Boeing: Any Potential Turbulence From Its Highly Leveraged Capital Structure?

The company's current high-flying stock performance may come down going forward, when recent engineered financial results give way to future ones that are less, if not at all, financially embellished.

The highly leveraged capital structure is nonetheless balanced by adequate liquidity and ample free cash flow. But it leaves little room to debt-finance future business investments just when needed.

Boeing has leveraged its capital structure ever further over the years through continued share buybacks, on top of the ongoing, equity-reducing pension liability adjustments that fund the company's pension benefits.

BA data by YCharts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has seen its stock on a take-off trajectory, starting in 2013 when it resumed share buybacks after a three-year hiatus following the market bottom-hitting 2009. While investors welcomed the EPS-boosting share buybacks, they may have overlooked the cost of doing it: the fast decline of the company’s total equity. Should this cause any concerns? Boeing is financing its assets with an amount of equity that’s only a tiny portion of its total capital. Is this sustainable, and how might future business investments be funded under an already highly leveraged capital structure?

The Path to a Sky-High Capital Leverage

Anyone who has picked Boeing for a good return on equity has stepped aboard the right investment vehicle. The company further leveraged its capital structure each year between 2013 and 2017, continuously shrinking its total equity base and increasing its total liabilities, while total net income trended higher over the same period.

The magnitude of the leverage really shines through when comparing the amount of Boeing’s total equity to its total assets. That percentage dropped precipitously from 16% at the end of 2013, indicating an already debt-tilted capital structure, to a mere 1.5% at the end of 2017. In other words, coming into 2018, Boeing finances its whole business and operations with capital that is 98.5% from debt and other liabilities.

In absolute terms, total equity shrank from $14.9 billion at the end of 2013 to $1.7 billion at the end of 2017. But the account of retained earnings actually showed an accumulation of $16.7 billion over the period, an addition to the equity base. However, Boeing bought back $25.8 billion worth of stock within those five years, more than offsetting the accumulated earnings and effectively shrinking the equity base.

In addition, pension-liabilities adjustments as related to the funding of Boeing’s pension benefits further reduced shareholders' equity by $10 billion to $16.4 billion each year between 2013 and 2017. In combination, share buybacks and negative pension adjustments were using up the company’s equity base.

Should Investors be Alarmed by Boeing's Razor-Thin Equity Deployment?

Coinciding with Boeing’s renewed share buybacks between 2013 and 2017, the stock began a spectacular ascend over the same period as the markets adjusted valuation upward to the company’s faster rising EPS, boosted in large part by accounting for the fewer numbers of shares outstanding, i.e., EPS growth exceeding total net income growth.

While all this was played out in the open as welcoming moves by the company, investors must ask how Boeing could run such a huge business and operations backed by such little equity capital? Steady cash flow is what keeps its high leverage staying on balance, and one cash crunch is all it takes to throw it off.

Having adequate equity capital, a company can stand ready for any liquidity problems or debt repayments, because it can liquidate assets even at a loss to secure whatever funds needed. But without an optimal capital mix, one has to run a perfect operation with enough liquid assets and ample operating cash flow to avoid any potential capital shortage.

For the five years from 2013 to 2017, Boeing maintained a current ratio of between 2 and 1.5, meaning that it was setting aside plenty of working capital to ensure smooth operating cycles. The company also was able to continuously grow operating cash flow and free cash flow in each of those five years, providing cash ammunition for share buybacks.

Competing Capital Uses Against Share Buybacks

After years of returning capital to shareholders, Boeing has seen a dwindling in total cash holdings and short-term investments, down from over $15 billion at the end of 2013 to less than $10 billion at the end of 2017. Luckily, business investments have been very timid over the years. The largest amount Boeing spent on business acquisitions was $324 million in 2017. However, when the company’s CEO starts talking about space airplanes and air taxi services as part of its future business, the company will have to preserve some capital for business investments related to those ventures.

Boeing has also not increased its R&D budget in years, which hovered mostly in the $3 billion range between 2013 and 2017. As the company embarks on those new businesses, an increase in R&D spending may have to pick up speed, reducing the amount of cash flow it generates from operations and putting constraints on capital uses. All this is to say that the days of financially embellished EPS through share buybacks and recent years’ stock run-up as a result of it may soon be over.

Investor Note

For Boeing, the bottom line is that the company can’t afford having any major interruptions to its operations and must have perfect plans and execution. That’s not an undertaking without risks considering its suppliers and customers are all over the world, not to mention the complexity of its defense dealings. If investors have anything to worry about Boeing, it's the company's highly leveraged capital structure and whether it can always hold enough liquid assets and consistently generate positive operating cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.