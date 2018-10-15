The FedEx Sell-Off Has Gone Too Far

FedEx is a wonderful DGI name for those with a long time horizon, and who are willing to wait around for a low yield to really compound and prosper.

The sell-off in the markets during the last couple of days has done a lot of damage to stock prices. With that being said, we’ve been on a major run during the past 2-3 years, and I think it’s fair to say that many equity valuations have grown too high. Some of this pain makes sense, and for long-term investors, it’s fairly easy to stomach before we’re still sitting on huge gains (remember, the major market averages are still only down 5-9% from their recent highs). With that being said, I think there have been some babies thrown out with the bath water. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is one of them. In my opinion, the sell-off of FDX shares has gone too far.

First and foremost, let’s take a look at the recent earnings report that started this sell-off in the first place. Going into its ER on September 17th, FDX shares were trading for approximately $255. This was well below the 52-week highs of nearly $275 that the company set in late January during the market run-up at the beginning of the year, but then again, it was also well above the lows of the year (prior to the recent weakness) that it set in late June in the $226 area. FDX was on the upswing throughout July, August, and September until these results were posted, in which higher wages and the U.S./China trade war caused the company to post a significant miss on the bottom line.

Early on in the conference call, Raj Subramaniam, FDX’s Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, highlighted the fact that the trade war with China wasn’t helping the company’s business. He noted that the US/China bi-directional lane only represents ~2% of FDX’s global revenues (and tariffs affect only a fraction of those sales at the moment). Yet, he also highlighted the fact that the uncertainties surrounding trade have negatively affected other markets as well and serve as a hindrance to growth.

In the Q&A portion of the CC, management did say that they were going to stop giving segment margin outlooks. Any time the market has less information, that’s cause for concern for investors. I imagine that this news was taken as negative, though I’m not necessarily sure that was the case. Management's reasoning was that they’d rather analysts focus on the company’s performance as a whole rather than picking apart individual segments, which is fine by me. Elsewhere in the call, management highlighted its goal to make a $1.2-1.5 billion improvement to the company’s operating income by FY2020, which should be bullish for margins moving forward.

Management also noted that while the company is already producing strong cash flows that are increasing, it expects that trend to continue. This will allow FDX to continue to make the necessary investments into its business, as well as return cash to shareholders. Management stated that since FY’14, FDX has bought back 73.1 million shares for ~$11 billion. As you can see in the F.A.S.T. Graph below, FDX has established itself as a strong dividend growth play as well, and management said that it expects for both buybacks and dividends increases to continue.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

With this negative news out of the way, Executive Vice President and CFO Alan Graf got into the numbers, highlighting the company’s $3.46 EPS print (which was well below the analyst estimate of $3.82). Even though FDX’s EPS was $0.36 below the Street’s expectations, $3.46 still represents 38% year-over-year growth. Graf mentioned that $0.50 of this quarter’s EPS came from a lower tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Even with this in mind, the company’s earnings a year ago during this quarter came in at $2.51, meaning that even if we take out the $0.50 attributed to tax reform, FDX still posted growth of EPS growth of 17.9% y/y. Frankly put, you’re never going to hear me complain about ~18% EPS growth (or 38%, for that matter).

However, the wider market apparently doesn’t share my sentiment, and FDX shares sold off $20/share, from $255 down to $235. And then came the Jerome Powell’s remarks last week regarding rates, the skyrocketing 10-year yield, and a market spooked about the Fed tightening too far, too fast - and now we find FDX trading down near 52-week lows that it set almost a year ago.

Here’s an excerpt of a quick conversation I had with a reader in the comment section of the most recent FDX earnings report. Right after the company reported, shares were down ~2% post market. I never really expected them to fall so far, but I guess that’s why you have price targets figured out ahead of time. As you can see, I was looking at the $220 mark, and here we are.

I mentioned this in the comment thread posted above, but as you can see on this F.A.S.T. Graph, FDX is clearly trading at a discount. On a TTM basis, shares have slumped down below 14x earnings. On a forward basis, they’re even cheaper. No, they’re downpriced at the ~10x levels that we saw during the Great Recession, so these aren’t generational lows, but they’re certainly cheap, nonetheless.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

FDX crossed below my price target during the trading session on Thursday, though I didn’t buy because this was day two of the major sell-off and I wanted to let the “3-day rule” play itself out before dipping into my cash position. This is obviously some pretty inexact science, though I’ve seen sell-offs - whether they be in individual names after isolated events or the broader markets during high-volume scares like this - play out within the confines of the 3-day period, and I thought I would be better off safe than sorry, starting to increase exposure to equities too early.

It appears that the market stabilized a bit on Friday, which is in line with that 3-day rule thinking. Unfortunately for me, FDX is not trading above my desired target price, so I may have missed out on the deal that I wanted. However, this isn’t to say that the shares aren’t still attractive (especially for those who don’t already have exposure). I have a relatively low target price in place because I already own a full position in FedEx, and it’s going to take a fairly wide margin of safety for me to be interesting in going overweight this name.

While FedEx is a leader in its industry, it is a cyclical company. If/when the next global recession hits, business will slow, which will put pressure on the company’s volumes. Over the long term, none of this concerns me, because I strongly believe that global secular trends like globalization, urbanization, and the digitalization of the retail space bode well for a major logistics name like this. With that being said, in the short term, the company’s relatively low yield prohibits me from exposing myself to too many FDX shares, because if a recessions hits in the near future and shares sell off, I won’t be paid much to wait for them to recover. If FDX’s dividend were as high as UPS’s (NYSE:UPS) (in the ~3% range), then I would have no problem whatsoever going overweight this name and making it a core position within my portfolio, even though it is cyclical in nature.

But hopefully, the stock doesn’t bounce hard off of the $217 lows it made recently and I have a chance to add to my position at a price that I feel comfortable with (overweight, or not). Only time will tell if last week’s sell-off was a blip on the radar or the start of something greater. Right now, I’m sitting on ~8% cash, and I’ll surely be watching and waiting for attractive prices either way.

And finally, I suppose it’s worth most recent headline issues that the company is facing, because this probably played a role (however irrational) in FDX’s most recent decline. Last week, the United States Post Office announced that it would be significantly increasing the rates it charges to ship large/heavy packages. Some fear that this will do damage to FedEx; however, while it may effect margins in the short term, if anything, I find the news bullish for the company long term.

Let’s get real: FedEx has been beating the doors off of the U.S. Post Office for years now. Do you really think a USPS price increase is going to change this?

More expensive shipping could enable cheaper, nimbler upstart competition to get a foothold/grab market share (especially in an urban environment, where the last mile is crucial). This does add risk to an investment in FDX shares. However, at the end of the day, I have a really hard time imaging a future where the two global leaders in the shipping/logistics space aren’t FedEx and UPS.

Another risk is that this move generates competition to FedEx in the form of a much larger and formidable competitor: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Some believe that the USPS’s news was directly aimed at Amazon (especially since the President likes to tweet about how Amazon and Jeff Bezos are taking advantage of the Post Office). Personally, I’ve never really bought into this thesis. If anything, it seems to me that the deal the Post Office signed with Amazon probably saved it, or at least, extended its life before an inevitable demise.

It’s no secret that the U.S. Postal Service has subpar management. Its operations are only in existence because it is subsidized by the federal government, and I’m starting to think that in this digital age, there is less and less of a need for this public service. I could easily imagine a future where the mail only comes a day or two a week, allowing those who don’t have access to email to receive important notices, but in all honestly, the internet is so prevalent (and its penetration is ever increasing) that most non-package related shipments are likely going the way of the dodo.

There is no doubt that Amazon (and others) need a strong logistics infrastructure. If the USPS price hikes put too much of a hurting on its margins, it will only make sense for it to look elsewhere. Right now, I don’t think the industry has the capacity to meet increased demand, so someone will have to step up to meet it. That could be Amazon itself, which would be bearish for FedEx in the short and long terms; however, the fact that Amazon hasn’t made a deeper dive into logistics (even though shipping costs are a major drain on its quarterly cash flows) leads me to believe that it might not ever so do.

Jeff Bezos is incredible smart and brave. He’s probably the most respected CEO in the world, and is a proven innovator with uncanny foresight. And yet, he hasn’t truly stepped up to the plate to compete with the major logistics players. Yes, Amazon has built out air hubs and is working on a delivery service allowing local entrepreneurs to start a business and compete with FedEx/UPS for the last mile, yet to me, this feels a bit half-hearted. Amazon has put its name on the project (known as Amazon Logistics), but ultimately, it feels more like a franchise operation where the onus is on the entrepreneurs rather than the parent company.

This is probably a low-cost way to go about building a logistics network. Maybe it’s the smartest way to do so. However, once again, I have a hard time believing that a sort of fragmented network of enterprising individuals will be able to perform better than the well-oiled machine that is FedEx. If Mr. Bezos really thought he could take massive market share, significant reducing Amazon’s shipping costs while turning a profit, I’m sure he would. Since he hasn’t, I have to assume that AMZN’s upper management has decided that the global logistics space is highly complex with barriers to entry that are nearly insurmountable, giving the advantaged to existing powerhouses like FedEx and UPS.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX, UPS, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.