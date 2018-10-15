DowDuPont Is Cheap - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/12/18)

Hold off buying General Electric until a dividend cut or equity offering.

Don't buy Boise Cascade due to the slowdown in housing.

Hershey is a conservative buy for the yield.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, October 12.

Bullish Calls

Hershey (NYSE:HSY): It doesn't have momentum and will not put itself up for sale. However, it's a conservative buy for the yield.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX): It'd doing well, and the fact it has come down makes it more attractive.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP): This is a buy at the current price because it has come down, is cheap and is splitting itself into three companies which will unlock value.

Bearish Calls

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC): There is a slowdown in the housing and lumber market. Don't buy.

General Electric (NYSE:GE): Wait and watch to see if the company carries out a dividend cut or a secondary offering.

