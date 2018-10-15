IBM Earnings Preview: It All Comes Back To Little-To-No Revenue Growth

The Strategic Imperatives segment or "new tech" has had trouble getting traction.

IBM (IBM), or Big Blue, reports its third-quarter 2018 financial results after the bell on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Street consensus is looking for $3.39 in earnings per share on $19.1 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 3% and 0%, respectively, continuing IBM's long string of low single-digits or flat revenue growth.

However, this is better than the 21 straight quarters from June '17 backwards that resulted in flat to mostly negative revenue growth; so the 4-5% growth that did occur in the last three of 4 or 5 quarters doesn't look too bad in comparison.

But we are back to zero revenue growth for IBM once again.

The issue is the lack of traction in the Strategic Imperatives (SI) Business, which grew 13% in constant currency in Q2'18, up from 10% in Q1 '18. But the segment was growing at mid-teens to high-teens in 2016 when it was less than 40% of revenue, but today the SI business is 50% of IBM's total revenue and has flagged a little bit.

Table 1

Year-over-yr revenue growth in SI segment:

Qtr SI y/y rev growth SI % IBM rev Q2'18 13% 50% Q1 '18 10% 47% Q4 '17 14% 47% Q3 '17 10% 45% Q2 '17 5% Q1 '17 13% Q4 '16 11% Q3 '16 15% 40% Q2 '16 12% Q1 '16 17% 37% Q4 '15 16% Q3 '15 27% 28% Q2 '15 30% 28% Q1 '15 30%

Source: earnings reports, Street research, valuation s/sheet

One note made in 2015 was that SI would be 40% of revenue by 2018, but in fact SI is on target to be 50% of revenue by the end of this year. However, the same note said that SI was thought to be cannibalizing some of IBM's other business lines.

Here is the most compelling stat for IBM (in my opinion)

Table 2:

Consensus revenue estimates last 4 quarters:

Q3 '18 (EST) q2 '18 Q1 '18 Q4 '17 2021 rev est ($'s bl's) $81.9 $81.9 2020 rev est $80.3 $80.3 $80.9 $80.9 2019 rev est $79.9 $80.1 $80.4 $78.8 2018 rev est ($'s bl's) $80.2 $80.3 $80.3 $78.6

Source: reactive IBES consensus ests

Table 3:

Expected year-over-year growth of IBM's forward revenue:

Q3 '18 (EST) Q2 '18 Q1 '18 Q4 '17 2021 est rev gro 2% 2% 2020 est rev gro 0% 0% 1% 3% 2019 est rev gro 0% 0% 0% 0% 2018 est rev gro 1% 1% 1% -1%

internal valuation spreadsheet

That expected revenue growth doesn't tell a good story for Big Blue.

Technical analysis:

Here is a monthly chart of IBM that shows the peak in the stock near $215 in early 2013, and the low put in near $120 in Q1 '16, when Morgan Stanley Technology analyst Katy Huberty made a great buy call on the stock.

From a longer-term perspective, IBM needs to remain above $131 or the 200-month moving average and a higher-volume trade above $155-160 would break the downtrend IBM has been in since Warren Buffett sold his shares in the low $180s in early 2017.

In my opinion, the chart is telling investors to be patient as it's still locked in a longer-term trading range.

A trade below the January '16 lows of $118 would be a loss-limit level.

Table 4: IBM's Valuation

Valuation metric latest qtr Price (10/12/18) $140 3-yr avg exp EPS gro rt 2% 3-yr avg exp rev gro rt 1% 3-yr avg exp P/E 10x Price-to-sales 1.63x Price-to-book 7.1x Price-to-cash-flow 8x Price-to-free-cash-flow 11x Free-cash-flow yield 10% Div yield 4.5% Div as % of free-cash 45% Mstar moat narrow Mstar's 4-year rev CAGR est 1% Mstar's 4-year op pft CAGR est 1.5%

Summary/Conclusion:

As a rule, I like to write about long out-of-favor stocks and do the homework on them for readers in order to stay abreast of what's not working and what's not correlated to this tech and momentum bull market.

Down 35% from its 2013 highs of $215, I'd say IBM fits that bill and has lagged the market badly since 2013.

Clients have a very small position in the stock (just a few accounts of longer-term investors), but the fact is while IBM has a history of being late to the Tech transition game, the company ultimately gets it right.

With Cloud growth still pretty healthy and SI now 50% of revenue, if only the legacy businesses - which one analyst noted legacy business revenue fell 6% in Q2 '18 versus 2% in Q1 '18 - can stabilize, IBM might have a fighting chance.

In the late 1980s, when the Watson family completely missed the move away from Big Iron (mainframes) to the secular PC / server explosion that lasted from the early 1980s to the mid- to late 1990s it took Big Blue from 1988 to 1995 to effect that transition, and it really took Lou Gerstner to throw the kitchen sink at the wall (didn't Lou buy LOTUS 1-2-3? ) to get IBM moving again.

Today, Ginny Rometty hasn't moved with that same sense of urgency that Lou Gerstner did, but according to Morningstar's research, IBM still has a 5.5% market share (per Gartner) in the IT services market and remains one of the world's largest IT service providers.

In other words, like many of the big tech giants of the 1990s, the installed base or the legacy base is keeping IBM in front of clients, but the company needs to come up with some blend of Cloud/Mobile/Security/Social to drive revenue growth for the next 10 years.

As of yet, that's not being seen.

The bottom line is while some Seeking Alpha readers no doubt want to be in front of the next quarter that sees the stock pop $10-15 and start to show some revenue growth, I really think investors might want to wait for what Cuba Gooding, Jr. in Jerry Maguire called "Show Me the Money" (some revenue growth) to get back into the stock in size.

This is a seasonally-strong period for IBM; i.e., its fourth quarter is usually the strongest of the year. For clients, a longer-game is being played and the plan is to wait until some consistent revenue growth starts to appear.

The numbers just aren't there yet - be patient.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.