Enterprise Products And Its Growing NGLs Web

As the source of the vast majority of the cash flow it can distribute back to investors, Enterprise Products' natural gas and NGLs divisions are key to supporting the firm's 6% yield.

Capitalizing on rising American production of natural gas liquids is about far more than just one asset or one growth project. It is entirely about having the ability to tie together a network of existing operations to support future growth opportunities that really differentiates midstream operators. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is a perfect example of how a well-run midstream company uses its entire asset base to support an energy revolution. Let’s dig in.

Macro overview

Take a look at the chart below from the US Energy Information Administration. Over the past ten years, US natural gas liquids production has more than doubled. Note that this momentum hasn't let up. As of July 2018, the US was producing 4.4 million barrels of NGLs per day, far more than the 2017 average of 3.8 million bpd.

Mapping out the logistics

Starting at the wellhead, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. can use its gas gathering networks in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville shale play, the San Juan Basin, the Jonah & Pinedale gas fields in Wyoming, the Piceance Basin, and elsewhere to transport raw natural gas production to processing plants. Gathering networks can basically be summed up as a web of pipelines that transport raw gas streams from the wellhead to cryogenic processing plants to begin the process of gas processing and ultimately gas/NGLs marketing. Produced wastewater is usually disposed of, or recycled, beforehand.

At cryogenic processing plants, those raw gas streams are first treated to remove impurities in the gas, such as acid gases and sulfur. A dehydration process comes after this stage. Once these steps are completed, methane (dry gas, as it is known) is separated from the ‘wet gas’ (natural gas liquids), with the dry natural gas being marketable at this point in time while the NGLs are still in raw form. Mixed natural gas liquids are not yet marketable as individual products and require further processing before being useful to end buyers. Marketable dry gas is piped off to power plants, petrochemical complexes, and utility companies as it is ready for end uses.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had 11,770 MMcf/d of gross gas processing capacity at the end of 2017, with 9,957 MMcf/d of that being net to Enterprise Products. That capacity has steadily grown throughout 2018, partially due to Enterprise Products bringing its 300 MMcf/d Orla I gas processing plant in Reeves County, Texas, online earlier this year. The Orla I plant also has the ability to separate out 40,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day.

Note Reeves County is smack down in the middle of the Delaware Basin, and Orla I is just the beginning. The second Orla gas plant is set to come online by the end of this month, with a third Orla plant due to be completed next year. These cryogenic processing facilities are being constructed to service ever rising gas volumes out of the Permian Basin. Enterprise Products has commented that combined, all three complexes will have ~1 Bcf/d of gas processing capacity with the ability to separate out 150,000 bpd of NGLs.

Without gas gathering capacity in the Permian, this growth strategy wouldn’t be viable. Enterprise Products operates and owns outright a gas gathering system in the Permian Basin that runs for 1,551 miles. A huge portion of the gas volumes collected through this system is fed into its regional gas processing capacity. Marketable dry gas can be shipped through the El Paso, Transwestern, and Texas Intrastate pipeline networks enabling those volumes to reach end buyers.

Enterprise Products has a very large economic interest in the Texas Intrastate System, which stretches for 7,391 miles across Texas and has 12.9 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. According to the EIA, Texas consumes about 4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas per year, and that this figure doesn’t include pipeline exports to Mexico and liquefied natural gas exports to global buyers.

Pivoting back to the cryogenic processing plants. The raw natural gas liquids that are separated out from the methane are subsequently routed to a fractionation facility, often across very large distances.

Mixed natural gas liquids are routed across Texas through various pipeline networks. Enterprise owns 100% of the 1,085-mile long Chaparral NGLs pipeline system which carries mixed NGLs from processing plants in West Texas to its fractionators in Mont Belvieu. The 100% Enterprise-owned 1,248-mile long Seminole Pipeline is primarily fed by the 100% Enterprise owned 8,132-mile long Mid-American Pipeline System, and a huge portion of this network’s capacity is devoted to transporting mixed NGLs from gas processing plants in Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas to the Mont Belvieu NGLs fractionation hub. Some of this pipeline network’s capacity transported NGLs that are already processed, but it appears the majority of its capacity is devoted to mixed NGLs.

Fractionation plants tend to be clustered in massive industrial complexes, and these facilities can separate out the different natural gas liquids in the mixed NGLs stream. Those hydrocarbons include butane, propane, natural gasoline, ethane, and isobutane. All of which have their own role to play in the global petrochemical and refining industry.

Enterprise Products has a massive natural gas liquids fractionation hub in Mont Belvieu, Texas. After the ninth fractionator was completed and turned online in May 2018, Enterprise has 745,000 bpd of gross NGLs fractionation capacity at the hub. Based on its past ownership structure of those fractionation facilities (Enterprise owned just over 85% of its 2017 year-end gross fractionation capacity in Mont Belvieu), Enterprise probably has around 635,000 bpd net fractionation capacity currently churning out cash flow. Construction has begun on a tenth facility, due to be completed by early-2020. These operations are supported by 130 million barrels of salt dome NGLs storage capacity.

Once these natural gas liquids are finally separated out, the big question is how does Enterprise Products Partners L.P. find an end buyer for all of this output? The answer is simple, exports.

Enterprise owns the Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal, which is situated along the Houston Ship Channel. Aided by various expansions along its natural gas and NGLs asset base, liquefied petroleum gas exports (butane and propane) out of the EHT has risen from an average of 299,000 bpd in 2015 to 424,000 bpd in 2017. Ethane is exported out of Enterprise’s Morgan Point Terminal, which came online in September 2016.

To keep the momentum going, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expanding the liquefied petroleum gas loading capacity of the Enterprise Hydrocarbon Terminal by 175,000 bpd. Management expects this project endeavor will be operational by the end of 2019. 720,000 barrels of LPG export capacity is being made possible through the ability to load a Very Large Gas Carrier in less than 24 hours. Note that the expansion of the Panama Canal is a key part of this logistics network on the marine front.

Final thoughts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. generates roughly 63% of its operating margin from its NGLs Pipelines & Services division. The significance of its natural gas liquids growth ambitions can't be understated. On top of that, Enterprise Products generates ~15% of its operating income from its Natural Gas Pipelines & Services division. Midstream operations that cater to domestic natural gas and natural gas liquids production is how Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is able to pay out a 6% yield.

While Enterprise Products has cut back on the growth of that yield, this isn't due to weakness at its natural gas and NGLs division, but due to the need to self-fund its growth endeavors without having to tap capital markets (which dilutes this upside for existing investors).

It is important to see how all of these midstream operations work in tandem to produce a common goal. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. does a tremendous job supporting the entire logistical network required to support rising domestic natural gas liquids production, which supports strong cash flow growth going forward. Thanks for reading.

