Is AxoGen A Buy On The Dip?

As long as the clinical evidence continues to back AxoGen's products and management executes its goals, AxoGen is a buy on this dip for those interested in the story.

AxoGen continues to be a great growth story and appears to only be scratching the surface.

The slowed growth is likely attributed to other factors, besides relevant ones like increasing competitor growth and/or decreasing product demand.

Preface

AxoGen (AXGN) is amongst the leaders of nerve repair conduits. If its products continue to demonstrate therapeutic differentiation in comparison with its competitors, it is almost certain to see continued and significant growth moving forward.

Introduction

After an extended run, AxoGen has experienced a significant dip as of recent:

The following article will provide a brief overview of the company, an "autopsy" of what attributed to the recent dip, and its prospects going forward.

Company Overview

According to its website,

AxoGen is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair.

Portfolio

Figure 1: AxoGen sports a robust portfolio of nerve products (Source: AxoGen's website)

AxoGen's products (conduits) are utilized to restore function to damaged peripheral nerves and prevent complications associated with their use. There exists a plethora of preliminary scientific evidence suggesting the validity of such products and AxoGen invests in further research by means of clinical trials. Positive results from these trials will provide further validation and catapult and/or secure AxoGen's products as first-choice in peripheral nerve repair.

Autopsy

The recent dip in AxoGen is likely the result of sector weakness (XBI) and a disappointing quarterly revenue earnings. Because of AxoGen's valuation (> $1.25B), investors are expecting significant and steady sequential growth:

Quarter Revenue 2Q 2018 $20.58M 1Q 2018 $17.26M 4Q 2017 $17M 3Q 2017 $16.05M

My Take: The sequential growth seems intact, despite AxoGen "missing" analyst projections for the quarter. Perhaps, investors are expecting too much, too soon? This is the probable explanation for the recent event and dips like these in growth companies are very common when the story is met with a dash of doubt.

Nonetheless, during the latest earnings call, management addressed the reasons for "slower" than anticipated growth:

We continue to have a hybrid commercial model with 19 independent sales agencies that account for approximately 20% of our revenue. In the quarter, we experienced challenges in a few of these territories. We are addressing these challenges and we believe sales agencies will continue to be an important aspect of our growth in selected territory.

AxoGen intends to increase its sales force and believes it is just "scratching the surface":

AxoGen is generating strong revenue growth in a nerve repair market that remains largely untapped. There are more than 900,000 nerve repair surgeries annually in the U.S., pointing to a market opportunity of over $2.2 billion for AxoGen's products. The majority of these procedures are being performed in approximately 5,100 centers. Most of our 634 active accounts are still at an early stage of penetration and provide additional opportunities for growth. As a result, we believe we're just scratching the surface of our available market potential.

Despite the recent difficulties, management still expects to meet the goals established for the year:

Turning to guidance, we are reiterating our 2018 full year guidance. We expect 2018 revenue will grow at least 40% over 2017 revenues and gross margins will continue to be above 80%. Additionally, we continue to expect to have at least 80 direct sales reps by year end.

Prospects Going Forward

My Take: It seems the recent dip in shares of AxoGen is an overreaction, exacerbated by marked sector weakness. Management reiterated 2018 full-year guidance, is strengthening its sales force, and just beginning to tap the market (e.g. revenues from breast reconstruction neurotization is on the horizon). Analysts are projecting $22.52M and $24.38M for quarters 3 and 4, respectively. For AxoGen to meet its goal of 40% revenue growth YOY, it needs to secure at least $84.56M in revenue this year. This means the next two quarters need to average $23.36M, which is in line with analyst expectations.

On The Lookout: (1) I'm curious to see if this is a management team that underpromises and overdelivers. If AxoGen meets and beats its guidance, that is a green flag for continued momentum going forward. (2) It's important to see if data from clinical trials provide further validation and differentiation for its products. (3) Finally, I'm waiting to see if AxoGen continues to achieve the five "goals" it has set for itself as a company (building market awareness, getting the message out on nerve repair, growing the body of clinical evidence, executing sales, and expanding product pipeline/applications).

Valuation

At writing, AxoGen has 38,323,046 shares of common stock outstanding trading at $33.98/share. This is good for a market capitalization of $1.302B. As of June 30, AxoGen had $133.6M in cash and cash equivalents with no debt. Analysts are projecting 2019 revenues to be ~$118M.

Risks

AxoGen does have relevant competition in this untapped and highly-fragmented market, including companies like Integra (IART), Baxter (BAX), and Stryker (SYK).

Clinical data may not be positive or suggestive of therapeutic differentiation.

Management may not be able to deliver on its goals.

AxoGen can be under the influence of sector/market weakness.

AxoGen may have to dilute shareholders to continue its operation.

Prospective investors are encouraged to become familiar with all risks associated with an investment in AxoGen (read 10-K).

Summary

For those interested in the story, I would recommend initiating a cost-effective and risk-averse position in AxoGen at these prices. I would also recommend watching the company closely for the next few quarters to verify if there is, indeed, momentum to this growth story and if management is good for its words. Only in this event would I, then, recommend accumulating shares of AxoGen.

