers with near monopoly power.

This market power has been used to kick and keep out sick patients out of insurance (or limit their coverage, or charge them much higher premiums, etc.) and hike prices of medical procedures and drugs to often irrational heights or limit competition.

These information asymmetries are defended like treasures, witness the extraordinary complex bills you often get for simple procedures, or the secrecy of negotiated prices, or the prohibition of pharmacists to advice customers on cheaper options.

The collective result of that is plainly visible in the first graph of this article, the US healthcare system is a negative outlier.

So it's curious for the President to warn of "Venezuela" if alternatives are proposed when the US is so clearly the negative outlier in healthcare and the proposed alternative works well in other countries.

Instead of bringing up Venezuela, he could have brought up Denmark or Canada (there were some other things wrong with that article).

We're not even arguing here that a single payer system is the necessary solution for US healthcare (there are other systems, like the Dutch or Swiss system that are viable).

What we do argue is that mindless deregulation in the name of free markets runs the risk of empowering insiders and entrenched interests if markets do not function very well, achieving exactly the opposite of what is stated. There is a wider lesson here.

Wider lesson: Market versus business friendly policies

Market friendly policies are often conflated with business friendly approaches, but there is often a dramatic difference between the two. Market friendly policies try to improve the functioning of markets, creating a level playing field for companies, and often require a modicum of regulation or even government intervention.

Business friendly policies may sound similar, but by cutting regulations (or worse, altering them on the behest of businesses) they run the danger of fortifying entrenched interests, increase their market power.

Healthcare is a prime example of the latter. Deregulation has been good for the industry and investors, but the results for the rest of the economy have been terrible.

Another dramatic example where this distinction isn't made is the case of Brexit, where Brexiteers rail against those unelected bureaucrats from Brussels imposing regulations.

However, the overwhelming majority of these simply involve creating a European wide Single Market, a level playing field for companies, which brings substantial economic benefits in terms of economies of scale and scope and increased competition and specialization.

It is distinctly market friendly (the reason a large part of the British labor party is also in favor of Brexit, as it happens), and it's curious that this simple insight is invariably missed by the Brexit free-marketeers, it is a fundamental mistake, in our view.

The most dramatic example of the failure to distinguish market friendly and business friendly policies is the US healthcare sector, but there are signs the problem is spreading and market power is increasing as a result. Good for investors, but not so good for the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.