Is Wednesday D-Day For Winnebago?

D-Day invasion. Source: History.com

In military parlance, "D-Day" is the day on which an attack or military operation is to be initiated. On Wednesday, October 17th, Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce quarterly earnings. Analysts expect revenue of $499.25 million and EPS of $0.91. The revenue estimate implies 10% growth Y/Y. A plethora of items could cause WGO to come under attack.

Slowing Top Line Growth

Winnebago designs, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products, along with supporting products and services. Motorhomes generally provide living accommodations for up to seven people. Towables are used as temporary living conditions for recreational travel. The company's revenue has been growing like a bad weed, in line with RV industry shipments. In Q4 2017, Winnebago's revenue of $455 million was up 72% Y/Y. The growth was partly organic and partly driven by its $500 million acquisition of Grand Designs in late 2016.

In Winnebago's most recent quarter (Q3 2018), its revenue of $562 million was up 18% Y/Y. Revenue from Motorized homes was up 3%, driven by sales of new products; sales of Towables grew 33% on strong organic growth from the Grand Design and Winnebago branded lines. Organic sales growth and market share gains led to outsized sales of Towables during the quarter.

Total deliveries of nearly 13,000 were up 23% Y/Y. Motorhome deliveries grew 2%, while deliveries of Towables were up 31%. The average sales price ("ASP") for Motorhomes was flat, while ASP for Towables was up 1%. If sales prices stall, then the company must grow unit sales in order to keep its top line trajectory intact.

That could be difficult, as industry RV shipments appear to have stalled. RV shipments were 348,000 through year-to-date August 2018, up 4% Y/Y. Sales were down 2% for the month of May and off by double digits for the month of August. This has led some to question whether RV shipments will decline for full-year 2019. Slowing RV shipments could create headwinds for Winnebago's sales and hurt sentiment for the stock.

For its most recent quarter, Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) reported its total revenue fell 3% Y/Y, and its backlog was off by 40%. If Winnebago reports disappointing sales, then both THO and WGO could sell off.

Weak Guidance Could Sting

Given dismal industry RV shipments, the glass could be half-full for RV manufacturers and distributors. If Winnebago gives weak sales guidance, then investors could be disappointed. WGO bulls have become used to gaudy top line growth. Revenue grew 18% last quarter and is expected to fall to 10% in the upcoming quarter. What happens if management's forward guidance suggests mid- to low-single digit revenue growth?

Gross margins have also been in decline. For Q4 2017, gross margin was 16%. In Q3 2018, it fell to 15%. If gross margin falls this quarter, it could alarm the market. Stagnant top line growth and declining gross margins could portend a slow wind-down in earnings going forward. That said, I believe the most important metric could be Winnebago's dealer inventory.

Thor's backlog fell by 40% last quarter. In its most recent quarter, Winnego's backlog grew 23% to $507 million. That could imply the lion's share of next quarter's revenue is already in the backlog.

However, Winnebago's dealer inventory was 20,736 units, up 46% Y/Y. The biggest increase came from Towables, whose units increased from 9,520 in Q3 2017 to 15,986 in Q3 2018 - a 68% increase. According to Barron's, dealer inventories may have built up due to dealers' rosy expectations:

Until recently, the trend has sent RV-industry stocks soaring... But the boom is feeling more like a bust of late. Camping World and other smaller dealers were overly optimistic with orders late last year. “You had dealers saying, ‘I’m not going to be left behind, and I’m going to buy more product,’ and that’s exactly what they did,” says Kathryn Thompson, CEO of Thompson Research Group, which advises investors on the construction and materials sector.

Dealer lots have been left with excess inventory. Slow-moving sales at the dealer level could lead to declining RV shipments from Winnebago to the dealer down the road. If the company reports elevated dealer inventory this quarter, it could send the stock tumbling.

Conclusion

WGO is off over 25% Y/Y. A plethora of factors could send the stock lower after the company's next earnings report. Sell WGO.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WGO, THO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.