S&P 500: Still Reasonably Valued

What the title of today's blog doesn't tell you is that valuation is a slippery slope. Some of the seemingly cheapest stocks in the S&P 500 are not really attractive values but more "value-traps," which, like the Sirens of Greek mythology fame, lure investors in, only to see themselves dashed on the rocks. Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Bed Bath (NASDAQ:BBBY) all come to mind. All very cheap on a valuation basis, all adept at destroying investor capital. (Long GM, a little Ford.)

That being said, the market's valuation, i.e., the S&P 500, is always used by both bulls and bears to make their respective cases.

Here is the updated spreadsheet on S&P 500 valuation using J.P. Morgan's Guide to the Markets template, which is one of the few S&P 500 valuation tables (that I know of) that incorporates cash flow valuation for the S&P 500:

(Source: J.P. Morgan's Guide to the Market - apologies for the small print)

What's fascinating to me is that since January 1 '17, using SPY performance data on Morningstar Premium, the S&P 500 is up roughly 26.5% in terms of total return over that 22 months, while valuation metrics like P/E, Div. yield, P/B, and P/CF (price-to-cash flow) remain unchanged.

Only Shiller's P/E has managed to elevate a little.

The S&P 500's P/E is actually a little lower than early '17 due to the corporate income tax rate reduction.

Summary / conclusion: CNBC's Friday night show featured Carter Worth (again), who is a pretty good technician, and he pointed out that the brief move over January '18's high was a "bull trap". The technicians - for good reason - seem to think the risk in the S&P 500 today is a trade down to the February '18 lows of 2,532.69. That was pretty close to the 200-day moving average in February '18. On Friday, October 12th, 2018, the S&P 500 closed just one point above the current 200-day moving average 2,767.13.

Fast Money was only brought up since a number of technicians read over the weekend noted the 2018 lows and the failure at the January '18 highs, hence Carter gets a shout-out.

Personally, I don't think the S&P 500's valuation at current levels is all that unreasonable or even extended, but sharply rising interest rates and trade issues can "compress" valuation and, ultimately, slow growth.

Note the market P/E and the price-to-cash-flow relative to this year's mid-20% S&P 500 EPS growth rate of mid-20% or even next year's expected 10% S&P 500 EPS growth rate. The S&P 500's valuation still seems pretty reasonable.

