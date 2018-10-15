Opera: Worth A Second Look

Opera News continues to be a major avenue of growth for the company, having quadrupled its MAUs in the second quarter.

The company went public at $12 per share in July and is now trading 35% below that price.

In recent weeks, many technology IPOs from the class of 2018 have fallen to all-time lows as investors shed their holdings in growth stocks. While the pullback has more or less "normalized" the valuations of many perennially expensive growth stocks, others have fallen further despite not being overvalued in the first place.

In my view, Opera Limited (OPRA) belongs in this group. The browser company (often unheard of amidst the dominance of much larger products like Google Chrome (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft Bing (NASDAQ:MSFT)) went public in July at $12 per share and has fallen steadily since. The recent tech rout has put Opera at 35% lower than its original IPO price:

Now is a good juncture to take a second look at Opera: the company has gotten considerably cheaper while also posting a good first earnings quarter since going public. Opera managed not only to maintain its strong growth rate in both revenues and users, but also to turn a positive operating profit as well.

International stocks - both European and Asian - have dramatically underperformed versus their U.S. counterparts this year, and Norway-based Opera is no exception. Opera trades at a valuation multiple far below the majority of its peers in the internet space, despite displaying many of the characteristics investors prize in a growth company - sticky user base, expanding product portfolio, and tremendous unit economics.

Investors should keep a close eye on Opera if it continues to fall - this stock makes for a great rebound play while adding international exposure as well.

Rapid growth balanced with growing margins

The first earnings release for any newly public company is often a good barometer of how the stock will trade in the coming months. Opera announced earnings for Q2 for the first time in late August, and the quarter showed a company that is still in rapid-growth mode but is also making progress on operating margins. Here's a look at the results below:

Figure 1. Opera 2Q18 results

Source: Opera investor relations

Revenues grew 50% y/y to $39.8 million. Under the hood, Opera generated $19.8 million of revenues this quarter from search, up 26% y/y; while advertising revenues of $13.7 million grew 63% y/y and provided much of the quarter's growth.

User metrics remained positive as well. The company touted 182.2 million mobile users and 57.1 million PC users at the end of the quarter, up 13% and 25% y/y, respectively. It was growth in Opera News, however, that was perhaps the most impressive result of the quarter. News MAUs totaled 101 million at the end of the quarter, up more than 4x year-over-year.

Though Opera's popularity as a browser obviously pales in comparison to products like Chrome, it's undeniable with ~150-plus million users across mobile and PC that it isn't irrelevant. Privacy and security the main selling point of the Opera browser - reviews note that Opera comes with a built-in ad blocker as well as an integrated virtual private network (VPN). These features would have to be downloaded separately for many other browsers, including Chrome.

And with revenue growth in the ~50% range, it's clear that Opera is still in the early stages of monetizing its user base. Both advertising and technology licensing are still nascent revenue streams that can provide high-margin sources of income as Opera continues to capitalize on its growth in MAUs.

What is particularly appealing about this business model as well is that it carries tremendous unit economics - that is, Opera doesn't need to incur significant incremental costs to serve additional users. This has allowed Opera to scale up its profitability as its user base grows. As seen in the results above, Opera managed to turn a positive operating profit of $10.5 million in Q2, representing a strong 26.3% operating margin (a margin profile which would rival even mature Internet peers), up more than 3,000bps from a loss margin of -9.6% in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses, in fact, hardly grew from $29.0 million in 2Q17 to $29.4 million in 2Q18, highlighting that as Opera continues to scale out, its cost base remains mostly fixed.

Not only is this a high-growth company, Opera has already begun to turn a small profit, and if repeated at a much larger scale, it can also become tremendously profitable and cash flowing.

Note also that Opera measures its profitability from an adjusted EBITDA standpoint, which also grew ~4x to $16.2 million:

Figure 2. Opera adjusted EBITDA

Source: Opera investor relations

Modest valuation relative to fundamental performance

In light of strong performance in Opera's first earnings quarter, the stock has only continued to bleed. This puts Opera in a very attractive position from a valuation perspective. The recent pullback has brought Opera's market cap below $1 billion for the first time - it's currently trading at a market cap of $852 million.

Opera also has $48.1 million of cash on its balance sheet (shown below), as well as $5.8 million of debt.

Figure 3. Opera balance sheet

Source: Opera investor relations

This puts the company's net cash position at $42.2 million, and its enterprise value at $810 million. In my view, this makes Opera heavily undervalued relative to its expected performance. The company also released revenue guidance of $170-175 million for FY18, implying 32-36% y/y revenue growth. This is most likely very conservative, as the year is already halfway done and Opera grew at 53% y/y in the first half of FY18:

Figure 4. Opera guidance

Source: Opera investor relations

Let's instead assume that Opera can grow at 35% y/y over the next twelve months, and apply that growth rate to the company's trailing-twelve months revenue of $156.2 million. This gives us a revenue estimate of $210.8 million for the twelve months through 2Q19, which puts Opera's current valuation at 3.84x EV/FTM revenues. This is far lower than most of Opera's peers in the internet sector, including Alphabet, which is probably the closest comp due to its similar concentration of search and advertising revenues. Relative to Alphabet, Opera should trade at a premium, as its revenue growth pace is ~2x that of Alphabet's. Instead, it trades at a one-turn discount.

Note also that in the first six months of FY18, Opera generated an adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.0%. If we assume no margin improvement over the next twelve months on our revenue estimate of $210.8 million, we also derive an EBITDA estimate of $84.3 million, against which Opera also trades at a very reasonable valuation of 9.62x EV/FTM EBITDA.

Final thoughts

The recent pullback has created a very timely opportunity to pick up shares of Opera at a discounted all-time low. In my view, Opera is worth at least 5.5x EV/FTM revenues, implying an $11 price target and 43% upside from current levels. Note that even a price jump of this magnitude wouldn't return Opera to its IPO levels. Opera will pass the six-month anniversary of its IPO in early January, and at that milestone, many investors will begin to worry about the selling pressure that comes with lockup expirations. But in Opera's case, the stock has already fallen so far from its original IPO price that insider selling is unlikely to be an issue.

Given the company's strong fundamental performance, I'm inclined to enter a long position in Opera at these levels. The short-term recovery may be bumpy, but as long as Opera can continue its pace of user acquisition, the stock should correct to a more normalized valuation relatively quickly.

