Obsidian Energy: Value Ahoy Straight Ahead

Obsidian Energy (OBE) has been caught in one piece of bad news after another. But that string of bad news appears about to end. Management just settled a proxy fight after pulling the company out of a tailspin that would have doomed many competitors. There was an extremely unrealistic demand from the proxy group and others to sell the heavy oil for a decent profit and use the money to reinvest in the business. Of course, reality settled in when the bids were received. In the meantime, there is a very viable business that will slowly begin to grow despite the Canadian headwinds.

Recently, Canadian oil prices took another, probably temporary, dive. But management has already been working to get the produced production to more profitable market alternatives. Many criticized the slow or no growth originally. That now looks very wise in the face of deteriorating Canadian energy prices. Most likely management will grow once management has found a profitable market for that production. Besides, after all the downsizing, more than a little operations optimization is to be expected.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Obsidian Energy September 2018, Investor Presentation

As shown above, the company sports a balanced portfolio for future growth. The heavy oil often responds faster to rising oil prices than does the light oil. But the heavy oil is far less profitable during industry downturns. That means the heavy oil needs to remain a relatively small part of total production.

The Cardium has several intervals to explore. The main focus in the beginning will be the water-flood areas simply because that is the largest production. However, water-flood projects often involve expenditures a year in advance of production. Therefore, costs will decline in the future as the projects achieve success.

Source: Obsidian Energy September 2018, Earnings Press Release

The second quarter for many Canadian companies often represents a period of low activity. This is due to the Spring Breakup period experienced by our neighbor to the North. Activity then ramps up in earnest in the third period depending upon the weather. The Spring Breakup period varies each year, but it is a necessary fact of life for these companies. Therefore, the second quarter will usually represent a period of low growth and often peak costs.

Obsidian reported a major turnaround project as well as other maintenance and repairs done while the company waited to resume activities. Average expenses are expected to decline approximately C$1 BOE throughout the remainder of the year. By the time of the fourth quarter exit rate reporting, they could decline more.

Management also has a strategy to opportunistically sell the legacy areas during this period of strong commodity pricing. There is of course no guidance except to get rid of the legacy assets before the next downturn. For some time, management has reported sales of less than $10 million from time to time to further this goal. Sometimes, the properties are sold simply for the value of the future liabilities associated with the properties. Not only are the legacy assets high cost, but the profitability also declines over time.

Therefore, investors have assurances of a multi-prong strategy to materially lower future costs. Investors also need to consider that not much drilling and development occurred when the company nearly went under. The resumption of normal drilling and production will also lower costs going forward. New wells with improved design and completion techniques are far cheaper than the older production that is still profitable.

Source: Obsidian Energy September 2018, Earnings Press Release

Mr. Market was badly scared by the negative cash flow from operating activities reported in the second quarter. That would normally be a sign of big trouble. However, this company has legitimate non-recurring (or temporary) reasons for that negative cash flow.

Working capital used a majority of the cash flow from operating activities. The company paid a maturing debt and recorded the cash effects of the realized foreign exchange loss. That C$8 million loss will not recur again because the debt is now gone.

Office lease settlements may recur because the company has leases left over from the corporate downsizing. Management does have plans to sub-lease that idle office capacity to minimize future charges. An economic downturn could derail those plans. But right now there is clearly no economic downturn in sight.

Similarly, restructuring charges will recur for a little while longer. But the company is done restructuring. Therefore, those charges will fade as the future unfolds. The same will be true for other expenses related to the company downsizing (primarily).

In short, cash flow from operations did just fine during the second quarter despite the Canadian headwinds. Management sold a lot of production to reduce the debt load to manageable levels. So the comparisons this year will remain negative. But key ratios are far healthier than they have been in years.

Source: Obsidian Energy September 2018, Investor Presentation

A company like this needs a period of strong oil pricing to jump start operations back into growth mode. The WCS pricing is not particularly helpful in that regard. However, management has begun to take appropriate action to mitigate the situation. Peace River production is now transported to favorable market pricing. Management needs a little time to properly plan growth so that new production receives favorable WTI related pricing rather than WCS. In the meantime, progress on the core areas has been very tangible.

The result is decent returns on the capital budget. It is not unusual for a company emerging from downsizing to have a fair amount of profitable reworks as shown above that will immediately boost cash flow. Those reworks and related high payback activities often return cash within months of the expenditure.

The company shows decent reserve assets above. But the commanding land position in the Cardium is also worth some money. There is absolutely no reason to sell the company now with all the transportation headwinds in the newspapers. Instead, management needs to keep working on the basic operational improvements. These improvements could take a couple of years to fully execute.

In the meantime, the capital budget was increased. Some capital was reallocated towards the Peace River heavy oil projects where returns are excellent (coming in well above forecast) and pricing has improved significantly. Cash flow next year should increase significantly as older hedges expire and Canadian transportation issues are successfully overcome.

Second-quarter earnings results were significantly impacted by hedging losses, the currency losses due upon the payment of long-term debt, and the second-quarter maintenance. Third and fourth quarters will be far more profitable.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website September 22, 2018

The stock price has clearly begun to rally from its lows. Recent pricing action has reversed that rally (by bringing the price closer to $.80) as interest rate and other fears begin to take hold of Mr. Market. However, management is now increasing production and increasing the long-term debt. Therefore, growth plans are underway in a perceived hostile environment. Decent returns often begin right when the market gives up hope.

However, this stock has a long way to go to realize the value behind the assets. By the next fiscal year, quarterly comparisons should begin to be positive. Although, growth will appear restrained from the irregular sale of legacy assets.

This management pulled off a near miracle by saving the company. The market criticized the low growth plans of management before realizing the transportation headwinds that would limit product pricing and growth. Now management appears to have wisely navigated the issues before the market realized the situation.

Management has now upped the capital budget as the company outlook has improved. The Peace River project could be sold in the future. Management has had ongoing conversations with interested parties. But the price will be accretive to investors. Management will not be rushed into a fire-sale pricing of a currently profitable asset.

In the meantime, Mr. Market wants proof of the value of these leases and company operations. Significant cash flow improvement appears very realistic both from the expiration of old hedges and the addition of newly drilled wells.

The debt load of roughly C$400 million appears very reasonable given current company prospects. Now all that is necessary is time to allow management to execute its plans. A deep sustained oil price decline would materially damage the company's future prospects. It is far more likely though that Canada will slowly resolve its transportation issues to allow the WCS pricing to return to far more favorable historical relationships.

Over the next five years, the slow realization of the company asset values could send this stock soaring. This company emerged from the asset sales with some very good prospects. It also has no bankruptcy taint. That is very rare for the history of an oil and gas company that faced the types of challenges in the near past Obsidian Energy overcame. The future should make those memories fade quickly.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OBE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.