Gold Resource Corp.:  Positive Alta Gracia Drill Results And A Potential Dividend Hike

The results, coupled with GORO's on-going construction of its Isabella Pearl project in Nevada, might pave the wave for a substantial dividend increase in the second half of 2019.

GORO recently obtained very favorable drill results from its Alta Gracia property, though the market didn't seem to appreciate them.

Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) recently announced a full suite of 2018 drill results from its Alta Gracia property. I’ve tabulated the results below, including a calculation of $/tonne and a metric of intercept value as the product of the value per tonne and the intercept length. (I’ve used this latter proxy for an intercept’s importance in various earlier GORO articles, so readers can refer to those for more context.)

I’ve also calculated the depth of the relevant intercepts below the drill pad, but since the holes are drilled from different pads (whose elevations aren’t published) the data is just indicative, it doesn’t establish an absolute elevation.

Because many of the intercepts are short or of minimal value per tonne, I think the market has overlooked the positive implications of these results. Let me tease out a number of these.

High Grade Intercepts

Two intercepts show values per tonne in the $500 range. I’ve estimated production costs on the order of $125 per tonne so this should yield cash flows of more than $350 per tonne. Also, the value is predominantly in silver, so that Independencia West becomes a bit of a play on increasing silver prices.

For context, consider that two drill holes on the Mirador vein were most responsible for the decision to bring it into production, I reproduce those from a press release dated Jan 12, 2015:

At today’s metals prices, those holes would have are worth $710 and $382 per tonne respectively and have value x length products of $3,592 and $3,273. Thus hole 418001 on Independencia West is a substantially better intercept based on it value x length of $5,436. On that basis alone, I think we can expect a positive production decision on this vein in 2019.

Wide Intercepts

Alta Gracia already has proven and probable reserves as well as measured and indicated resources as described in the end of year 2017 reserve report:

However, prior to these drill results, the reserves/resources (notwithstanding the two drill holes from 2015) were found in narrow veins most of which were on the order of 1m or less in width. As a result, in my most recent valuation of GORO as a whole, I only attributed $4M of NPV to the Alta Gracia deposit, and I was conservative in assessing any future potential noting:

Because the veins are relatively narrow at Alta Gracia, until the company finds something bigger or the polymetallic indications prove to be a valuable resource, I’m not adding any blue sky dollar amount to my valuation, but certainly this and the other Mexican properties could add such value in the future.

Yet now we have the Independencia W vein that has intercepts of 10.3m, 9.6m and 2.7m at various depths (nominally ranging over 75m of depth, but that depends on the drill pad elevations). This could easily double or triple the resource at Alta Gracia, but much more importantly, it should substantially help the economics of the property, with what the company calls “the discovery of a wide, high-grade zone within the Independencia vein system”. As a result once the EOY 2018 reserve report is released, I anticipate that the Alta Gracia Property can contribute somewhere between $0.50 to $1.00 to the company’s value per share (vs. essentially $0 today).

Intercepts Validate the Exploration Potential of the Alta Gracia Property

We already know that Alta Gracia hosted a number of artisanal mines, mostly going after near surface silver and gold. We also know that there are a number of prospective targets on the property, including the potential for polymetallic (i.e. base and precious metal) deposits. The finding of a rich and wide vein only strengthens the possibilities of future discoveries.

Moreover, there has been no exploration at any depth yet. Remember that the El Aguila property followed a similar path where near surface deposits were found first, but the real prize was the polymetallic vein systems at depth.

Adding to this potential is the fact that Mirador and Independencia W are in line with each other, opening the possibility that they have a common feeder vein or system.

GORO’s Entire Mexican Property Holdings are Still in Play

GORO has long touted its property holdings along a potentially mineralized trend, “the San Jose Structural Corridor”:

We already know that El Alguila hosts a number of lucrative deposits and now Alta Gracia is showing promise. There have also been excellent results at El Rey, though currently there is a lack of support from the local communities on drilling this property. Similarly, Las Margaritas has also shown some good drill results. Thus there’s every reason to believe that the structural corridor can be home to any number of economic vein systems. This blue sky potential is certainly not reflected in today’s stock price, and yet may ultimately be GORO’s best attribute.

GORO’s Approach

Given that the company has access to this whole land package, many might ask why they aren’t exploring it more aggressively? I understand this retort, but personally, I have always supported GORO’s “bootstrap” approach of not going to the credit or equity markets to finance gangbuster growth. I think shareholders have been best served by GORO eschewing either debt or equity dilution. The slow and steady approach allows measured development and community building, positive cash flow and earnings, and an uninterrupted, if meager, dividend payout. The latter of which brings me to my final point.

A Potential Dividend Hike

In this article, I’ve focused on the recent Alta Gracia drill results and what these might mean for the Mexican properties taken as a whole. But of course in the bigger picture, GORO is also developing its Nevada unit, with the Isabella Pearl project slated to begin gold production around June of 2019.

The company is doing everything it can to bring that project on line through internally generated cash flows, though they have a mixed shelf that could be tapped if needed. (I hope it won’t be needed, but the weakness in precious metals markets makes me fear it will be.)

Either way, come June 2019, the company will be in a whole new cash flow regime. Conceptually, I think of it this way: cash flow from Isabella Pearl can fund all development of the Nevada properties as well as any property acquisitions that the company might make, while cash flow from Alta Gracia, particularly, once the company taps the silver rich Independencia West vein, can fund continued exploration of the Mexican properties. This leaves the core earnings from the El Aguila property (Arista and Switchback) available for taxes and distribution to shareholders. I think it’s not unreasonable to expect the current dividend rate of 1/6 of a cent per month to increase to 1.5 cents a month or $0.18 annually starting in the second half of 2019. Should that happen, it might attract some dividend investors to the stock, in addition to today precious metals focused shareholder base.

Given the positive results at Alta Gracia, and the near term prospects of a meaningful dividend hike, I remain long my full core position of GORO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GORO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.